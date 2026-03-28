Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing Articles » Here’s a top dividend share to consider buying for your ISA right now

Here’s a top dividend share to consider buying for your ISA right now

Looking for dividend shares to tuck away in a long-term Stocks and Shares ISA? This trust is offering one of the best yields on the FTSE 250.

Posted by
Alan Oscroft
Alan is a freelance writer who began writing for The Motley Fool in the late 1990s. He has been a private investor for more 30 years, and has explored a number of strategies, settling on high-yielding blue-chip shares.
Published
| More on:

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Renewable energies concept collage

Image source: Getty Images

UK investors have been turning to dividend shares offering high yields in the past couple of months. That makes sense, as they can be great to buy for the long term. And we’re approaching the end of the ISA year, when many of us are putting away as much as we can before 5 April.

We don’t need to actually invest our ISA cash before the deadline. We only need to get it transferred into our accounts. But while share prices are down — and dividend yields are up — it can be good sense to make the most of today’s more attractive valuations.

Top investment trust

Greencoat UK Wind (LSE: UKW) has been catching the eye of investors. In fact, at interactive investor it was the most popular investment trust bought in February. And I reckon it’s likely to be up there in March too.

With a massive 11% forecast dividend yield, the attraction seems clear. A bigger yield is one positive outcome from a falling share price. And Greencoat shares have been sliding over the past few years, as global attention has shifted sharply to oil and gas again.

Talking of oil and gas, Brent crude has topped $110 per barrel. And doesn’t that remind us of the many benefits we can potentially reap from renewable energy sources like wind power? Individual countries have no special control of it, and there are no supply lines that can be choked off in times of geopolitical crisis.

Why investment trusts?

I really like investment trusts as they can give individual investors the opportunity to put some cash into assets that would otherwise be unattainable. In this case, that’s a large portfolio of onshore and offshore wind farms across the UK. North Sea oil might run out, but I can’t see these gusty isles becalmed any time soon.

An investment trust can also be a good vehicle for keeping dividend payments steady. Unlike some other collective investments, they can hold back cash in strong years to help even out payments in weaker times.

Saying that, nobody seems to be expecting any dips. Instead, forecasts indicate continuing dividend rises over the next three years. And at results time in February, the company reminded us it had achieved its twelfth consecutive year of dividend increases. And management intends to grow it in line with CPI inflation. There was enough cash for a £109m share buyback too.

Any dangers?

No investment comes without risk. There’s no such thing as a guaranteed dividend, for one thing. Greencoat also carries net debt of around £1.7bn — and servicing that costs money.

Soaring oil prices might highlight the benefits of wind power. But they also push up inflation, and that could lead to higher interest rate costs for debt-funded companies like Greencoat.

But on balance, I’m optimistic that Greencoat’s cash generation can keep its dividends growing in line with inflation. I think it’s an attractive long-term option to consider for an ISA.

Alan Oscroft has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Greencoat Uk Wind Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Two employees sat at desk welcoming customer to a Tesla car showroom
Investing Articles

Tesla stock’s down 19% this year. Time to buy?

| Christopher Ruane

Tesla stock has tumbled almost a fifth in less than three months. But the company has proven its mettle before.…

Read more »

piggy bank, searching with binoculars
Dividend Shares

How to turn a stock market correction into a £10k passive income

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith points out why the stock market correction could provide a great opportunity to start building a dividend portfolio,…

Read more »

Smiling white woman holding iPhone with Airpods in ear
Investing Articles

These legendary growth stocks are down 40% or more. Time to consider buying?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

History shows that buying high-quality growth stocks when they’re well off their highs can be financially rewarding in the long…

Read more »

Portrait Of Senior Couple Climbing Hill On Hike Through Countryside In Lake District UK Together
Investing Articles

Is it worth investing in a SIPP in 2026?

| Ben McPoland

Ben McPoland highlights a high-quality FTSE 100 stock that he thinks is worth considering as part of a SIPP portfolio…

Read more »

A rear view of a female in a bright yellow coat walking along the historic street known as The Shambles in York, UK which is a popular tourist destination in this Yorkshire city.
Investing Articles

£5,000 invested in Greggs shares 10 days ago is now worth…

| Ben McPoland

After falling yet again in March, are Greggs shares really worth the hassle today? Ben McPoland takes a look at…

Read more »

Rear view image depicting a senior man in his 70s sitting on a bench leading down to the iconic Seven Sisters cliffs on the coastline of East Sussex, UK. The man is wearing casual clothing - blue denim jeans, a red checked shirt, navy blue gilet. The man is having a rest from hiking and his hiking pole is leaning up against the bench.
Investing Articles

With a spare £380, here’s how someone could start investing before April!

| Christopher Ruane

Can someone start investing fast with a spare few hundred pounds? Our writer explains how they could -- and some…

Read more »

Close-up of British bank notes
Investing Articles

Is this a once-in-a-decade chance to buy this top passive income stock cheaply?

| Alan Oscroft

When's the best time to consider buying passive income stocks? When share prices are down and dividend yields are up,…

Read more »

A senior group of friends enjoying rowing on the River Derwent
Investing Articles

Here’s what a 10-share £100k SIPP portfolio could look like

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane explains some principles he think can help people when they consider how they could invest the money in…

Read more »