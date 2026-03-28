Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing Articles » Dividend Shares » How to turn a stock market correction into a £10k passive income

How to turn a stock market correction into a £10k passive income

Jon Smith points out why the stock market correction could provide a great opportunity to start building a dividend portfolio, benefitting from higher yields.

Posted by
Jon Smith
Jon is an experienced private investor from London, having been in markets for well over a decade. He has contributed over 2,000 articles for The Motley Fool since 2019. Regarding investing style, he specializes in macroeconomics with his articles often incorporating the state of the economy into specific stock recommendations. He is a big advocate of the thoughts expressed by Benjamin Franklin in that "an investment in knowledge pays the best interest."
Published
| More on:

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

piggy bank, searching with binoculars

Image source: Getty Images

Earlier this week, the FTSE 100 fell into correction territory, having dropped more than 10% from its peak back towards the end of February. A stock market correction might raise alarm bells for some, but it doesn’t always mean bad news. In fact, it can be used as a good entry point for income hunters.

Taking advantage of higher yields

To understand why a market correction can help dividend investors, let’s consider an oversimplified view of its impact on a portfolio. Let’s say a portfolio currently has an average dividend yield of 6%. The market then falls by 10%. If the investor then went and bought all their stocks again, the average yield could be 6.6%. This assumes that all the stocks in the portfolio have fallen the same amount as the index, and that the dividend per share hasn’t changed in the past month.

Of course, this doesn’t work out perfectly in reality, but the principles are correct. So if someone was looking to get started in building a passive income, the move in the market could provide an attractive entry point. This is because the average dividend yield will have increased in recent weeks.

To build this into a £10k annual cash flow, patience would be needed. If someone was able to buy a diversified group of stocks with an average yield of 6.6% with £600 a month, the portfolio could quickly grow. By reinvesting the proceeds whenever a dividend was paid, the compounding impact would further speed up the process. By year 14, the pot would be generating over £10k in annual passive income.

There are risks involved. Even though I think a portfolio with this average yield is realistic, it’s higher risk than buying stocks around the index average yield of 3.17%. Furthermore, companies can reduce or increase the dividend each year, making it hard to forecast far in the future.

A strong track record

One company that could be considered for inclusion in the portfolio is the International Public Partnerships (LSE:INPP). The stock is up 18% in the past year, with a current dividend yield of 6.62%.

It isn’t a typical company in the sense of selling products or services. Instead, it’s an investment trust that owns stakes in essential infrastructure assets (things like schools and hospitals) across the UK, Europe, and beyond. These assets are usually backed by long-term government or public-sector contracts. This means they generate predictable, inflation-linked cash flows over the long term.

The nature of the business, therefore, makes it appealing for income investors. Beyond that, the track record speaks for itself. The company has increased its dividend for 18 consecutive years! Past performance doesn’t guartentee future returns. But it does give a very good indication that the dividend could keep increasing in the future.

It’s true that there’s political and regulatory risk, given many of the assets depend on government contracts. This needs to be managed carefully to avoid an over-reliance on one client.

Overall, I think it’s a stock to consider that could form part of a diversified portfolio that can be started with the recent market correction.

Jon Smith has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Dividend Shares

A rear view of a female in a bright yellow coat walking along the historic street known as The Shambles in York, UK which is a popular tourist destination in this Yorkshire city.
Investing Articles

£5,000 invested in Greggs shares 10 days ago is now worth…

| Ben McPoland

After falling yet again in March, are Greggs shares really worth the hassle today? Ben McPoland takes a look at…

Read more »

Renewable energies concept collage
Investing Articles

Here’s a top dividend share to consider buying for your ISA right now

| Alan Oscroft

Looking for dividend shares to tuck away in a long-term Stocks and Shares ISA? This trust is offering one of…

Read more »

Close-up of British bank notes
Investing Articles

Is this a once-in-a-decade chance to buy this top passive income stock cheaply?

| Alan Oscroft

When's the best time to consider buying passive income stocks? When share prices are down and dividend yields are up,…

Read more »

DIVIDEND YIELD text written on a notebook with chart
Investing Articles

Thinking of buying Legal & General shares for the 9% dividend yield? Read this first

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Legal & General shares offer one of the highest dividend yields in the FTSE 100 index today. But there’s a…

Read more »

Portrait Of Senior Couple Climbing Hill On Hike Through Countryside In Lake District UK Together
Investing Articles

Don’t wait for a crash: this FTSE 100 dip already offers passive income gold

| Andrew Mackie

With markets volatile, Andrew Mackie seeks resilient stocks to grow passive income and build long-term wealth — making the most…

Read more »

DIVIDEND YIELD text written on a notebook with chart
Investing Articles

With an 8% dividend yield and P/E below 7, is this the best value and income play on the FTSE 250?

| Mark Hartley

Mark Hartley's bullish about an undervalued mid-cap UK stock with a strong dividend yield and promising forecasts. What's the catch?

Read more »

DIVIDEND YIELD text written on a notebook with chart
Dividend Shares

How this stock market correction can help boost a second income by 25%

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith explains how rising dividend yields across some existing income shares can be seen as an opportunity to grow…

Read more »

piggy bank, searching with binoculars
Investing Articles

Stock market correction: time to create that £1,000-a-month passive income portfolio?

| Dr. James Fox

Millions of Britons invest for passive income. Dr James Fox believes they should always look to do so when others…

Read more »