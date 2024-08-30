Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Investing For Beginners » Warren Buffett might be selling shares, but he still owns this FTSE 100 stock

Warren Buffett might be selling shares, but he still owns this FTSE 100 stock

Jon Smith notes the share sales at Berkshire Hathaway, but flags one FTSE 100 idea in the portfolio that might be a value purchase.

Posted by
Jon Smith
Jon is an experienced private investor from London. He specializes in macroeconomics with his articles often incorporating the state of the economy into specific stock recommendations.
Published
| More on:
Buffett at the BRK AGM

Image source: The Motley Fool

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Earlier this week, filings showed that billionaire investor Warren Buffett had been further reducing his stake in Bank of America. This is increasing his cash pile, which sat at a whopping $277bn in the latest quarterly earnings. However, he does hold one FTSE 100 company in his portfolio which makes for interesting consideration.

Details to consider

Buffett holds just under 228,000 shares in Diageo (LSE:DGE) which equated to a purchase value of $40.2m. This purchase was made back in Q1 2023 and since then hasn’t altered his position at all.

As a point of clarity, the shares were purchased via Gen Re, an insurance company that sits within his portfolio. Yet it’s still valid to say that Diageo is part of the overall stock portfolio controlled by Berkshire Hathaway.

Diageo shares are down 25% over the past year. Fortunately, a holding this size for Buffett isn’t actually a big deal, given multi-billion holdings in other stocks like Apple. Of course, when the Q3 earnings report comes out, it might show that Diageo shares have been sold. Yet as far as we’re aware right now, the global beverage manufacturer is still included.

Why I could consider buying

Some flag up that Diageo shares now offer an attractive value buying opportunity. Last month, analysts at investment bank Citigroup said they believe the stock could do well from here. They added that there’s “scope for second half of 2025 organic growth to accelerate” and that it’s “time to revisit what remains an attractive compounding mid-term growth story”.

It’s true that the latest results did offer some reasons for optimism. For the first half of this year, the firm managed to grew or hold total market share in over 75% of total net sales in measured markets. This included in the US, an important area for the company.

Further, it managed to have record productivity savings of nearly $700m during the period. This will help to reduce costs at a time when revenue, due to weak consumer demand, is falling.

Risks right now

The big risk of me buying Diageo shares now is that consumer sentiment stays weak for the foreseeable future. Even though the main area of decline is Latin America and the Caribbean, it’s a large enough area to cause a financial impact. Therefore, even though geographical diversification is a benefit, it doesn’t mean that companies are immune to taking a hit from one area.

The price-to-earnings ratio is also quite high at 18.92. I’d expect that, after a fall of the magnitude we’ve seen in the past year, this ratio should be lower. A lower ratio’s often seen to indicate better value. So this could highlight that it isn’t a bargain basement purchase for me to consider.

In this case, I can’t see a compelling enough reason to buy Diageo shares right now. Time will tell if the stock remains in the Berkshire Hathaway pot, but it’s not time to put it in my (much smaller) portfolio.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Bank of America is an advertising partner of The Ascent, a Motley Fool company. Citigroup is an advertising partner of The Ascent, a Motley Fool company. Jon Smith has positions in Apple. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Apple and Diageo Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing For Beginners

Investing Articles

Here’s how I’d target a second income without taking on a second job

| John Fieldsend

A second job and all the work that goes along with it is one route to earning a second income.…

Read more »

Investing Articles

2 defensive FTSE stocks lower risk investors should consider buying

| Sumayya Mansoor

These defensive FTSE options could offer investors a good entry point to lower risk investments. Our writer breaks them down.

Read more »

Investing Articles

How I’d drip feed £200 a month into a Stocks and Shares ISA to try and turn it into a recurring £15,875 income

| John Fieldsend

The Stocks and Shares ISA could build a long-term passive income even starting with seemingly small sums. Here’s one way…

Read more »

Investing Articles

£12,000 in bank savings? Here’s how I’d aim to turn that into a SIPP worth £777,841

| Ben McPoland

Our writer outlines how he’d consider investing twelve grand in a SIPP to target a sizeable portfolio balance later on…

Read more »

Two gay men are walking through a Victorian shopping arcade
Investing Articles

This ETF may be the simplest way to target a million on the stock market — but I prefer this method

| Harvey Jones

Investing in the stock market is a lot easier than many think. Harvey Jones says it's possible to build wealth…

Read more »

Hand is turning a dice and changes the direction of an arrow symbolizing that the value of an ETF (Exchange Traded Fund) is going up (or vice versa)
Investing Articles

Over the last 10 years, this ETF’s generated around 7 times the return of the FTSE 100!

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Over the 10-year period to the end of July, FTSE 100 tracker funds returned about 80%. This growth ETF delivered…

Read more »

Investing Articles

2 quality UK shares for investors to consider buying

| Stephen Wright

Could buying shares in UK companies be a way of following Warren Buffett’s approach to investing? Stephen Wright thinks so…

Read more »

Fans of Warren Buffett taking his photo
Investing Articles

Here’s what Warren Buffett says will be ‘the growth industry of all time’

| Stephen Wright

Warren Buffett is well aware of AI’s potential. But Stephen Wright has other ideas about where Berkshire Hathaway might deploy…

Read more »