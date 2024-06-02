Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » US Stock » More than 20 brokers just raised their share price targets for Nvidia stock

More than 20 brokers just raised their share price targets for Nvidia stock

Nvidia stock has produced huge gains in 2024. However, a lot of Wall Street analysts believe it can climb higher still over the next 12 months.

Edward Sheldon, CFA
Latest posts by Edward Sheldon, CFA (see all)
Published
| More on:

Image source: NVIDIA

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) stock’s on fire at the moment. This year, it’s up more than 100%.

Can it keep climbing? A lot of Wall Street analysts seem to think so. After the company’s recent Q1 results, more than 20 brokers increased their price targets for the chip designer.

Phenomenal earnings

On 22 May, after the US stock market closed, Nvidia posted its earnings for the quarter ended 28 April. And the numbers were phenomenal.

Thanks to high demand for its artificial intelligence (AI) chips, revenue for the period came in at $26 billion, up a huge 262% from a year earlier.

Meanwhile, non-GAAP earnings per diluted share amounted to $6.12, up a staggering 461% year on year.

The next industrial revolution has begun – companies and countries are partnering with Nvidia to shift the trillion-dollar traditional data centers to accelerated computing and build a new type of data center – AI factories — to produce a new commodity: artificial intelligence.

Nvidia founder and CEO Jensen Huang

It’s worth noting that Nvidia also announced a 10-for-one stock split – which will take place in June – to make its shares more accessible to investors.

In the past, tech stocks that have done these kinds of splits have generally performed well.

Price target increases

Now, on the back of these superb results, many analysts have raised their share price targets for the stock. On 23 May, these brokers raised their targets:

BrokerOld price target New price target 
Wedbush$1,000$1,200
Citi$1,030$1,260
Wells Fargo$1,150$1,250
Cantor Fitzgerald$1,200$1,400
UBS$1,150$1,200
Benchmark$1,000$1,350
Morgan Stanley$1,000$1,160
Jefferies$1,200$1,350
Argus$950$1,100
Deutsche Bank$850$1,000
Craig Hallum$850$1,250
Raymond James$1,100$1,200
Truist Financial$1,177$1,288
Sanford C Bernstein$1,000$1,300
JP Morgan$850$1,150
TD Cowen$1,100$1,200
Wolfe Research$1,200$1,250
Goldman Sachs$1,100$1,200
Needham & Company$850$1,200
Bank of America$1,100$1,320
Evercore ISI$1,160$1,310
Mizuho$1,000$1,180
Piper Sandler$1,050$1,200
KeyCorp$1,200$1,300

In total, there are 24 increases here. JP Morgan has the highest target price at $1,400.

Is Nvidia worth buying today?

Do these new analyst targets – most of which are above the current share price – mean the stock’s a ‘buy’ today?

Well, I think the answer to that depends on a few factors, including an investment horizon, risk tolerance, and existing position size.

For me, Nvidia is already a massive holding after its recent surge. Currently, it’s my fourth-largest individual stock holding. So, right now, I don’t need to buy any more shares.

However, if I didn’t own the stock, I might consider having a nibble at current prices, just to get some exposure to it. Given its dominant market position in the AI chip space, I’d want the stock in my portfolio. And, at present, it’s not actually that expensive given the level of growth (the forward-looking P/E ratio using next year’s earnings forecast is only 32).

However, I wouldn’t want to go ‘all in’ on it, especially after its huge gain in 2024. One thing to understand about Nvidia is that it can be very volatile. This is a stock that can fall 20% or 30% in the blink of an eye. I’ve witnessed this first hand as an owner. If bond yields were to rise in the months ahead, or a competitor launched a powerful new AI chip, we could be looking at that kind of fall.

Given the volatility, drip feeding money into this stock over time is the best way to play it, in my view. That’s what I’ve always done in the past and it’s paid off.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Edward Sheldon has positions in Nvidia. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Nvidia. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on US Stock

Midnight is celebrated along the River Thames in London with a spectacular and colourful firework display.
Investing Articles

If I’d put £2,000 in Nvidia stock when ChatGPT came out, here’s what I’d have now

| Ben McPoland

Our writer looks at the eye-popping gains that Nvidia stock has made in the 18 months since the release of…

Read more »

Happy African American Man Hugging New Car In Auto Dealership
Investing Articles

Where will the Tesla stock price go next? Here’s what the experts say

| Alan Oscroft

Up, down, sideways... ask a dozen investors where the Tesla stock price is destined, and I reckon we might get…

Read more »

Electric cars charging at a charging station
Investing Articles

Big news for Tesla stock investors!

| Ben McPoland

Tesla has just quietly dropped a key target it set for itself just a few years ago. What does this…

Read more »

Investing Articles

As earnings rise 600%, is Nvidia still the best AI stock to buy?

| Stephen Wright

With the supply and demand equation still looking strong for Nvidia, is the stock still the best AI opportunity for…

Read more »

Investing Articles

1 superb growth stock that could be a massive winner, with help from AI

| Ben McPoland

Our writer looks at one high-quality growth stock that might benefit tremendously over time from advances in artificial intelligence.

Read more »

Investing Articles

I remain bullish on Nvidia stock despite its overvaluation

| Oliver Rodzianko

Our author says Nvidia stock is overvalued right now. However, he still thinks it might be worth him buying because…

Read more »

Investing Articles

1 AI stock to buy and hold for 10 years

| Ben McPoland

AI spending's expected to soar in the next decade, according to most experts. Here's one stock to consider buying to…

Read more »

artificial intelligence investing algorithms
Investing Articles

Where on earth will Nvidia stock be in 1 year?

| Ben McPoland

Nvidia stock has been rising lately in anticipation of the firm's first-quarter earnings. Could it be trading even higher in…

Read more »