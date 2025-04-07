Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » US Stock » Apple stock is close to 52-week lows. Should I snap it up now?

Apple stock is close to 52-week lows. Should I snap it up now?

Jon Smith discusses the double-digit percentage fall in Apple stock last week and weighs up whether now’s the time to step in or not.

Posted by
Jon Smith
Jon is an experienced private investor from London. He specializes in macroeconomics with his articles often incorporating the state of the economy into specific stock recommendations.
Published
| More on:

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Last Friday (April 4), Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) stock fell over 7% to close just above $188. This was the lowest level since May 2024, and it’s now getting close to the $165 mark at which it traded last April. A couple of months ago, it would have been crazy to think that I could be buying Apple shares near the lowest level in a year. Here’s my thinking right now.

Reasons for the steep fall

To simply say that Apple stock fell due to the Trump tariff announcements doesn’t do it justice. Digging deeper, the primary catalyst was the fact that Asian nations were hit with high tariff rates, in places where Apple has a large manufacturing presence.

For example, China is Apple’s primary manufacturing hub, responsible for assembling flagship products like the iPhone and iPad. China now faces a 34% tariff, up from the previous 20%. Operations in Vietnam are now subject to a 46% tariff!

Other places where Apple operates, such as India and Malaysia, are further impacted. Ultimately, the new levies threaten to disrupt its supply chain and increase production costs.

Aside from this company-specific factor, Apple was caught up in the heavy selling as it’s a high-growth stock. During periods of market volatility, such stocks typically experience the largest falls. On the other hand, defensive stocks from sectors such as utilities and consumer staples tend to outperform.

Assessing the future

To some extent, the management team at Apple has tried to prepare for some tariff impact. In late February, the business announced plans to invest more than $500bn in the US over the next four years. The plan, which involves hiring around 20,000 new staff members and having a server factory in Texas, was designed to try and protect against import levies.

This is an early sign of what could be pushed shortly, as the company tries to reassure investors. However, it’s important to note that transitioning manufacturing operations is a complex and time-consuming process. It’s not like Apple can stop production in Asia and flip it to the US tomorrow. These strategy shifts can take months, or more often than not, years.

Investors are likely aware of this, meaning I don’t think Apple shares are worth buying yet. Of course, trying to pick the perfect time to buy a falling stock is impossible. Yet based on the implications of the tariff news, I struggle to see any reason why the share price should rally from its current level.

Better options out there

When it comes to the stock market in general, I think there are some great opportunities after the fall last week to buy some undervalued stocks. However, I don’t think this applies to Apple yet. It’s one of the companies that is majorly impacted by tariffs and so will need to rethink its business model significantly in the coming weeks and months.

I could be wrong about a further fall in the stock. If President Trump shifts his trade policy or if Apple gets tariff exemptions on some components, then the stock could rebound swiftly. But I don’t see this happening, so I am staying away from buying right now and I don’t see it as one for other investors to consider either.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Jon Smith has no position in any share mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Apple. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on US Stock

Investing Articles

As vehicle sales slump, should I buy Tesla stock on the dip?

| Andrew Mackie

Andrew Mackie assesses whether Elon Musk’s political leanings are destroying the Tesla brand or is now the time to be…

Read more »

Investing Articles

2 ‘safe-haven’ defensive shares to consider buying as tariffs hammer the stock market

| Stephen Wright

Inflation fears are sending the prices of shares down, creating potential buying opportunities for investors. But which ones are likely…

Read more »

The flag of the United States of America flying in front of the Capitol building
Investing Articles

Forecast: here’s how far the S&P 500 could crash in 2025

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc (TMFBoyrazian)

S&P 500 stocks are getting sold off as investors panic over economic uncertainty. But how far could the index fall?…

Read more »

Young Asian woman with head in hands at her desk
Investing Articles

£10,000 invested in Tesla stock at its peak in 2024 is now worth…

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Over the last few months, Tesla stock has lost nearly half its value. Here, Edward Sheldon explores a few takeaways…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Is the S&P 500 heading for an epic stock market crash?

| Ben McPoland

Our writer shares his thoughts on a very crazy time for the S&P 500 and the wider stock market. How…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Tesla shares plummet 50% in 4 months! Is it one of the best stocks to buy now?

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc (TMFBoyrazian)

Weaker-than-expected vehicle deliveries have continued Tesla's freefall, but is this volatility turning it into one of the best stocks to…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Nvidia stock is down 24% this year. Time to buy the dip?

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane has been eyeing Nvidia stock as a potential addition to his portfolio for a while. Is a recent…

Read more »

Investing Articles

I just bought this legendary S&P 500 tech stock for my ISA, 27% off its highs

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

This S&P 500 stock has tanked over the last month and Edward Sheldon has snapped it up for his portfolio…

Read more »