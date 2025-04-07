Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Forecast: here’s how far the S&P 500 could crash in 2025

Forecast: here’s how far the S&P 500 could crash in 2025

S&P 500 stocks are getting sold off as investors panic over economic uncertainty. But how far could the index fall? Here are the latest forecasts.

Posted by
Zaven Boyrazian, MSc
Zaven is an equity investment analyst. Specialising in corporate valuation, he employs a modern take on the principles set out by Benjamin Graham to identify hidden value in companies that are making the world a better place. Zaven has previously worked in the aerospace and video game industries, holding a Bachelor's degree in Aerospace Engineering, a Master's degree in Investment Management, and has passed the Level 2 CFA exam.
Published
| More on:
The flag of the United States of America flying in front of the Capitol building

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

The S&P 500 has had a bit of a rough start to 2025. Despite delivering a stellar 26% total return in both 2023 and 2024, America’s flagship index dropped into correction territory last month.

There’s been a bit of a rebound since. However, continued uncertainty surrounding tariffs, inflation, and potential negative GDP growth is sparking fresh volatility in the markets. And the latest analyst forecasts suggest more pressure could be just around the corner.

Forecasts for 2025

The Economy Forecast Agency has outlined its expectations for the S&P 500 throughout the remainder of the year. And the situation appears to be quite bleak in the short term.

MonthS&P 500 CloseGain/Loss vs Today
April4,647-7.9%
May4,256-15.7%
June4,026-20.2%
July3,969-21.4%
August4,076-19.2%
September4,101-18.7%
October4,318-14.4%
November4,333-14.1%
December4,379-13.2%

Assuming these predictions are accurate, the next couple of months look to be quite unpleasant for US stock investors.

However, the forecast also reveals that the worst might be over between June and August, potentially creating a window of opportunity to snap up some top-notch stocks at a discount. Even more so, given that the same group of analysts has placed a price target on the S&P 500 of 5,708 by the end of 2026. That’s 44% higher than the projected lows in July this year.

A potential winner in 2026?

Forecasts should always be taken with a healthy pinch of salt. After all, they rely on some key assumptions that rarely come true. As such, investors shouldn’t try timing the market with these figures.

Nevertheless, planning for a further decline in the S&P 500 is likely a prudent move right now. Personally, I’m building up cash in a high-interest savings account to ensure I’ve got plenty of dry powder if US stocks continue to tumble. At the same time, I’m building a shopping list of which stocks look tempting at a lower price. That list includes CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD).

Despite the chaos the company caused with a botched software update last year, most of its customers have continued to stick with the cybersecurity platform. What’s more, the group’s net retention rate currently sits at 112%. In other words, customers are also spending more.

As such, the company remains on track to achieving its $10bn annualised recurring revenue goal by 2031. For reference, this figure currently stands at $4.2bn as of January 2025 – up 23% year on year.

Given its impressive growth trajectory and track record, it’s not surprising that the stock trades at a lofty premium. Even on a price-to-sales basis, the stock is valued at almost 22 times revenue. But if it ends up getting caught in the middle of another S&P 500 downturn, then a much better buying price could emerge.

Risk and reward

CrowdStrike is far from a risk-free enterprise. We’ve already seen the damage that a bad software update can cause. And customers may not be so forgiving if this incident is repeated in the future, regardless of the quality of its technology. Don’t forget there are plenty of competing cybersecurity firms out there.

As for the S&P 500, it’s impossible to know for certain where it’s heading in the short term. But in the long run, I remain bullish.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Zaven Boyrazian has positions in CrowdStrike. The Motley Fool UK has recommended CrowdStrike. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Investing Articles

Is the FTSE 250 about to surge by 45%?!

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc (TMFBoyrazian)

The FTSE 250’s trading at a massive discount versus historical levels. Could the underappreciated growth index enjoy an upward correction…

Read more »

Runner standing at the starting point with 2025 year for starting in new year 2025 to achieve business planing and success concept.
Investing Articles

Forecast: here’s how high can the FTSE 100 could climb in 2025

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc (TMFBoyrazian)

The FTSE 100’s already up over 6% since the start of the year as consumer spending starts to rise, but…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Up 30% in weeks, does the BAE Systems share price still offer value?

| Christopher Ruane

The BAE Systems share price has been on a tear over the past couple of months. This writer sees limited…

Read more »

Three signposts pointing in different directions, with 'Buy' 'Sell' and 'Hold' on
Investing Articles

Hunting for shares to buy as the market trembles? Remember this!

| Christopher Ruane

After a choppy week in global stock markets, our writer goes back to basics in his hunt for bargain shares…

Read more »

Investing Articles

3 simple principles to help build wealth in an ISA

| Christopher Ruane

As a new tax year opens up new ISA allowances for many investors, our writer shares a trio of things…

Read more »

Investing Articles

US trade tariffs: what they could mean for UK shares like Ashtead, Compass Group, and Experian

| Mark Hartley

US trade tariffs continue to rock global markets, and the UK is no exception. Our writer considers how a new…

Read more »

Mindful young woman breathing out with closed eyes, calming down in stressful situation, working on computer in modern kitchen.
Dividend Shares

The Trump slump has smashed these FTSE 100 shares!

| Cliff D'Arcy

After a rough week for US and UK shares, investors have been shaken. But now these FTSE 100 stocks have…

Read more »

Young Asian woman with head in hands at her desk
Investing Articles

£10,000 invested in Tesla stock at its peak in 2024 is now worth…

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Over the last few months, Tesla stock has lost nearly half its value. Here, Edward Sheldon explores a few takeaways…

Read more »