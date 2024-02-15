Home » Investing Articles » Charticle » Are Lloyds shares undervalued? Here’s what the charts say

Are Lloyds shares undervalued? Here's what the charts say

Jon Smith takes a close look at some metrics, including the change in financial ratios, to better understand if Lloyds shares are good value right now.

Down 22% over the past year, the Lloyds Banking Group (LSE:LLOY) share price has underperformed the broader FTSE 100. The full-year results are due out on 22 February. Ahead of this, I think it’s important for investors to take a step back and consider if Lloyds shares are undervalued as we currently stand.

Noting changes in interest income

A key metric to check on the health of Lloyds is the revenue derived from interest income. This money is made thanks to the difference in the rate it charges on loans versus what it pays on deposits. Due to the rise in the base rate from the Bank of England, this margin has risen significantly over the past couple of years. This is shown in the chart below.

However, interest income has been stalling for the past couple of quarters, as interest rates remain on hold. Looking forward, I expect interest rate cuts later this summer. This could act to reduce the interest income for the bank, lowering overall revenue.

For the share price, I don’t see it undervalued when I consider that the impact of lower interest rates is unlikely to have been fully factored in to the current price.

Relative value metric looks interesting

Many look at the price-to-earnings ratio to see the value of a stock. As an alternative, I like to also use the price-to-book (P/B) ratio. This looks at the share price relative to the firm’s book value, essentially its raw value if all the assets and liabilities were settled today. A figure of 1 would equate to a fair value. The P/B ratio for Lloyds is currently 0.58 and is at a low level when scanning the past few years.

From this chart, I’d say that the stock does look undervalued. Granted, the ratio might not jump back to parity anytime soon. But a move back to 0.80 is realistic. Assuming the book value stays the same, the share price would need to jump by 38% to get back to this fairer value.

Looking at peers

Finally, I want to look at how the stock has performed relative to peers. Instead of just comparing it to the FTSE 100 index, I get a better feel when I compare it to competitors. Below shows the 12-month share price percentage gains/losses for Lloyds. Yet I’ve also included HSBC (orange), Barclays (yellow) and NatWest Group (blue).

As can be noted, Lloyds isn’t the worst performer, with both NatWest and Barclays experiencing steeper slumps over this time period. As a shrewd investor, it makes me want to look at the two other banking stocks instead. I think there could be a likelihood that either firm offers better value right now.

Although the price-to-book ratio looks attractive, it’s outweighed by the concerns about interest income. This means that I don’t think that the Lloyds share price is truly undervalued. When I compare it to peers, I feel there are better value options out there from the same sector. Therefore, I’d look elsewhere if I was wanting to add a value stock to my portfolio right now.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

HSBC Holdings is an advertising partner of The Ascent, a Motley Fool company. Jon Smith has shares in Barclays Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Barclays Plc, HSBC Holdings, and Lloyds Banking Group Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

