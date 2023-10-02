Home » Investing Articles » 4 stocks below £10 with huge passive income potential

4 stocks below £10 with huge passive income potential

Jon Smith reveals four ideas from the finance and property sectors that offer specific opportunities for passive income generation.

Latest posts by Jon Smith (see all)
Published
Grey Number 4 Stencil on Yellow Concrete Wall

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

As investors, we all want to try and get a good deal when we go shopping in the stock market. This applies when searching for dividend stocks for passive income, or growth stocks for capital appreciation. Here are several stocks I’ve added to my watchlist that are trading below £10 and also pay a dividend.

Building the watchlist

The first area where I can find opportunities is within finance. I’ve added abrdn and Close Brothers to my watchlist.

Abrdn is a large UK asset manager, with a share price of 153p and a dividend yield of 9.49%. The yield has remained elevated over the past year, even with the share price gaining 12% over this period.

Interestingly, the company kept paying out a dividend throughout the pandemic. This tells me that as a mature firm, it knows the importance of paying income to keep shareholders happy.

As for Close Brothers, the bank has a dividend yield of 7.5% and the share price is 900p. In late September, the firm published its full-year results and they showed profits took a hit due to the winding down of the Novitas division. However, when that’s excluded I think performance was fine. The slight increase in the dividend per share was due to “the Board’s confidence in the group’s outlook”.

The risk for both stocks is how market sentiment plays out. If investors get spooked by persistent inflation, they could pull assets out of abrdn, or default on loans from Close Brothers.

Don’t forget about the building blocks

Another sector is property. I know that some want to stay away from this area due to concerns that further property price weakness is due. It’s a cyclical area but I feel it makes more sense to buy when the market is down rather than when it has already rallied.

To that end, I’m looking at British Land and Primary Health Properties for passive income potential.

British Land trades at 308p and has a dividend yield of 7.33%. The share price fall of 13% over the past year reflects the concerns about property values. Yet in the latest business update, operations seem to be going fine.

In fact, the business has £1.7bn of undrawn facilities and cash, with no requirement to refinance debt until early 2026. This liquidity management means that I don’t see any risk to dividends in the near term.

Finally, Primary Health Properties has the lowest share price in the group at just 91p. With a yield of 7.24%, it’s certainly not one to count out.

As another sign that the property market isn’t completely down and out, the company just bought a community care facility in Ireland for £25m. The continued investment shows me that capital can be deployed well in the current market.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Jon Smith has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended British Land Plc and Primary Health Properties Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Athlete preparing to run on start line in a lane numbered '2023'
Investing Articles

What are the best shares to buy for a post-inflation world?

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

With inflation slowly trending downwards, Zaven Boyrazian explores where the best buying opportunities may be to capitalise on the eventual…

Read more »

Windmills for electric power production.
Investing Articles

Why I’m convinced this dividend stock is the best 5%-yielder on the FTSE 100

| James Beard

With an above-average yield of 5.6% and monopoly status in its primary markets, what's not to like about this FTSE…

Read more »

Portrait of elderly man wearing white denim shirt and glasses looking up with hand on chin. Thoughtful senior entrepreneur, studio shot against grey background.
Investing Articles

How to invest £10,000 in the FTSE 100 today

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Zaven Boyrazian explains two proven strategies that can be used to start investing in the FTSE 100, and how to…

Read more »

Young mixed-race woman jumping for joy in a park with confetti falling around her
Investing Articles

Its share price is up 1,980% in 10 years, so how do I find the next Tesla?

| Ben McPoland

The surging Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) share price has made investors a fortune over the last decade. Our writer wonders where the…

Read more »

British bank notes and coins
Investing Articles

Is this 20.8% dividend yield for real?

| Dr. James Fox

Steppe Cement currently offers investors a whopping 20.8% dividend yield. That's phenomenally large, but is it sustainable? Let's explore.

Read more »

Stacks of coins
Investing Articles

3 unmissable high-yield stocks!

| Dr. James Fox

Dr. James Fox presents his top high-yield stocks, carefully chosen for their potential to excel and serve as a reliable…

Read more »

Businesswoman analyses profitability of working company with digital virtual screen
Investing Articles

A second income of £8k a year for £250 a month? Here’s how!

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith explains how he can get set up for dividends in Q4 with the aim of making a chunky…

Read more »

Middle-aged white man pulling an aggrieved face while looking at a screen
Investing Articles

Will the BT share price recover?

| Dr. James Fox

The BT share price is one of the most watched on the FTSE 100. However, it's been on a steep…

Read more »