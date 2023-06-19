Home » Investing Articles » The FTSE 100 has stalled. Here are 3 things British investors can do now

The FTSE 100 has stalled. Here are 3 things British investors can do now

Edward Sheldon highlights three strategies that could help UK investors boost their returns as the FTSE 100 index struggles for growth.

Latest posts by Edward Sheldon, CFA (see all)
Published
Young Asian woman with head in hands at her desk

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

The UK’s main stock market index, the FTSE 100, has stalled recently. I’m not just talking about its flat performance this year. Over the last five years, the index has literally gone nowhere.

The good news is that British investors don’t have to accept low investment returns just because the Footsie is underperforming. Here’s a look at three ways investors can potentially beat the index.

Stock picking can boost returns

One strategy for investors to consider is owning individual FTSE 100 stocks over the index itself.

While the index, as a whole, is going nowhere fast, there are many stocks within it that are performing really well. Take rental equipment group Ashtead, for example.

This stock has been an incredible performer. Over one year, it’s up about 60%. Over five, it has climbed about 140%.

Of course, the stock may not generate these kinds of market-beating returns going forward.

However, I’m quite bullish on it. This company generates a large proportion of its revenues in the US, where the government is spending billions on infrastructure projects.

So I reckon it has the potential for further gains.

The US market is on fire

Speaking of the US, this can be another great source of investment opportunities for UK investors.

Today, the US is home to many of the world’s most dominant businesses including Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet (Google), and Nvidia.

But British investors can easily invest in them. Personally, I’ve bought all of these stocks for my portfolio. And they have really helped my performance.

Apple, for example, has risen about nearly 300% over the last five years.

I’ll point out that I don’t expect the stock to deliver the same kind of return over the next five years. However, I think it can continue to beat the FTSE 100 over the long term as it’s a very innovative company.

Smaller UK companies are worth a look

Finally, a third strategy that can help investors beat the FTSE 100 is looking at smaller UK companies.

On the London Stock Exchange’s Alternative Investment Market (AIM), there are some really exciting businesses that are growing rapidly and delivering strong gains for investors in the process.

An example here is Cerillion, a software company that serves the telecoms market. It’s enjoying strong growth right now as telecoms organisations shift their operations to the cloud. And this is reflected in its share price. Over the last five years it’s surged around 800%.

Now, smaller companies can be higher-risk investments. Often their share prices are volatile. However, a little bit of exposure to them can really pay off.

Building a portfolio

It’s worth noting that these three strategies aren’t mutually exclusive. They can be combined to form a winning investment portfolio.

That’s what I’ve done. My portfolio contains top FTSE 100 stocks, some of the best US shares, and a number of UK small-caps for growth. And this approach is working pretty well.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Ed Sheldon has positions in Alphabet, Amazon.com, Apple, Ashtead Group Plc, Cerillion Plc, Microsoft, and Nvidia. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Alphabet, Amazon.com, Apple, Cerillion Plc, Microsoft, and Nvidia. Suzanne Frey, an executive at Alphabet, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. John Mackey, former CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Young Caucasian girl showing and pointing up with fingers number three against yellow background
Investing Articles

3 reasons to buy Vodafone shares?

| James Beard

Despite Vodafone shares crashing 60% in 5 years, I think there are reasons to buy the stock. But the merger…

Read more »

Shot of a senior man drinking coffee and looking thoughtfully out of a window
Investing Articles

Lifelong passive income for £4 a day: here’s how!

| Kevin Godbold

Investing the equivalent of just £4 a day in stocks and shares is a good way to begin building passive…

Read more »

Smiling family of four enjoying breakfast at sunrise while camping
Investing Articles

Here’s how I’d aim to generate £10,000 of passive income from FTSE 100 stocks

| Ben McPoland

FTSE 100 stocks have been paying investors a regular income stream for decades. Here's how I'd try to emulate that…

Read more »

Asian man looking concerned while studying paperwork at his desk in an office
Investing Articles

2 lessons from FTSE shares I wish I’d never bought!

| Cliff D'Arcy

I bought two FTSE shares hoping they'd be stars, but they turned out to be dogs. Fortunately, these bad buys…

Read more »

artificial intelligence investing algorithms
Investing Articles

If I’d put £5,000 in Darktrace shares at the start of 2023, here’s how much I’d have now

| Ben McPoland

Darktrace is a fast-growing UK company using artificial intelligence to provide cybersecurity solutions. Should investors buy the shares?

Read more »

Yellow number one sitting on blue background
Investing Articles

On the day IMI joins the FTSE 100, is it the best engineering growth stock in the index?

| James Beard

IMI replaces The British Land Company in the FTSE 100 on 19 June. But does it become the best value…

Read more »

Portrait of elderly man wearing white denim shirt and glasses looking up with hand on chin. Thoughtful senior entrepreneur, studio shot against grey background.
Investing For Beginners

Where are the best shares to buy to achieve financial freedom?

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Identifying and owning the best shares to buy can lead to impressive returns in the long run, but where can…

Read more »

Young mixed-race woman jumping for joy in a park with confetti falling around her
Investing Articles

2 UK shares I’d buy to try and make money in tough times!

| Royston Wild

These defensive and counter-cyclical UK shares could be the ideal way to make market-beating returns over the next 12 months.

Read more »