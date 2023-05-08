Home » Investing Articles » Is BAE Systems the FTSE 100’s greatest dividend share?

Is BAE Systems the FTSE 100’s greatest dividend share?

BAE Systems has a terrific record of long-term dividend growth. So should I buy the FTSE 100 defence giant to boost my passive income?

Latest posts by Royston Wild (see all)
Published
| More on:
Young black colleagues high-fiving each other at work

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

There’s much, much more to successful income investing than simply picking shares that pay the biggest dividends today. This is why I believe BAE Systems (LSE:BA.) is a top FTSE 100 dividend stock right now.

Yields here are decent for the next couple of years. They sit at 2.9% and 3.1% for 2023 and 2024, respectively. But they still lag behind the FTSE index’s average dividend yield of 3.5%.

But the stable nature of defence spending means BAE Systems has a great record of raising dividends each year. And this means it can be a great stock to buy for long-term passive income.

Dividend growth

Defence of the realm is one of the most important functions of any government. So, even during tough economic periods, the amount spent on weapons remains largely unchanged at all points of the economic cycle.

As a result, companies like BAE Systems have excellent earnings visibility. And this in turn provides them with the confidence to raise dividends year after year.

This particular company, for example, even kept raising shareholder payouts during Covid-19 as many other FTSE businesses either cut, froze, postponed or even cancelled dividends.

Things are looking especially good for the defence sector today. Defence spending by the US, UK and their allies is soaring as concerns over Chinese and Russian foreign policy increase.

Total global arms expenditure hit fresh peaks of $2.24bn last year, data from the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI) shows.

“Continuing to deliver”

As a major supplier to the US and UK militaries BAE Systems is enjoying strong trading right now. At last week’s AGM, chief executive Charles Woodburn said that “in the current elevated global threat environment, we’re continuing to deliver on mission-critical requirements to our customers, and our global presence and diverse portfolio of products and services provide a high visibility for top-line growth, margin expansion and cash generation in the coming years”.

Encouragingly he advised that “order flow on new programmes, renewals and progress on our opportunity pipeline remains strong.”

Woodburn also highlighted the “significant” medium- and long-term benefits of the AUKUS security pact. BAE Systems will play a pivotal role in building the first generation of submarines under the deal.

As well as providing tech to governments in London and Washington, the company also counts Saudi Arabia and Australia as significant customers.

The best FTSE income share?

Yet despite all this, BAE Systems — like any company — can’t be described as a perfect dividend stock. Profits here can suffer if project delays occur or the business misses out on key contracts. This in turn can have consequences for dividend growth.

However, on balance I believe the defence giant is a great company to buy for passive income. I won’t go so far as to call it the FTSE 100’s best income share. This depends on an investor’s own attitude to risk and return. But if I have cash to spare I’ll look to add it to my own shares portfolio soon.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Royston Wild has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Middle-aged white man pulling an aggrieved face while looking at a screen
Investing Articles

3 reasons I’d ignore Lloyds shares and buy other cheap FTSE 100 stocks!

| Royston Wild

There are plenty of top-quality, low-cost FTSE 100 stocks for me to buy today. So why should I take risk…

Read more »

Light bulb with growing tree.
Investing Articles

3 reasons ESG investing might become more rewarding

| Christopher Ruane

This writer explains why he thinks the opportunities ESG investing offer him could become more attractive over the coming years.

Read more »

British flag, Big Ben, Houses of Parliament and British flag composition
Investing Articles

This indicator is signalling that UK shares are dirt cheap right now

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

UK shares are getting a lot of attention from international buyers right now. This suggests our market is undervalued, says…

Read more »

Shot of an young Indian businesswoman sitting alone in the office at night and using a digital tablet
Investing Articles

Buying 50,000 dirt cheap Lloyds shares would give me a £100 monthly income

| Harvey Jones

Lloyds shares look really cheap and offer a high and rising dividend income yield as well. So how many of…

Read more »

Middle-aged white man pulling an aggrieved face while looking at a screen
Investing Articles

If I’d invested £5k in penny share Superdry five years ago here’s what I’d have now

| Harvey Jones

Investors in penny share Superdry are hurting after a tough time for the middle-market fashion retailer, but today's bargain price…

Read more »

Young mixed-race couple sat on the beach looking out over the sea
Investing Articles

I’d aim for a million doing these three things

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane reckons this trio of investment principles could improve his chances if he seriously wants to aim for a…

Read more »

Smiling young man sitting in cafe and checking messages, with his laptop in front of him.
Investing Articles

Fundsmith is beating the FTSE 100 in 2023. Here’s why

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

For the four-month period to the end of April, Fundsmith returned more than 10% for its investors. Here, Edward Sheldon…

Read more »

Smart young brown businesswoman working from home on a laptop
Investing Articles

Is the UK stock market open today?

| Stephen Wright

With the stock market closed, Stephen Wright is looking to seize the opportunity to make what Warren Buffett describes as…

Read more »