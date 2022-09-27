Home » Investing Articles » 3 lessons from Warren Buffett’s actions during recessions that I’m imitating

3 lessons from Warren Buffett’s actions during recessions that I’m imitating

Jon Smith recounts what Warren Buffett has done in previous recessions and picks out some lessons that he can apply now.

Latest posts by Jon Smith (see all)
Published
Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM

Image source: The Motley Fool

As a man who’s invested through many recessions, Warren Buffett knows a thing or two about what to do! He’s negotiated some of the largest market wobbles on record, from the aftermath of 9/11 to the global financial crisis of 2008. With growing concern about what could be around the corner for the stock market in 2023, here are some of the lessons I can imitate from the wise investor.

Turning pessimism into a positive

In his 2008 annual letter to shareholders, Buffett commented that “the disarray in markets gave us a tailwind in our purchases. When investing, pessimism is your friend, euphoria the enemy.” This was after the steep fall in the stock market that year.

Buffett was actually buying during this period. Why? The disarray and pessimism that existed carried good stocks below their long-term fair value. During recessions, some investors panic and sell everything, regardless of whether it’s a smart move or not. Some prefer to sit in cash and have that security.

If we do see a similar crash in the next year, I want to try and take advantage and buy as well. It’s hard because it goes against our emotive reaction (that of fear). But Buffett has shown that his way of doing things does indeed work.

Making sure to buy value

Another lesson I can learn from the great man is highlighted from the $5bn investment he made in Goldman Sachs in 2008. The bank was struggling and needed to raise money during the downturn. Other companies also needed support, but Buffett chose Goldman Sachs and turned down some other opportunities.

From this, it’s clear that not all cheap stocks during a recession are worthy of being bought. The US bank had a strong history of profitability and a track record that gave Buffett some confidence in investing. If another recession arrives soon, I need to focus on such quality companies as well. It could be the case that some new growth stocks are also having a tough time. But with only a few years’ worth of accounts, it’s probably best for me to stay away and focus on companies that have survived through decades of previous economic cycles.

Of course, past performance doesn’t guarantee future success. After all, Lehman Brothers was a well-established company, but it managed to go bust during a recession!

Warren Buffett’s use of cash

Finally, I note how Buffett currently has a large cash reserve. His investment company, Berkshire Hathaway, still has around $100bn in cash waiting to be deployed. This has reduced in recent quarters as the team has been investing, but there’s plenty of dry ammunition to be used.

I have nowhere near this kind of money, but it does highlight the importance of keeping a cash buffer. I’m sure Buffett is also aware of the chances of an upcoming recession. Yet the only way he can follow what he did in previous market falls is to have cash ready to invest at that time.

Therefore, on a much smaller scale, I’m trying to ensure that I have some spare money in the tin that I don’t want to use right now. Then if the opportunity presents itself, I can be ready to go.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be considered so you should consider taking independent financial advice.

Jon Smith has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Preparing a budget during a pandemic
Investing Articles

How much would I need to invest in dividend stocks to earn £100 each month?

| Christopher Ruane

By investing in dividend stocks, our writer hopes to boost his passive income streams. Here's how he might target a…

Read more »

Woman pulling baffled face
Investing Articles

Here’s the Tesco dividend forecast for 2023 and 2024

| Royston Wild

The slipping Tesco share price allows investors to grab some FTSE 100-beating dividend yields. But should I buy the grocery…

Read more »

Affectionate Asian senior mother and daughter using smartphone together at home, smiling joyfully
Investing Articles

3 reasons why the Lloyds share price could jump with higher interest rates

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith explains several reasons why higher interest rates could be a good thing for the Lloyds share price going…

Read more »

Female florist with Down's syndrome working in small business
Investing Articles

Here’s how I’d invest £200 a month in FTSE 100 shares

| Andrew Woods

Andrew Woods explains how setting aside a set amount each month and buying FTSE 100 shares could lead to long-term…

Read more »

Middle-aged white man pulling an aggrieved face while looking at a screen
Investing Articles

The Rolls-Royce share price has crashed 42% in 2022! Here’s why

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

The Rolls-Royce share price continues to struggle despite improving underlying performance. What's going on and is this a buying opportunity?

Read more »

New British One Pound Sterling Coin Chart Rate.
Investing Articles

5 things to watch on the FTSE 350 on Tuesday

| The Motley Fool

The pound plummets, but the FTSE 350 ends Monday flat.

Read more »

Black woman using loudspeaker to be heard
Investing Articles

The FTSE 100 falls back below 7,000 points! 2 top bargains I’d buy

| Royston Wild

The FTSE 100 has fallen below a key technical and psychological level again. So what? Here are two UK blue…

Read more »

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

What does Warren Buffett do when the stock market crashes?

| James J. McCombie

Warren Buffett is probably following his own advice when the stock market crashes and being greedy for quality stocks he…

Read more »