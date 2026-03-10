Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing Articles » See what £10,000 invested in Shell shares 1 month ago is worth now

See what £10,000 invested in Shell shares 1 month ago is worth now

Harvey Jones looks at how Shell shares have fared over the past month and more importantly, what the long-term outlook is for the FTSE 100 stock.

Posted by
Harvey Jones
I've been a financial journalist since 1988. I've written regularly for a series of national newspapers including The Financial Times, The Times, The Sunday Times, The Daily Telegraph, The Independent and Independent on Sunday, The Guardian and The Observer. Today, I'm the personal finance editor of the Daily and Sunday Express newspapers, and write for newspaper website Express.co.uk. I also write regular investment articles for The National newspaper in Dubai. I've been writing for Motley Fool UK since 2007, producing thousands and thousands of stock reports in that time. My favourite investment quote? Warren Buffett's classic: "Someone is sitting in the shade today because someone planted a tree a long time ago." Let's go plant some trees!
Published
| More on:

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Image source: Getty Images

When the oil price climbs, shares in Shell (LSE: SHEL) tend to follow. The same applies to gas prices. With both fuel types surging as a result of the Iran war, the FTSE 100 energy giant looks positioned for a double lift.

Shell isn’t a pure play on commodity prices. Its refining, trading, and other operations soften the link. But when missiles and drones began flying across the Middle East, its shares were only going one way. Can they continue?

Today it’s pulled back slightly after markets took Donald Trump at his word when he said the conflict was “pretty much” won. But there are too many moving parts for anyone to predict the next step with confidence.

FTSE 100 oil shock winner

When Russia invaded Ukraine in 2022, crude surged to $116 a barrel. Energy stocks rallied sharply, including Shell and FTSE 100 rival BP. There was talk of crude hitting $150 or even $200. It didn’t happen. Europe sourced its energy elsewhere and prices cooled. Even so, long-term oil investors have done well. The Shell share price is up 107% over five years, with dividends on top.

It has climbed 25% in the last year, although much of that came in recent weeks. At today’s price of 3,193p, the shares are up 12.8% over the last month. That means £10,000 invested four weeks ago would now be worth about £11,280.

Where Shell goes next is unknowable. Everything hinges on events in the Gulf. If the critical Strait of Hormuz supply line remains closed, prices could rocket. Analysts at Société Générale estimate the conflict has already knocked out 17m barrels a day. That’s roughly a sixth of global consumption. Liquefied natural gas markets look even tighter.

Repairing damaged infrastructure isn’t an overnight job. Pressure and flow lines suffer permanent damage if production stops for a month.

Long-term investment case

On the other hand, a sudden victory or diplomatic breakthrough might sink the oil price and Shell shares. It could happen. Since the war started, Brent crude has shot up from $71 to $107, and is now back down to $87 today. I’m not a gambler, and I wouldn’t place a bet on where the price goes next. But I would consider buying Shell.

The difference is that I buy stocks with a long-term view. I think that over five or 10 years, Shell will deliver an attractive total from share price growth and reinvested dividends.

Despite climate concerns, the global economy still runs on oil and gas. Recent events underline that. Shell remains one of the world’s largest producers and its valuation doesn’t look stretched.

The stock currently trades on a price-to-earnings ratio of about 13.7. Its trailing dividend yield sits around 3.35%. Both numbers are decent, although not stellar.

Long-term performance isn’t guaranteed of course. Renewable energy could expand faster than expected and erode demand for fossil fuels. Today’s conflict might accelerate the transition away from hydrocarbons. Even so, investors with a long horizon might consider buying Shell. And in today’s volatile market, I can see plenty of other attractively priced FTSE 100 stocks to consider buying too.

Harvey Jones has positions in Bp P.l.c. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Young Black woman using a debit card at an ATM to withdraw money
Investing Articles

Meet the FTSE 100’s newest bank stock

| Ben McPoland

This FTSE 250 stock has skyrocketed nearly 900% over the past 60 months, earning it a place in the prestigious…

Read more »

Finger clicking a button marked 'Buy' on a keyboard
Growth Shares

At its lowest level since July, here’s why I think the IAG share price is dead cheap

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith explains why the IAG share price has fallen over the past week but talks through the reasons why…

Read more »

Picture of an easyJet plane taking off.
Investing Articles

Will the easyJet share price rise 43% or 97% by this time next year?

| Royston Wild

City analysts believe easyJet's share price might almost double over the next year. Royston Wild considers the outlook for the…

Read more »

Female student sitting at the steps and using laptop
Investing Articles

More great news for Rolls-Royce shares!

| John Fieldsend

Rolls-Royce shares got a boost this week after some intriguing developments in the process of creating Europe's new fighter aircraft.

Read more »

Arrow symbol glowing amid black arrow symbols on black background.
Investing Articles

Persimmon’s share price surges 7% on double boost! Can it keep rising?

| Royston Wild

Persimmon's share price is surging, up 11% at one point earlier on Tuesday. Could this be the start of a…

Read more »

This way, That way, The other way - pointing in different directions
Investing Articles

What on earth’s happening to the Greggs share price?

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones says Greggs’ share price has shown surprising resilience in the recent stock market turmoil, but the FTSE 250…

Read more »

Mature black woman at home texting on her cell phone while sitting on the couch
Investing Articles

Barclays shares are down 18%. Time to consider buying?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Barclays’ shares have plummeted in recent weeks. Edward Sheldon looks at what’s going on and provides his view on the…

Read more »

Hand flipping wooden cubes for change wording" Panic" to " Calm".
Investing Articles

Ready for a stock market crash? Here’s what Warren Buffett says to do

| Stephen Wright

There are several reasons to think a stock market crash might not be far off. But it’s times like these…

Read more »