Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing Articles » Growth Shares » At its lowest level since July, here’s why I think the IAG share price is dead cheap

At its lowest level since July, here’s why I think the IAG share price is dead cheap

Jon Smith explains why the IAG share price has fallen over the past week but talks through the reasons why he feels the stock is undervalued.

Posted by
Jon Smith
Jon is an experienced private investor from London, having been in markets for well over a decade. He has contributed over 2,000 articles for The Motley Fool since 2019. Regarding investing style, he specializes in macroeconomics with his articles often incorporating the state of the economy into specific stock recommendations. He is a big advocate of the thoughts expressed by Benjamin Franklin in that "an investment in knowledge pays the best interest."
Published
| More on:

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Finger clicking a button marked 'Buy' on a keyboard

Image source: Getty Images

I’m always on the hunt for cheap stocks. Due to fears around the conflict in the Middle East, the FTSE 100 has tumbled lower in recent days. The International Consolidated Airlines Group (LSE:IAG) has been caught up in the selloff. In fact, the IAG share price is down almost 15% in a week. But is this an overreaction?

Business disruption

IAG has seen some immediate problems resulting from the conflict. Oil prices have surged higher, hitting $119 per barrel at the start of the week (9 March). Higher fuel prices directly increase airline operating costs and can compress profit margins.

Another immediate shock has come from flight disruptions. Tensions have led to closures of some Middle Eastern airspace and flight cancellations, affecting some of IAG’s travel routes. Airline stocks in general have reacted quickly as investors worry about delays, rerouting costs, and weaker travel demand.

Even though these remain risks going forward, I think the stock looks cheap when I take a step back and take a Foolish long-term investment approach.

Record profits posted

Earlier this month, the business reported full-year results, detailing a record operating profit of $5.8bn. Revenue was up for all of the individual carriers within the group. This is important as it shows demand in both short-haul and long-haul ranges.

Impressively, some divisions like British Airways and Iberia are operating with margins above 15%. This is being flagged as unusually high for airlines, but it shows how efficiently the business is being run.

The overall takeaway is that the underlying company is doing very well. I don’t see the conflict in the Middle East lasting long. If I’m correct, the negative impact for IAG could be minor and just seen as a blip. Therefore, the 15% fall over the past week could represent a potential buying opportunity.

Attractive valuation

The move lower has pushed down the price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio. It currently stands at just 5.88. This is low compared to the FTSE 100 average ratio of 17.9, but also low relative to my benchmark figure of 10. Therefore, the stock can be considered cheap not just based on my subjective assessment of the company’s performance, but also on objective financial metrics such as the P/E ratio.

Even if the earnings per share don’t materially increase over the coming year, the share price could double, and the ratio would still be below the index average. This goes some way to show the extent of how large any share price rally could be if the Middle East conflict eases.

The stock is still up 12% over the past year. Yet, with the share price at the lowest level since last summer, I think it could be considered by investors looking for potential value picks.

Jon Smith has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Growth Shares

Female student sitting at the steps and using laptop
Investing Articles

More great news for Rolls-Royce shares!

| John Fieldsend

Rolls-Royce shares got a boost this week after some intriguing developments in the process of creating Europe's new fighter aircraft.

Read more »

This way, That way, The other way - pointing in different directions
Investing Articles

What on earth’s happening to the Greggs share price?

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones says Greggs’ share price has shown surprising resilience in the recent stock market turmoil, but the FTSE 250…

Read more »

Hand flipping wooden cubes for change wording" Panic" to " Calm".
Investing Articles

Ready for a stock market crash? Here’s what Warren Buffett says to do

| Stephen Wright

There are several reasons to think a stock market crash might not be far off. But it’s times like these…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Around £16 now, here’s why Greggs shares ‘should’ be trading just over £25

| Simon Watkins

Greggs shares are trading at a serious discount to where they ‘should’ be, based on record sales, iconic branding and…

Read more »

A pastel colored growing graph with rising rocket.
Investing Articles

This FTSE 250 turnaround story is now delivering a standout 7.3% dividend yield!

| Simon Watkins

This FTSE 250 income play has held its payout steady for years and is now showing early signs of renewed…

Read more »

Two white male workmen working on site at an oil rig
Investing Articles

BP shares surge on energy prices, yet still look cheap. What’s the market missing?

| Simon Watkins

Despite a recent energy-price-led spike, BP shares look deeply undervalued just as cash flows strengthen and dividends climb. So, is…

Read more »

Businessman with tablet, waiting at the train station platform
Investing Articles

£15,000 put into Greggs shares a year ago is worth this much now…

| Christopher Ruane

Greggs' sausage rolls may be tasty enough -- but its shares have left a bad taste in some investors' mouths…

Read more »

Investing Articles

FTSE 100 drops sharply — are serious bargains emerging in UK stocks?

| Andrew Mackie

Andrew Mackie looks at the FTSE 100 and explores how sharp falls, market volatility, and structural opportunities are reshaping the…

Read more »