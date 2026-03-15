Could investors swap their daily coffee order for a sizeable SIPP portfolio at retirement age? Ken Hall thinks there’s a chance they can.

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What £5 a day invested in a SIPP could be worth at retirement

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For many people, the idea of a comfortable pension feels out of reach. But saving for retirement doesn’t have to mean squirrelling away enormous sums every month into a Self-Invested Personal Pension (SIPP).

The maths doesn’t lie. Simply putting £5 a day into a tax-advantaged SIPP could go a long way towards changing an investor’s financial future.

Talking numbers

Five pounds a day works out at roughly £150 a month, or £1,825 a year. Modest, certainly. But over time, the magic of compounding can really do some heavy lifting.

Assuming a total annual return of 8% from a diversified portfolio of stocks and starting from zero, that £5 a day habit could grow to approximately £325,000 over 35 years.

Starting at age 30, a meaningful pension pot could be waiting at retirement age for the price of a daily coffee.

Of course, markets don’t move in a straight line over that sort of timeline. But the benefits of discipline, patience, and steady returns are plain to see.

The SIPP advantage

What makes a SIPP particularly powerful is the tax relief on contributions. A basic-rate taxpayer contributing £80 effectively puts £100 into their pension, because HMRC tops it up automatically.

Investments inside a SIPP also grow free of capital gains tax and income tax, meaning compounding works harder over the long term.

That said, SIPPs aren’t without drawbacks. Funds are locked away until the age of 57 (rising to 58 in 2028), so they’re not suitable for money that might be needed sooner.

Please note that tax treatment depends on the individual circumstances of each client and may be subject to change in future. The content in this article is provided for information purposes only. It is not intended to be, neither does it constitute, any form of tax advice. Readers are responsible for carrying out their own due diligence and for obtaining professional advice before making any investment decisions.

A stock to consider

One name that investors may want to consider further is Rolls-Royce (LSE: RR). The FTSE 100 stock has been on a remarkable run of late, with its shares hitting an all-time high of 1,420p in February following an impressive set of full-year results.

Underlying operating profit soared 41% year on year to £3.46bn in 2025, with revenue jumping 13% to £20.1bn.

That was underpinned by stronger large-engine aftermarket activity and improved Civil Aerospace profitability. While there is some uncertainty created by the escalating Middle East conflict, the company is also positioning itself well in the UK nuclear sector.

Management announced a £7bn-£9bn share buyback programme covering 2026 to 2028, with its dividend now reinstated for the first time in over five years.

The growth story looks credible on paper, but the stock doesn’t come cheap. It has a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 18.2 as I write ahead of the market close on 13 March.

At current valuations, a lot of good news is already priced in. For a long-term SIPP holder, that’s a risk worth weighing carefully.

Diversification is key

In the long run, I’m a big believer that diversifying across stocks and sectors is key. Spreading risk across a number of high-quality stocks can help reduce risk and create a more steady return profile over the long term.

Saving for retirement is no easy feat. However, a bit of hard work, discipline, and good fortune could help investors unlock an entirely different financial future.