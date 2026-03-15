Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing Articles » What £5 a day invested in a SIPP could be worth at retirement

What £5 a day invested in a SIPP could be worth at retirement

Could investors swap their daily coffee order for a sizeable SIPP portfolio at retirement age? Ken Hall thinks there’s a chance they can.

Posted by
Ken Hall
I’ve been writing for The Motley Fool UK for a couple of years now, focusing on clear, balanced investing ideas and the stories behind the numbers. I completed my undergraduate studies in Accounting and Finance, and have pursued postgraduate studies to further expand my investment knowledge. My investing outlook is simple: aim for financial freedom by combining patience, diversification, and the power of compounding over time. I’m drawn to businesses that can deliver both income and growth across different sectors, because I think most investors are better served by a resilient mix than by trying to time the market. Favourite quote? Warren Buffett nails it: “If you aren’t comfortable owning a stock for 10 years, don’t own it for 10 minutes.”
Published
| More on:

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Mature Caucasian woman sat at a table with coffee and laptop while making notes on paper

Image source: Getty Images

For many people, the idea of a comfortable pension feels out of reach. But saving for retirement doesn’t have to mean squirrelling away enormous sums every month into a Self-Invested Personal Pension (SIPP).

The maths doesn’t lie. Simply putting £5 a day into a tax-advantaged SIPP could go a long way towards changing an investor’s financial future.

Talking numbers

Five pounds a day works out at roughly £150 a month, or £1,825 a year. Modest, certainly. But over time, the magic of compounding can really do some heavy lifting.

Assuming a total annual return of 8% from a diversified portfolio of stocks and starting from zero, that £5 a day habit could grow to approximately £325,000 over 35 years.

Starting at age 30, a meaningful pension pot could be waiting at retirement age for the price of a daily coffee.

Of course, markets don’t move in a straight line over that sort of timeline. But the benefits of discipline, patience, and steady returns are plain to see.

The SIPP advantage

What makes a SIPP particularly powerful is the tax relief on contributions. A basic-rate taxpayer contributing £80 effectively puts £100 into their pension, because HMRC tops it up automatically.

Investments inside a SIPP also grow free of capital gains tax and income tax, meaning compounding works harder over the long term.

That said, SIPPs aren’t without drawbacks. Funds are locked away until the age of 57 (rising to 58 in 2028), so they’re not suitable for money that might be needed sooner.

Please note that tax treatment depends on the individual circumstances of each client and may be subject to change in future. The content in this article is provided for information purposes only. It is not intended to be, neither does it constitute, any form of tax advice. Readers are responsible for carrying out their own due diligence and for obtaining professional advice before making any investment decisions.

A stock to consider

One name that investors may want to consider further is Rolls-Royce (LSE: RR). The FTSE 100 stock has been on a remarkable run of late, with its shares hitting an all-time high of 1,420p in February following an impressive set of full-year results.

Underlying operating profit soared 41% year on year to £3.46bn in 2025, with revenue jumping 13% to £20.1bn.

That was underpinned by stronger large-engine aftermarket activity and improved Civil Aerospace profitability. While there is some uncertainty created by the escalating Middle East conflict, the company is also positioning itself well in the UK nuclear sector.

Management announced a £7bn-£9bn share buyback programme covering 2026 to 2028, with its dividend now reinstated for the first time in over five years. 

The growth story looks credible on paper, but the stock doesn’t come cheap. It has a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 18.2 as I write ahead of the market close on 13 March.

At current valuations, a lot of good news is already priced in. For a long-term SIPP holder, that’s a risk worth weighing carefully.

Diversification is key

In the long run, I’m a big believer that diversifying across stocks and sectors is key. Spreading risk across a number of high-quality stocks can help reduce risk and create a more steady return profile over the long term.

Saving for retirement is no easy feat. However, a bit of hard work, discipline, and good fortune could help investors unlock an entirely different financial future.

Ken Hall has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Rolls-Royce Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Young mixed-race woman looking out of the window with a look of consternation on her face
Investing Articles

With stock market risks emerging, is now the time to consider the 60/40 portfolio?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

The stock market could be in for a period of turbulence. Here’s a simple strategy that can help long-term investors…

Read more »

Bus waiting in front of the London Stock Exchange on a sunny day.
Investing Articles

Is a stock market crash coming? It’s not too late to get ready!

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane sees reasons to fear a coming stock market crash. Rather than tying to time it, he's hoping to…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Down 4% in 2026, is now the time to consider buying Nvidia shares

| Stephen Wright

Has Nvidia become too big to keep growing? Or is the stock’s decline this year a chance to think about…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Is the party finally over for Rolls-Royce shares?

| Harvey Jones

Rolls-Royce shares have made investors rich but momentum is slowing and the Iran conflict isn't helping. How worried should we…

Read more »

Asian man looking concerned while studying paperwork at his desk in an office
Investing Articles

7.8% dividend yield! A dirt-cheap UK income share to buy today?

| Zaven Boyrazian, CFA

I’m on the hunt for lucrative passive income opportunities, and this under-the-radar FTSE stock currently offers a whopping 7.8% dividend…

Read more »

Close-up image depicting a woman in her 70s taking British bank notes from her colourful leather wallet.
Investing Articles

3 passive income stocks tipped to soar 41% (or more) by 2027

| Ben McPoland

One of these shares offering passive income is trading at a massive 79% discount to where City analysts think it…

Read more »

Mature Caucasian woman sat at a table with coffee and laptop while making notes on paper
Investing Articles

171,885 shares of this FTSE dividend star pays an income equal to the State Pension

| Zaven Boyrazian, CFA

Zaven Boyrazian calculates how many shares investors would have to buy to generate enough income to match the UK State…

Read more »

Finger clicking a button marked 'Buy' on a keyboard
Investing Articles

This stock’s the opposite of red-hot at the moment. But I reckon it could still be one to buy

| James Beard

The recent dramatic fall in the value of this FTSE 100 stock makes James Beard think it’s a stock to…

Read more »