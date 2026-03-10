Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing Articles » Meet the FTSE 100’s newest bank stock

Meet the FTSE 100’s newest bank stock

This FTSE 250 stock has skyrocketed nearly 900% over the past 60 months, earning it a place in the prestigious FTSE 100 index.

Posted by
Ben McPoland
Ben is an investment writer who has contributed more than 1,800 articles for The Motley Fool UK. He has been managing his own ISA and SIPP portfolios for over a decade, focusing on high-quality companies benefitting from powerful growth trends. His favourite investing quote comes from Peter Lynch: “The real key to making money in stocks is not to get scared out of them.”
Published
| More on:

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Young Black woman using a debit card at an ATM to withdraw money

Image source: Getty Images

The FTSE 100 will get a new bank stock later this month, joining HSBC, Lloyds, Barclays, NatWest, and Standard Chartered in the UK’s premier index. This is the lender’s reward for its share price soaring an incredible 877% in the past five years.

Dividends take the total return well north of 1,000% over this period!

Let’s take a closer look at this Footsie newbie to see whether it might be worth considering buying.

A rocket on the London Stock Exchange

The stock in question is Lion Finance Group (LSE:BGEO), formerly Bank of Georgia. It will enter the FTSE 100 in two weeks when the latest changes take place. Joining it will be online trading platform IG Group, while airline easyJet and Hikma Pharmaceuticals will drop out.

What has caused this incredible performance? Put simply, Lion Finance has benefitted from an incredibly strong Georgian economy.

Between 2021 and 2024, GDP growth averaged over 9% annually, driven by financial inflows, low inflation, higher consumption, an influx of skilled migrants fleeing the war in Ukraine, rising tourism, and the nation’s location as a trading/logistics hub between East and West.

The bank has taken full advantage of these fertile conditions, with earnings growing at a five-year compound annual rate of about 50%. Dividends and share buybacks have been plentiful, attracting more investors to the stock.

The acquisition of Ameriabank (the leading bank in neighbouring Armenia) in 2024 provided a second high-growth engine.

I sold too soon

Alas, I previously owned this stock but sold it in late 2024 when things kicked off in Georgia after the contested election result there. This saw mass public protests gather across the country amid accusations of vote-rigging. Things looked very dicey at the time.

With the nation’s ascension to the European Union on hold, and the government facing international scrutiny, I feared political unrest could lead to lower foreign direct investment and tourism. I personally put off visiting Tbilisi at the time.

However, while logical, my fears were ultimately misplaced. Last year, Georgia’s economy grew by 7.5%. And while that did mark a slowdown from previous years, Georgia remains one of the fastest-growing economies in Europe and the Caucasus, as does Armenia.

Lion Finance’s net profit in 2025 jumped 21% to GEL 2.2bn (roughly £600m), with an exceptional return on average equity of 28.4%. Retail digital monthly active users grew 15% in Georgia, reaching over 1.8m, up from just 355,000 in 2019.

Meanwhile, Ameriabank’s digital monthly active users surged by 45.3% to 336,000, with standalone profit growing 23.6%.  

Value on offer

Clearly, the bank has been firing on all cylinders in recent years. But is the stock worth considering as it enters the FTSE 100? I think it is, despite the aforementioned political risks, which could flare up at any point between the pro-Russia and EU-aligned political factions.

The forward price-to-earnings ratio is just six, which is well below the FTSE 100 average and other bank stocks. Pair this with a very well-covered 3.5% dividend yield, and I see a lot of value on offer here.

Note, the International Monetary Fund projects Georgian GDP growth of 5% over the medium term. Plus, Armenia offers a lot of long-term growth in digital banking. Today Ameriabank’s digital penetration is only around 11% of the overall population.

HSBC Holdings is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Ben McPoland has positions in HSBC Holdings. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Barclays Plc, HSBC Holdings, Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc, Lloyds Banking Group Plc, and Standard Chartered Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Investing Articles

See what £10,000 invested in Shell shares 1 month ago is worth now

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones looks at how Shell shares have fared over the past month and more importantly, what the long-term outlook…

Read more »

Finger clicking a button marked 'Buy' on a keyboard
Growth Shares

At its lowest level since July, here’s why I think the IAG share price is dead cheap

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith explains why the IAG share price has fallen over the past week but talks through the reasons why…

Read more »

Picture of an easyJet plane taking off.
Investing Articles

Will the easyJet share price rise 43% or 97% by this time next year?

| Royston Wild

City analysts believe easyJet's share price might almost double over the next year. Royston Wild considers the outlook for the…

Read more »

Female student sitting at the steps and using laptop
Investing Articles

More great news for Rolls-Royce shares!

| John Fieldsend

Rolls-Royce shares got a boost this week after some intriguing developments in the process of creating Europe's new fighter aircraft.

Read more »

Arrow symbol glowing amid black arrow symbols on black background.
Investing Articles

Persimmon’s share price surges 7% on double boost! Can it keep rising?

| Royston Wild

Persimmon's share price is surging, up 11% at one point earlier on Tuesday. Could this be the start of a…

Read more »

This way, That way, The other way - pointing in different directions
Investing Articles

What on earth’s happening to the Greggs share price?

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones says Greggs’ share price has shown surprising resilience in the recent stock market turmoil, but the FTSE 250…

Read more »

Mature black woman at home texting on her cell phone while sitting on the couch
Investing Articles

Barclays shares are down 18%. Time to consider buying?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Barclays’ shares have plummeted in recent weeks. Edward Sheldon looks at what’s going on and provides his view on the…

Read more »

Hand flipping wooden cubes for change wording" Panic" to " Calm".
Investing Articles

Ready for a stock market crash? Here’s what Warren Buffett says to do

| Stephen Wright

There are several reasons to think a stock market crash might not be far off. But it’s times like these…

Read more »