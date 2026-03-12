Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing Articles » Is this a once-in-a-decade chance to bag a 9.9% yield from Taylor Wimpey shares?

Is this a once-in-a-decade chance to bag a 9.9% yield from Taylor Wimpey shares?

Taylor Wimpey shares have been hit by a volatile share price and cuts to the dividend. Harvey Jones holds the FTSE 250 stock and is wondering what to do.

Posted by
Harvey Jones
I've been a financial journalist since 1988. I've written regularly for a series of national newspapers including The Financial Times, The Times, The Sunday Times, The Daily Telegraph, The Independent and Independent on Sunday, The Guardian and The Observer. Today, I'm the personal finance editor of the Daily and Sunday Express newspapers, and write for newspaper website Express.co.uk. I also write regular investment articles for The National newspaper in Dubai. I've been writing for Motley Fool UK since 2007, producing thousands and thousands of stock reports in that time. My favourite investment quote? Warren Buffett's classic: "Someone is sitting in the shade today because someone planted a tree a long time ago." Let's go plant some trees!
Published
| More on:

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Portrait of pensive bearded senior looking on screen of laptop sitting at table with coffee cup.

Image source: Getty Images

Taylor Wimpey (LSE: TW) shares have taken a beating during recent stock market volatility. That’s a pain for me, as I have a big stake in the stock, but creates an opportunity for new investors. Time to consider buying?

First, a word of caution. While the FTSE 250 housebuilder offers a striking yield, the shares have struggled for years. Almost a decade ago, Taylor Wimpey topped £2. Today, it trades for just under 97p. Investors have collected a decent stream of dividends, but those payouts have only partly offset big capital losses.

However, with the shares now trading at a 10-year low, this could be an opportunity to scoop up an established British company at a greatly reduced price.

Top FTSE 250 income stock

Housebuilders have had it tough across the board. Since 2016, the sector has been buffeted by Brexit, inflation, higher mortgage rates, and the end of the Help to Buy scheme.

I bought Taylor Wimpey nearly three years ago, attracted by the yield, but the shares have been volatile ever since. I was really optimistic about the outlook for this year, with inflation falling and the Bank of England potentially cutting base rates to as low as 3%. I thought lower inflation and mortgage rates would cut costs, improve affordability and make buyers feel wealthier.

I was finally edging back into profit, with dividends reinvested, but then the Iran war began. The Taylor Wimpey share price has slumped 15% in the last month, as soaring oil prices stoke fears of renewed inflation. Mortgage rates are already rising, which could squeeze demand, depress sales, and hurt profits. Over 12 months it’s now down 14%.

Taylor Wimpey also has to absorb higher employment costs, thanks to the increase to employer’s National Insurance and two inflation-beating national living wage hikes. It has also had to spend several hundred million pounds fixing cladding fire safety issues. With so many moving parts, the share price swings are hardly surprising.

It’s not purely falling on events in Iran. Full-year 2025 results on 5 March showed a 54.3% drop in pre-tax profit to £146.5m. The order book fell slightly to £1.9bn from £2bn. The board cited “uncertainty” ahead of last November’s Budget and said operating profits are set to fall in 2026.

There were positives. Revenue rose 13% to £3.8bn, while completions including joint ventures increased 6% to 11,229. The average private selling price jumped £18,000 to £374,000.

Dividend shock

The trailing dividend looks sensational at 9.9%, but treat that headline figure with caution. The board cut the total payout by 1.25% in 2024 and then a much larger 19.5% in 2025, reducing it from 9.46p in 2024 to 7.62p per share. The forward yield for 2026 is now 7.85%. That’s still attractive, but below what investors expected.

With a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.2, the shares aren’t overpriced. I’m holding on, hoping for a recovery while collecting income, albeit slightly less than I hoped. Taylor Wimpey shares are still worth considering with a long-term view, but the war and wider market uncertainty mean volatility is likely to continue. Patience required.

Harvey Jones has positions in Taylor Wimpey Plc. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Two white male workmen working on site at an oil rig
Investing Articles

As oil prices soar, is it time to buy Shell shares?

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane weighs some pros and cons of adding Shell shares to his ISA -- and explains why the oil…

Read more »

Man hanging in the balance over a log at seaside in Scotland
Investing Articles

How much do you need in an ISA for £6,751 passive income a year in 2046?

| John Fieldsend

Let's say an investor wanted a passive income in 20 years' time. How much cash would need be built up…

Read more »

Smiling black woman showing e-ticket on smartphone to white male attendant at airport
Investing Articles

Why isn’t the IAG share price crashing?

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones expected the IAG share price to take an absolute beating during current Middle East hostilities. So why is…

Read more »

piggy bank, searching with binoculars
Growth Shares

1 UK share I’d consider buying and 1 I’d run away from on this market dip

| Jon Smith

In light of the recent stock market dip, Jon Smith outlines the various potential outcomes for a couple of different…

Read more »

Burst your bubble thumbtack and balloon background
Investing Articles

AI may look like a bubble. But what about Rolls-Royce shares?

| Christopher Ruane

Bubble talk has been centred on some AI stocks lately. But Christopher Ruane sees risks to Rolls-Royce shares in the…

Read more »

Black woman using smartphone at home, watching stock charts.
Investing Articles

Will the BAE Systems share price soar 13% by this time next year?

| Royston Wild

BAE Systems' share price continues to surge as the Middle East crisis worsens. Royston Wild asks if the FTSE 100…

Read more »

Chalkboard representation of risk versus reward on a pair of scales
Investing Articles

Way up – or way down? This FTSE 250 share could go either way

| Christopher Ruane

Can this FTSE 250 share turn its fortunes around? Or has its day passed? Our writer looks at both sides…

Read more »

Front view of aircraft in flight.
Investing Articles

Should I buy Rolls-Royce shares after the 9% dip?

| Ben McPoland

Up a mind-blowing 1,040% in five years, Rolls-Royce shares are taking a well-deserved breather. Is this my chance to be…

Read more »