Home » Investing Articles » No savings at 30? I’d use Warren Buffett’s 4 key techniques to build wealth

No savings at 30? I’d use Warren Buffett’s 4 key techniques to build wealth

If our writer wanted to begin investing in his thirties without money saved up already, he would apply these investing techniques from billionaire Warren Buffett.

Latest posts by Christopher Ruane (see all)
Published
Buffett at the BRK AGM

Image source: The Motley Fool

Warren Buffett has been investing for almost his whole lifetime. But many people do not start buying shares anywhere near as early as he did. Even if I had no savings at 30 though, I would use some elements of the Buffett method to help build my wealth. Here are four practical tools from the ‘Sage of Omaha’ that I would use to begin investing.

Focus on loss avoidance not potential gain

According to Buffett, the first rule is not to lose money – and the second rule is never to forget the first rule.

In practice however, investors often lose money on some deals. Buffett has suffered big losses on occasion. But his mindset is a useful reminder that there is no point making gains on some investments if they all get wiped out by other poor choices.

If I was a new investor, the practical way I would apply that mindset is by focussing not only on the potential upside from a particular share, but also the possible downside. I would try to build my portfolio by buying shares I felt carried a low level of risk.

Buy great businesses

A look at Buffett’s portfolio reveals a plethora of household names, such as Apple and Coca-Cola. That is because Buffett does not typically hunt around in neglected corners of the stock market to find hidden bargains among largely unknown companies. Instead, he focusses on finding large, great businesses with a proven business model and ability to make profit. I would do the same.

Warren Buffett on asset allocation

Buffett sees his main role as allocating the assets of his company Berkshire Hathaway. When doing do, he diversifies across multiple businesses to limit the impact on his portfolio if one performs poorly.

But Buffett does not invest in hundreds of different shares. Instead, at any time, he judges an investment idea against what he considers to be his number one idea at that time. If he thinks it is less attractive, he will usually not invest. He could just put more money into what he sees as the better idea, after all.

Diversification is an important risk management tool and, like Buffett, I hold a diversified portfolio of shares. But I also think the simple test of judging any potential shareholding against what I see as my current best investment idea can be a helpful tool for making decisions.

Lose no sleep

No share is worth losing a single night’s sleep over, according to Buffett. I think that is good advice, especially for a new investor who may lack personal experience of stock market volatility.

If a share would cause me to lose sleep because it is so risky, or has too big a position in my overall portfolio, I am not investing prudently. Again, I think Buffett’s rule of thumb can help me become a better, more rational and less emotional investor over time.

Hopefully applying these four investment principles could help me become a better, wiser investor. Even without money saved up to begin, over time, being a good investor could hopefully help me make rewarding investment choices — and build my wealth.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be considered so you should consider taking independent financial advice.

C Ruane has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Apple. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Young woman working at modern office. Technical price graph and indicator, red and green candlestick chart and stock trading computer screen background.
Investing Articles

Retire early! I’d make every day a holiday by spending £180 a month on dividend shares

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer reckons it's possible to retire early by investing less than a couple of hundred pounds each month in…

Read more »

Young female analyst working at her desk in the office
Investing Articles

Should I buy this turnaround AIM stock?

| James J. McCombie

AIM stock Renold is in the midst of a turnaround that is lifting its share price. Can it continue to…

Read more »

Man changing battery on electric bicycle
Investing Articles

A lifelong second income for £10 a week? Here’s how

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer is building a second income by investing spare money in dividend shares. Here, he explains the approach in…

Read more »

Shot of a young Black woman doing some paperwork in a modern office
Investing Articles

2 dividend stocks I’m buying in September to build long-term wealth

| Stephen Wright

Our author plans to buy dividend stocks and reinvest the cash they generate to build wealth over time. Here are…

Read more »

A young woman sitting on a couch looking at a book in a quiet library space.
Investing Articles

Forget gold! I’d buy UK shares now before the next stock market rally

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

The price is gold on the rise. But is investing in British shares the smarter move for the coming stock…

Read more »

Mother, father and child girl in new house with a cardbox roof. Symbol of protection and property.
Investing Articles

I’d fight 18% inflation with these 2 chunky income shares

| Paul Summers

As prices look set to keep rising, our writer picks out two income shares he'd buy to ease the pain.

Read more »

Playful senior couple in aprons dancing and smiling while preparing healthy dinner at home
Investing Articles

Could this be the best stock to buy for big autumn gains?

| Dr. James Fox

This FTSE 100 firm could be among the best stocks to buy now for big gains over the next few…

Read more »

Young brown woman delighted with what she sees on her screen
Investing Articles

2 discounted FTSE stocks I’m buying for juicy, lifelong passive income!

| Dr. James Fox

Generating passive income is the core goal of my investment strategy. I might not need it now, but I'll want…

Read more »