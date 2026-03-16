Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing Articles » At a price of 3.2p, could this penny share deliver huge portfolio gains?

At a price of 3.2p, could this penny share deliver huge portfolio gains?

Forecasts project this penny share could surge as much as 186% in the next 12 months! Is this too good to be true? Or is this a massive growth opportunity?

Posted by
Zaven Boyrazian, CFA
Zaven is an equity investment analyst. Specialising in corporate valuation, he employs a modern take on the principles set out by Benjamin Graham to identify hidden value in companies that are making the world a better place. Zaven has previously worked in the aerospace and video game industries, holding a Bachelor's degree in Aerospace Engineering, a Master's degree in Investment Management, and has passed the Level 3 CFA exam. “We never can be sure of an outcome, but I think we can get the odds on our side by understanding where we are in the cycle.” - Howard Marks
Published
| More on:

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Array of piggy banks in saturated colours on high colour contrast background

Image source: Getty Images

Penny shares are notoriously risky investments. But when these tiny businesses manage to deliver on their promises, early investors can be rewarded with phenomenal returns. And right now, a number of analysts have started eyeing Kore Potash (LSE:KP2) as a potentially explosive winner.

In fact, one forecast is projecting that in the next 12 months the 3.2p penny share could surge to as high as 9.14p – a 186% gain!

So what does this business do? And should I be rushing to buy shares while they’re still seemingly cheap?

Imminent surge potential?

Kore Potash is a development-stage mining company. Its flagship Kola project is estimated to be one of the world’s largest undeveloped high-grade sylvinite potash deposits. And as a quick crash course, the potash mineral is a special type of salt used as fertiliser by farmers.

Once Kola enters production and ramps up to a steady state, the project’s expected to produce roughly 2.2 million tonnes a year to a total of 50 million tonnes over its entire lifespan. Based on current forecasts, that could translate into $22.5bn of lifetime gross revenues from the project.

Investors should always apply a chunky margin of safety when it comes to multi-decade spanning forecasts. But even if the project only delivers 50% of this target, it nonetheless represents a massive opportunity compared to the $2.2bn estimated development cost of the project.

This is where the aggressive analyst’s share price forecasts enter the picture.

Kore Potash currently doesn’t have a revenue stream. It’s relying on its cash reserves to move the project forward. But with the current production timeline suggesting commercial production is still at least four years away, management is looking to sell itself to a larger player.

In fact, the firm’s already in active discussions for a potential complete cash buyout. And while a formal price per share for such a deal hasn’t been announced, a chunky premium could end up being paid.

Risk versus reward

The formal sale process for Kore Potash has already made some significant strides, including site visits with two interested parties and even the Mines Minister of the Republic of the Congo seemingly giving his blessing for a takeover deal.

However, while this is all very encouraging, it’s important to recognise that a takeover at this stage is far from guaranteed. Until recently, management was engaged with two interested parties. But at the end of last month, the company announced that one of these has pulled out.

If the other interested buyer also decides not to proceed, Kore Potash shares could take a nasty tumble. After all, without additional funding, management may have no choice but to aggressively dilute shareholders in an attempt to raise more cash to keep the lights on.

What’s the verdict?

Investing in a pre-revenue business is an exceptionally risky endeavour, particularly for mining companies, which have to deploy vast sums of capital before seeing any return on their investment.

In the case of Kore Potash, a potential acquisition offer does open the door to some rapid chunky gains. But these are far from guaranteed. And if a deal fails to emerge, it could be years before a revenue stream materialises, potentially leaving investors with nothing. Personally, that’s not a risk I’m interested in taking.

Zaven Boyrazian has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Man smiling and working on laptop
Investing Articles

After the FTSE 100’s slump, these bargain shares are calling!

| Royston Wild

Are you on the lookout for top cheap stocks to buy? Royston Wild reveals three FTSE 100 value shares he's…

Read more »

Man hanging in the balance over a log at seaside in Scotland
Investing Articles

Worried about a stock market crash? Here are 2 things you should know

| Ben McPoland

A stock market crash may look plausible, but it’s far from a done deal. Still, if markets do wobble, I…

Read more »

piggy bank, searching with binoculars
Investing Articles

This FTSE 100 stock soared 900% — but after a 25% crash, is the rally over?

| Andrew Mackie

After blowing away the FTSE 100 in 2025, this miner has hit turbulence in 2026 — Andrew Mackie investigates what’s…

Read more »

Businessman with tablet, waiting at the train station platform
Investing Articles

If there’s a stock market crash this week, will you be ready?

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane explains why he's not phased by the inevitability of a stock market crash -- but is actively preparing…

Read more »

A senior man and his wife holding hands walking up a hill on a footpath looking away from the camera at the view. The fishing village of Polperro is behind them.
Investing Articles

How much do I need in an ISA for a £700 second income?

| Royston Wild

Investing in dividend shares can be a great way to target a second income from a Stocks and Shares ISA.…

Read more »

Mindful young woman breathing out with closed eyes, calming down in stressful situation, working on computer in modern kitchen.
Investing Articles

£15,000 invested in Diageo shares 3 weeks ago is now worth…

| John Fieldsend

Bad times for Diageo shares! The last three weeks have seen yet another drop, but is this a time to…

Read more »

A pastel colored growing graph with rising rocket.
Investing Articles

This FTSE 100 stock has outperformed BP’s shares over the past month!

| James Beard

With the oil price soaring it’s no surprise to see BP’s shares going up. But there’s another FTSE 100 stock…

Read more »

Investing Articles

2 ridiculously cheap shares to consider buying now

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones can see plenty of cheap shares on the FTSE 100 and says the Iran conflict isn't the main…

Read more »