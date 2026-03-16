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Experts say these are the 7 best UK shares to buy right now!

This team of analysts has highlighted seven stocks in the UK industrials sector that could be perfectly positioned to deliver impressive returns in 2026.

Posted by
Zaven Boyrazian, CFA
Zaven is an equity investment analyst. Specialising in corporate valuation, he employs a modern take on the principles set out by Benjamin Graham to identify hidden value in companies that are making the world a better place. Zaven has previously worked in the aerospace and video game industries, holding a Bachelor's degree in Aerospace Engineering, a Master's degree in Investment Management, and has passed the Level 3 CFA exam. “We never can be sure of an outcome, but I think we can get the odds on our side by understanding where we are in the cycle.” - Howard Marks
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Even with the UK stock market near record highs, there are still plenty of terrific shares for investors to buy. And according to the investment bank Jefferies, the UK industrials sector is home to several terrific bargains right now.

So what UK stocks are experts recommending?

Seven professional stock picks

In order of market cap, here are the top picks from Jefferies’ team of professional analysts:

CompanyMarket CapTarget PricePotential Return
IMI£6.8bn3,185p+15.6%
Spirax Group£5.4bn8,715p+23.4%
Rotork (LSE:ROR)£2.6bn460p+46.6%
Chemring£1.5bn660p+20.2%
Bodycote£1.3bn920p+26.4%
Volution Group£1.2bn840p+38.6%
Elementis£871m210p+36.5%


Investing in industrials when the sector’s macroeconomic environment is challenging is definitely a contrarian move. But digging deeper into Jefferies’ thesis, they may be on to something.

A hidden opportunity?

The last few years have been tough for British manufacturers. Higher labour and energy costs have weighed heavily on profit margins. But in the last six months, there have been signs of a cyclical recovery.

The UK Manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) has been steadily rising since May 2025. And as of February, it now stands at 51.7. As a quick crash course, the PMI measures whether or not an industry is expanding or contracting. And a value above 50 means growth has re-entered the manufacturing sector.

There are a number of forces at work here. But the two primary drivers are:

  1. Higher defence spending demand tailwinds.
  2. New efficiencies from investments into artificial intelligence (AI) and automation.

So while the sector as a whole is still far from thriving, Jefferies is placing a bet that the UK’s leading manufacturers are well positioned to re-expand profit margins and deliver steady compounding returns for shareholders.

Time to buy?

Given the deeply discounted valuations within the UK industrial sector, Jefferies’ share price targets are quite exciting. And as a quick calculation, £10,000 invested equally across these businesses could grow to £12,961 by this time next year.

However, like all investments, nothing’s guaranteed. While the UK Manufacturing PMI’s on an upward trend, that could soon reverse as another Minimum Wage hike comes into effect in April, along with surging energy costs due to the war in Iran.

There are also company-specific factors for investors to consider carefully. For example, Rotork’s currently caught in the crossfire of the Iran war. Saudi Aramco, ADNOC, and QatarEnergy have all drastically reduced oil & gas production due to the ongoing conflict on their doorstep.

The result? A sharp drop in demand for Rotork’s flow control instruments used throughout the Middle Eastern energy sector. With projects being delayed, the company’s facing some significant demand headwinds, which could derail its progress if the conflict turns into a protracted war.

Having said that, in the long run, the company may end up being a beneficiary once peace returns to the region. After all, damaged pipelines and production plants will need new valves and actuators to repair – something Rotork will be more than happy to supply.

With that in mind, I think Jefferies might be right to be bullish right now, and it’s why I think investors should think about taking a closer look at all the stocks in this industrial basket.

Zaven Boyrazian has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Bodycote Plc, Chemring Group Plc, Elementis Plc, IMI, Rotork Plc, and Spirax Group Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

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