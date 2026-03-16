Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing Articles » 3 UK stocks experts believe will crash and burn in 2026!

3 UK stocks experts believe will crash and burn in 2026!

These are the most heavily shorted UK stocks in March 2026, with institutional investors projecting catastrophe. Should shareholders be worried?

Posted by
Zaven Boyrazian, CFA
Zaven is an equity investment analyst. Specialising in corporate valuation, he employs a modern take on the principles set out by Benjamin Graham to identify hidden value in companies that are making the world a better place. Zaven has previously worked in the aerospace and video game industries, holding a Bachelor's degree in Aerospace Engineering, a Master's degree in Investment Management, and has passed the Level 3 CFA exam. “We never can be sure of an outcome, but I think we can get the odds on our side by understanding where we are in the cycle.” - Howard Marks
Published
| More on:

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

British pound data

Image source: Getty Images

In 2025, UK stocks delivered their strongest returns since the 2008 financial crisis, with indexes like the FTSE 100 climbing more than 20%.

However, not all British businesses were able to join in on the fun. And in 2026, institutional investors have been busy placing big bets against several FTSE shares they think could crash even further…

3 stocks to sell?

Here are the three most heavily shorted companies on the London Stock Exchange right now:

  1. Wizz Air Holdings (LSE:WIZZ) – 16.2% short interest.
  2. Greggs – 14.6% short interest.
  3. Future – 11.7% short interest.


When institutional investors start heavily shorting stocks, it’s usually a major red flag that something is terribly wrong with the underlying business. And indeed, all three companies have been struggling lately.

Future has been navigating through a persistently weak digital advertising market, with organic growth failing to meaningfully materialise.

Meanwhile, Greggs is similarly struggling to deliver organic growth with profit margins coming under persistent pressure from inflation and rising labour costs. And until recently, it was the most heavily shorted stock in the UK. But earlier this month, Wizz Air took the top spot.

What happened?

A catastrophic disruption?

The shares of Wizz Air have been struggling for a while. In fact, over the last five years, the low-cost carrier has seen over 80% of its market cap wiped out, largely due to a huge part of its fleet being grounded simultaneously due to the Pratt & Whitney GTF engine defect.

While its planes are steadily getting back in the sky, the Iran war just threw another massive spanner into the works.

The firm’s Middle Eastern travel routes have been completely suspended, while jet fuel prices are skyrocketing courtesy of oil & gas production disruptions in the region.

As such, on 4 March, management issued a €50m profit warning. And with its overleveraged balance sheet already making the business extremely vulnerable to an earnings shock, the stock price has continued to plummet, with institutional investors betting the entire business is at risk of imploding.

Is there any hope?

Wizz Air is in a pretty dire situation. But the company isn’t doomed yet.

Its Middle Eastern operational suspension is ultimately temporary. And once the tragic conflict ends, the business should be able to start recovering.

As for the ongoing engine crisis, Pratt & Whitney is compensating Wizz Air for the disruption, providing a handy cash cushion to absorb costs. And with more aircrafts returning to the sky in 2026, the firm’s operating leverage improves, paving the way to margin recovery.

In fact, CEO Jozsef Varadi has explicitly stated that 2027 “will be the big turning year” for the business, suggesting a turnaround could be coming.

The bottom line

Like Wizz Air, both Greggs and Future have some bright spots.

The UK’s favourite bakery chain is seeing some early success through product innovation, while cost restructuring is helping expand the margins of Future’s media empire. But whether these improvements can come fast enough is the question that shareholders need to consider carefully.

As someone who doesn’t own shares in any of these businesses, I’m not in a rush to buy today, especially since there are far more exciting opportunities to explore elsewhere…

Zaven Boyrazian has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Future Plc and Greggs Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Man smiling and working on laptop
Investing Articles

After the FTSE 100’s slump, these bargain shares are calling!

| Royston Wild

Are you on the lookout for top cheap stocks to buy? Royston Wild reveals three FTSE 100 value shares he's…

Read more »

Man hanging in the balance over a log at seaside in Scotland
Investing Articles

Worried about a stock market crash? Here are 2 things you should know

| Ben McPoland

A stock market crash may look plausible, but it’s far from a done deal. Still, if markets do wobble, I…

Read more »

piggy bank, searching with binoculars
Investing Articles

This FTSE 100 stock soared 900% — but after a 25% crash, is the rally over?

| Andrew Mackie

After blowing away the FTSE 100 in 2025, this miner has hit turbulence in 2026 — Andrew Mackie investigates what’s…

Read more »

Businessman with tablet, waiting at the train station platform
Investing Articles

If there’s a stock market crash this week, will you be ready?

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane explains why he's not phased by the inevitability of a stock market crash -- but is actively preparing…

Read more »

A senior man and his wife holding hands walking up a hill on a footpath looking away from the camera at the view. The fishing village of Polperro is behind them.
Investing Articles

How much do I need in an ISA for a £700 second income?

| Royston Wild

Investing in dividend shares can be a great way to target a second income from a Stocks and Shares ISA.…

Read more »

Mindful young woman breathing out with closed eyes, calming down in stressful situation, working on computer in modern kitchen.
Investing Articles

£15,000 invested in Diageo shares 3 weeks ago is now worth…

| John Fieldsend

Bad times for Diageo shares! The last three weeks have seen yet another drop, but is this a time to…

Read more »

A pastel colored growing graph with rising rocket.
Investing Articles

This FTSE 100 stock has outperformed BP’s shares over the past month!

| James Beard

With the oil price soaring it’s no surprise to see BP’s shares going up. But there’s another FTSE 100 stock…

Read more »

Investing Articles

2 ridiculously cheap shares to consider buying now

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones can see plenty of cheap shares on the FTSE 100 and says the Iran conflict isn't the main…

Read more »