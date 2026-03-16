Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing Articles » £1,000 invested in Tesla stock 5 years ago is now worth…

£1,000 invested in Tesla stock 5 years ago is now worth…

Tesla stock is up 69% in the last five years, but its earnings per share are down. Stephen Wright outlines why this might not be stock market madness.

Posted by
Stephen Wright
Stephen has a PhD in Philosophy and teaches at the University of Oxford. He's an enthusiastic Warren Buffett follower and focuses on buying quality businesses at sensible prices. He's also a podcaster with the PlayingFTSE show.
Published
| More on:

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

4 Teslas in a parking lot at a charger station

Image source: Tesla

Investors who bought Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) stock in March 2021 have had a very nice return on their money. It’s up 69%, which is enough to turn a £1,000 investment into £1,692.

That’s not a bad result by any means – it’s far better than what someone could have made by leaving money in cash. But there are a couple of things investors need to note.

Returns

Investing is about owning shares in a company and earning a return from the cash the business makes. But that isn’t what’s happened with Tesla shares recently. 

Over the last five years, Tesla has generated a total of $12.67 in earnings per share (EPS). With the stock trading at $231 in March 2021, that implies only a 5.5% return.

Source: Fiscal.ai

In other words, shareholders have done well because investors have been bidding up the stock rather than as a result of huge EPS growth. 

The firm made $1.63 in 2021 and $1.08 in 2025. That makes the stock trading 69% above where it was five years ago look unjustified – but that might not be the case.

Opportunity cost

As a company, Tesla isn’t really about incremental gains. It’s focused on big initiatives – autonomous vehicles and humanoid robots – that have huge potential, but aren’t profitable yet.

From a valuation perspective, it matters how long it’s going to be until those projects fulfil their potential. While investors wait, their money could be earning a return elsewhere. 

That means the sooner Tesla achieves its ambitions, the more the stock is worth today. And on the – big – assumption the firm will get there eventually, it has to be closer than it was in 2021.

As a result, the share price going up over the last five years might not be entirely unjustified. As the company’s projects get closer to reality, the opportunity cost of waiting goes down.

Any day now…

Tesla shares obviously trade at high multiples, but the company’s shareholders aren’t focusing on what’s been happening – they’re focusing on what’s to come. And rightly so.

For the stock to stay where it is, management needs to convince investors that the grand plans are progressing. Importantly, it probably also needs to get them to think that they’re not far off.

Tesla doesn’t have a great track record when it comes to timelines for new projects. Elon Musk has admitted as much and this makes reassuring investors a challenge.

There have been signs of positive sales growth in both China and Europe recently. But while this is a good thing, investors who own the stock at today’s prices aren’t just in it for the cars. 

High-risk, high-reward?

Tesla isn’t the type of company that’s likely to grow consistently at 15% a year for the next decade. It’s also not the type of business that’s going to pay a reliable dividend any time soon.

Anyone who wants those types of investment should think about looking elsewhere – which is what I’m doing. But that doesn’t mean the stock isn’t worth the attention of some investors.

If Tesla one day achieves its stated ambitions, nobody’s going to care that EPS in 2025 was lower than 2024. And if that day is coming at some point in the future, it’s only getting closer.

Stephen Wright has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Tesla. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Man smiling and working on laptop
Investing Articles

After the FTSE 100’s slump, these bargain shares are calling!

| Royston Wild

Are you on the lookout for top cheap stocks to buy? Royston Wild reveals three FTSE 100 value shares he's…

Read more »

Man hanging in the balance over a log at seaside in Scotland
Investing Articles

Worried about a stock market crash? Here are 2 things you should know

| Ben McPoland

A stock market crash may look plausible, but it’s far from a done deal. Still, if markets do wobble, I…

Read more »

piggy bank, searching with binoculars
Investing Articles

This FTSE 100 stock soared 900% — but after a 25% crash, is the rally over?

| Andrew Mackie

After blowing away the FTSE 100 in 2025, this miner has hit turbulence in 2026 — Andrew Mackie investigates what’s…

Read more »

Businessman with tablet, waiting at the train station platform
Investing Articles

If there’s a stock market crash this week, will you be ready?

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane explains why he's not phased by the inevitability of a stock market crash -- but is actively preparing…

Read more »

A senior man and his wife holding hands walking up a hill on a footpath looking away from the camera at the view. The fishing village of Polperro is behind them.
Investing Articles

How much do I need in an ISA for a £700 second income?

| Royston Wild

Investing in dividend shares can be a great way to target a second income from a Stocks and Shares ISA.…

Read more »

Mindful young woman breathing out with closed eyes, calming down in stressful situation, working on computer in modern kitchen.
Investing Articles

£15,000 invested in Diageo shares 3 weeks ago is now worth…

| John Fieldsend

Bad times for Diageo shares! The last three weeks have seen yet another drop, but is this a time to…

Read more »

A pastel colored growing graph with rising rocket.
Investing Articles

This FTSE 100 stock has outperformed BP’s shares over the past month!

| James Beard

With the oil price soaring it’s no surprise to see BP’s shares going up. But there’s another FTSE 100 stock…

Read more »

Investing Articles

2 ridiculously cheap shares to consider buying now

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones can see plenty of cheap shares on the FTSE 100 and says the Iran conflict isn't the main…

Read more »