Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing Articles » Investing £500 a month in FTSE shares for 10 years unlocks a passive income of…

Investing £500 a month in FTSE shares for 10 years unlocks a passive income of…

Zaven Boyrazian breaks down the strategies investors can use to unlock almost £16,000 of passive income using FTSE shares and £500 a month.

Posted by
Zaven Boyrazian, CFA
Zaven is an equity investment analyst. Specialising in corporate valuation, he employs a modern take on the principles set out by Benjamin Graham to identify hidden value in companies that are making the world a better place. Zaven has previously worked in the aerospace and video game industries, holding a Bachelor's degree in Aerospace Engineering, a Master's degree in Investment Management, and has passed the Level 3 CFA exam. “We never can be sure of an outcome, but I think we can get the odds on our side by understanding where we are in the cycle.” - Howard Marks
Published
| More on:

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Friends and sisters exploring the outdoors together in Cornwall. They are standing with their arms around each other at the coast.

Image source: Getty Images

FTSE shares have a global reputation for generous dividend yields, but how much passive income can an investor actually make after 10 years of drip-feeding £500 a month?

The answer varies depending on the strategy used. But by taking the right steps, an investor starting fresh today could potentially have up to £16,000 coming in without having to do any work for it.

Here’s how.

Exploring income strategies

The easiest and fastest way to start investing money in the stock market is with a FTSE 100 tracker fund. Historically, the UK’s flagship index has delivered close to 8% on average per year. So, how much money can an investor realistically expect to make?

Investing £500 each month at an 8% annualised rate compounds into a portfolio worth £91,473. However, at today’s yield of only 3.1%, that only translates into a £2,836 passive income, if the investor keeps the money in an index tracker.

Suppose it was instead reallocated to quality higher-yielding FTSE shares? In that case, a portfolio could go on to earn closer to a 6% payout without taking on too much excessive risk. And at this rate, the passive income jumps to a chunkier £5,488.

But investors can do even better…

Accelerating compounding

Instead of initially relying on an index fund to build up capital, investors can start picking top-notch stocks from day one, opening the door to potentially vastly superior results.

Atalaya Mining Copper (LSE:ATYM) is a perfect example of this in action over the last decade. Since March 2016, the FTSE stock has delivered a jaw-dropping 859% total return.

That’s the equivalent of 25.3% per year. And anyone whose been buying shares with £500 each month over the last decade now has close to £266,268 in the bank!

If that money were now reallocated to a high-quality 6% yielding portfolio, it would generate a far more impactful £15,976 passive income.

More growth to come?

Over the last 10 years, Atalaya has been steadily ramping up its copper production volumes through mine refurbishments and expansions, all the while prices of the red metal steadily climbed upward.

Yet today, the growth story is far from over.

Structural demand for copper continues to grow, driving the price of the red metal higher.

At the same time, the firm’s development stage Proyecto Touro project is only a few short years away from entering commercial production, adding another roughly 30 kilotonnes (kt) of copper volumes per year on top of the group’s existing roughly 50kt capacity.

Of course, success isn’t guaranteed. Proyecto Touro is still awaiting its final environmental permits. Even if they are issued in 2026 without delay, a realistic construction timeline for a mine of this size suggests production won’t realistically begin until 2029 at the earliest.

Until then, it remains entirely dependent on its flagship Cerro Colorado project, creating single asset concentration risk. As such, any unexpected disruptions to production could have a severe impact on its cash flow and financials – a risk investors need to consider carefully.

Nevertheless, given the growing importance of copper and Atalaya’s track record of solid execution, investors looking to invest in FTSE shares may want to take a closer look at this enterprise.

Zaven Boyrazian has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Man smiling and working on laptop
Investing Articles

After the FTSE 100’s slump, these bargain shares are calling!

| Royston Wild

Are you on the lookout for top cheap stocks to buy? Royston Wild reveals three FTSE 100 value shares he's…

Read more »

Man hanging in the balance over a log at seaside in Scotland
Investing Articles

Worried about a stock market crash? Here are 2 things you should know

| Ben McPoland

A stock market crash may look plausible, but it’s far from a done deal. Still, if markets do wobble, I…

Read more »

piggy bank, searching with binoculars
Investing Articles

This FTSE 100 stock soared 900% — but after a 25% crash, is the rally over?

| Andrew Mackie

After blowing away the FTSE 100 in 2025, this miner has hit turbulence in 2026 — Andrew Mackie investigates what’s…

Read more »

Businessman with tablet, waiting at the train station platform
Investing Articles

If there’s a stock market crash this week, will you be ready?

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane explains why he's not phased by the inevitability of a stock market crash -- but is actively preparing…

Read more »

A senior man and his wife holding hands walking up a hill on a footpath looking away from the camera at the view. The fishing village of Polperro is behind them.
Investing Articles

How much do I need in an ISA for a £700 second income?

| Royston Wild

Investing in dividend shares can be a great way to target a second income from a Stocks and Shares ISA.…

Read more »

Mindful young woman breathing out with closed eyes, calming down in stressful situation, working on computer in modern kitchen.
Investing Articles

£15,000 invested in Diageo shares 3 weeks ago is now worth…

| John Fieldsend

Bad times for Diageo shares! The last three weeks have seen yet another drop, but is this a time to…

Read more »

A pastel colored growing graph with rising rocket.
Investing Articles

This FTSE 100 stock has outperformed BP’s shares over the past month!

| James Beard

With the oil price soaring it’s no surprise to see BP’s shares going up. But there’s another FTSE 100 stock…

Read more »

Investing Articles

2 ridiculously cheap shares to consider buying now

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones can see plenty of cheap shares on the FTSE 100 and says the Iran conflict isn't the main…

Read more »