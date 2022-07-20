Home » Investing Articles » Aviva shares now yield over 7%. Should I load up?

Aviva shares now yield over 7%. Should I load up?

Aviva shares now offer a dividend yield of over 7%. Is that enough to tempt Christopher Ruane to add the insurer to his share portfolio?

Latest posts by Christopher Ruane (see all)
Published
| More on:
Elevated view over city of London skyline

Image source: Getty Images

Many investors like insurance shares because they perceive them as promising income choices. Customer demand for insurance tends to be resilient. A firm offering policies at the right price can make big profits, which fund dividends. That is one of the reasons my eye has been caught lately by Aviva (LSE: AV). Right now, Aviva shares have a dividend yield of 7.4%, which means that for every £1,000 I invest in them I would hopefully receive £74 in annual dividend income.

There are other appealing choices in the insurance sector at the moment too, though. Legal & General yields 7.0% and Direct Line 11.4%. So, should I make space in my portfolio for Aviva shares?

Big business, established reputation

I think Aviva has some notable strengths that help give it a competitive advantage.

It has a well-established reputation in key markets. Although its name has changed over the years, Aviva has been doing business for a very long time. In the UK, for example, the business can trace its history back more than 400 years. Financial services firms rely on the trust of their customers. If you pay a company money each year for home insurance, you want to feel confident that it will pay out if your house burns down. So Aviva’s long history and strong reputation are key assets in my view.

That can translate into substantial profits. Last year, for example, the company reported post-tax earnings of more than £2bn. But its current market capitalisation is a little below £11bn. That means that Aviva shares trade on a price-to-earnings ratio in mid-single digits, which sounds cheap to me.

Challenges ahead

However, the company faces risks.

It has radically and quickly reshaped its business over the past couple of years. That gives it more strategic focus and critical mass in key markets, which I see as positive for its business prospects. But it also makes the firm more reliant on just a few markets. That could hurt it if one of those markets becomes less profitable. For example, the UK’s regulatory changes this year on pricing of renewal premiums could hurt profits.

It has also made the firm less exciting from a growth perspective, which may explain the 22% fall in the value of Aviva shares over the past year. Selling off businesses raises cash, but reduces the long-term size of the business.

Although it was sprawling before, which likely made it harder to manage, the firm now is mostly focussed on mature markets. Rivals like Prudential can benefit from strong growth stories in Asia. By contrast, Aviva has mostly retreated to proven but slow-growing markets.

My move on Aviva shares

The shift in business strategy was accompanied by a dividend cut. Last year’s final dividend was smaller than it had been five years before, for example. The dividend grew last year, but the firm has demonstrated its willingness to reduce it as the business evolves.

The yield is appealing to me. But the company seems less dynamic compared to rivals with a growth story I find more compelling, like Legal & General. For that reason, I will not be adding Aviva shares to my portfolio right now.

Christopher Ruane has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Prudential. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

Should you invest the value of your investment may rise or fall and your Capital is at Risk. Before investing your individual circumstances should be considered, so you should consider taking independent financial advice.

More on Investing Articles

pensive bearded business man sitting on chair looking out of the window
Investing Articles

Down a third! Should I buy this 9%+ yielding investment trust?

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer looks into an investment trust with a yield of over 9% that has seen its share price tumble.…

Read more »

Stack of new bank notes
Investing Articles

I look for income shares with these 3 characteristics

| Christopher Ruane

Looking for income shares to buy now? So is Christopher Ruane -- and this trio of things he looks for…

Read more »

Blue NIO sports car in Oslo showroom
Investing Articles

2 top tips for finding hot growth shares

| Christopher Ruane

Looking back on some lessons from investing history, our author shares a couple of things he looks at when hunting…

Read more »

Happy young female stock-picker in a cafe
Investing Articles

Is it time to buy Netflix shares?

| Stephen Wright

A strong earnings report is pushing the Netflix share price higher. But our author thinks that there’s an opportunity to…

Read more »

Bearded man writing on notepad in front of computer
Investing Articles

A FTSE 100 stock that I’d buy to try and double my money in the long run!

| Dr. James Fox

Can this FTSE 100 stock supercharge my portfolio and maybe even double my money? I think it can. Here's why…

Read more »

Young mixed-race woman looking out of the window with a look of consternation on her face
Investing Articles

What next for ASML shares after revenue guidance is cut?

| Dr. James Fox

Stock in the world's largest producer of lithography machines jumped on Tuesday. So what's next for ASML shares after its…

Read more »

Happy male couple looking at a laptop screen together
Investing Articles

2 top ways to invest for retirement

| Michelle Freeman

Investing for retirement isn't dull when it lets me live the life I want. Here are my two top tips…

Read more »

Smartly dressed middle-aged black gentleman working at his desk
Investing Articles

Royal Mail shares slump 5%! What’s going on here?

| Dr. James Fox

Royal Mail shares slumped on Wednesday morning after the group released disappointing trading data. So what's next for the postal…

Read more »