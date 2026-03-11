Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing Articles » A £6,000 stake in IAG shares a week ago has now fallen all the way to…

A £6,000 stake in IAG shares a week ago has now fallen all the way to…

The mass cancellation of flights has not been great for IAG shares. Our Foolish author takes a look at how bad the damage has been.

Posted by
John Fieldsend
John Fieldsend is a global investor and equity analyst, managing his private portfolio since 2015 and writing for The Motley Fool since 2022. Based in Yorkshire, he aims to combine his mathematical background with a qualitative approach to identifying value in the markets and selecting stocks with huge potential. One important quote for investors to take heed of, in his opinion, comes by way of billionaire investor Peter Lynch: "If you're right six times out of ten, you're terrific in this business."
Published
| More on:

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Aerial shot showing an aircraft shadow flying over an idyllic beach

Image source: Getty Images

International Consolidated Airlines Group (LSE: IAG) shares are having a week! The last seven days have caused a crisis for many an airline, with the skies in or near the Middle East becoming instantly dangerous for travel. Aside for the terrible humanitarian nature of the war, billions have been wiped out on markets across the globe in the wake of the conflict in Iran.

How much was the damage for IAG? The share price dropped from 457p to 352p. That’s a drop of 23.1%, wiping out £5bn in market capitalisation in one fell swoop. A £6,000 stake has reduced to £4,600 in little longer than the time it takes to play a Test match. Was this a justified reaction to recent events? Or has a wild overreaction made for a great buying opportunity for investors? Let’s explore.

Big risks

The primary reason the conflict is affecting IAG so much is that it is not localised to Iran, but is taking place across the region. Notably, drones have been attacking Dubai and other important travel hubs. British Airways (one of IAG’s airlines) has not been able to fly any planes to Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Tel Aviv, or a number of other airports in the region.

It is hard to see how the conflict will be resolved quickly. This really underscores what many of us writers have been saying about airlines since the pandemic — that globalised travel is extremely fragile. This is a huge risk factor for investors in airline companies like IAG and is represented in the cheap valuations of such companies.

Cheap shares

What might we expect from the stock going forward? Well, the bull case would be that normal service resumes fairly quickly and that we’re simply at the moment of maximum panic. There was a lot of pessimism around ‘liberation day’ last year – then that turned out to be the best buying opportunity for years.

It’s also worth pointing out how cheap IAG shares look. The firm trades at around six times earnings, which is an absurdly cheap price to pay. The average of the FTSE 100 is around 18 times earnings. So for each pound of profit that IAG makes from its airfares, an investor is paying only a third what they might have to for other Footsie companies.

And in spite of the cancellations in recent days, the number of flights and passengers worldwide has been on an unchanging upward trend. The effects of globalisation mean more people are flying and more often. That’s a boon for any airline.

Overall? This is a stock that looks attractive on fundamentals but comes with a fairly hefty dose of risk. I’d say it’s worth thinking about for an investor who understands the unpredictablitiy of the situation.

John Fieldsend has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Exterior of BT Group head office - One Braham, London
Investing Articles

4 reasons why the BT share price could surge 45% over the next year!

| Royston Wild

Could BT's share price really surge to 300p over the next year? One broker thinks so, though Royston Wild sees…

Read more »

Landlady greets regular at real ale pub
Investing Articles

Here’s one of my favourite cheap shares to consider buying today

| Zaven Boyrazian, CFA

Zaven Boyrazian's on the hunt for cheap shares and was surprised to see a big-name FTSE stock trading at a…

Read more »

British Airways cabin crew with mobile device
Investing Articles

Will the IAG share price rise 33% or 81% by this time next year?

| Royston Wild

British Airways owner IAG's seen its share price dive 15% over the last month. But City analysts reckon the FTSE…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Does the oil price spike leave BP shares vulnerable to a sudden crash?

| Harvey Jones

BP shares have climbed with the oil price, but not at the same speed. Harvey Jones remains wary of the…

Read more »

Young Black woman using a debit card at an ATM to withdraw money
Investing Articles

Meet the FTSE 100’s newest bank stock

| Ben McPoland

This FTSE 250 stock has skyrocketed nearly 900% over the past 60 months, earning it a place in the prestigious…

Read more »

Investing Articles

See what £10,000 invested in Shell shares 1 month ago is worth now

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones looks at how Shell shares have fared over the past month and more importantly, what the long-term outlook…

Read more »

Finger clicking a button marked 'Buy' on a keyboard
Growth Shares

At its lowest level since July, here’s why I think the IAG share price is dead cheap

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith explains why the IAG share price has fallen over the past week but talks through the reasons why…

Read more »

Picture of an easyJet plane taking off.
Investing Articles

Will the easyJet share price rise 43% or 97% by this time next year?

| Royston Wild

City analysts believe easyJet's share price might almost double over the next year. Royston Wild considers the outlook for the…

Read more »