Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing Articles » Here’s why Next stock rose 5% and topped the FTSE 100 today

Here’s why Next stock rose 5% and topped the FTSE 100 today

Next was the leading FTSE 100 stock today, rising 5%. Our writer takes a look at why and asks if the retailer might be worth a look.

Posted by
Ben McPoland
Ben is an investment writer who has contributed more than 1,800 articles for The Motley Fool UK. He has been managing his own ISA and SIPP portfolios for over a decade, focusing on high-quality companies benefitting from powerful growth trends. His favourite investing quote comes from Peter Lynch: “The real key to making money in stocks is not to get scared out of them.”
Published
| More on:

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Queen Street, one of Cardiff's main shopping streets, busy with Saturday shoppers.

Image source: Getty Images

The FTSE 100 fell 1.3% today (26 March), so not many stocks moved upwards. As a result, Next (LSE:NXT) stood out like a beacon after it rose 5.2% to 12,665p.

This will come as a relief to shareholders, as the stock was down 12% year to date before today’s jump. So, what pleased the market today?

Exceptional results

The catalyst for today’s rise was the clothing and home retailer’s annual results for the financial year ending January 2026. And as is often the way with Next, it defied the doom and gloom out there in the long-struggling UK retail sector.

Full-year sales were up 10.8% to £7bn, with 7% growth in the UK and 35% overseas. These figures were far higher than the original guidance given almost a year ago (for 5% sales growth).

Meanwhile, pre-tax profit increased 14.5% to £1.16bn, while earnings per share jumped 17%. The business generated £1.1bn in free cash flow, which was exceptional. It returned £839m to shareholders via dividends, share buybacks, and other methods.

However, while sales in the first eight weeks of this year were promising, management is cautious due to the war in the Middle East. It expects full-year sales to rise 4.5%, with pre-tax profit edging up by the same amount to £1.21bn.

But if the disruption drags on for longer than three months, CEO Simon Wolfson warned Next would have to raise prices “in the order of 1% to 2% maximum“. But then potentially more, depending on cost inflation.

Moving forward then, the risk is that inflation-weary shoppers quickly tighten their belts, impacting sales growth.

Three considerations

Is Next stock worth considering for long-term investors? Well, I think to answer that, there are three main considerations: the quality of the business, future growth opportunities, and the valuation.

In terms of quality, I think Next ranks up there with the very best. Back in September, I referred to it as the “cream of the crop” among UK retailers, and last year’s results show why. 

To give an example, consider this quote from the report: “Every activity we undertake — from new warehouses and marketing campaigns to the launch of new brands — must be assessed in terms of profitability and return on investment. We do not indulge in projects that some might think are ‘strategic’, but offer little hope of high returns or healthy margins.”

Sounds simple, of course. But due to world-class management and execution, Next actually walks the walks, as well as delivering the talk. Not many retailers do.

This is reflected in exceptional quality metrics.

Source: Stockopedia.

As for future growth, well, I think Next has barely scratched the surface of the long-term overseas opportunity. International online sales reached £1.3bn last year, which is a drop in the ocean for the global market.

For example, it’s targeting capital-light sales expansion in Asia and the US via online aggregator platforms. And given the stagnant UK economy, this will become more important moving forward.

What about valuation? Well, surprise surprise, this quality stock isn’t cheap at around 16 times forward earnings (above the 10-year average of 13.5).

But Next has a strict valuation threshold for buying back its own shares, and that’s currently £131. With the stock at £126, I therefore think it’s worth considering, especially on any Middle East-related dips.

Ben McPoland has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Man writing 'now' having crossed out 'later', 'tomorrow' and 'next week'
Investing Articles

The best time to buy stocks? It might be right now

| Stephen Wright

Short-term issues that delay long-term trends create opportunities to buy stocks. And that could be happening right now with a…

Read more »

Renewable energies concept collage
Investing Articles

Up 458% in a year, could the Ceres Power share price go even higher?

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane reviews some highs and lows of the Ceres Power share price over the years and wonders whether the…

Read more »

Rolls-Royce's Pearl 10X engine series
Investing Articles

Are the glory days over for Rolls-Royce shares?

| Christopher Ruane

Rolls-Royce shares have soared in recent years. Lately, though, they have taken a tumble. Could there be worse still to…

Read more »

Group of friends meet up in a pub
Investing Articles

Are ‘66% off’ Diageo shares a once-in-a-decade opportunity?

| John Fieldsend

Diageo shares have taken another hit in the early weeks of 2026. Are we looking at a massive bargain or…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Meet the UK stock under £1.50 smashing Rolls-Royce shares over the past year

| Ben McPoland

While Rolls-Royce shares get all the attention, this under-the-radar trust has quietly made investors a fortune. But is it still…

Read more »

UK financial background: share prices and stock graph overlaid on an image of the Union Jack
Investing Articles

Down 19%, the red lights are flashing for Barclays shares!

| Royston Wild

Barclays shares have fallen almost a fifth in value as the Middle East war has intensified. Royston Wild argues that…

Read more »

Aviva logo on glass meeting room door
Investing Articles

After falling another 5%, are Aviva shares too cheap to ignore?

| Alan Oscroft

£10,000 invested in Aviva shares five years ago would have grown 50% by now. But what might the future hold,…

Read more »

Two female adult friends walking through the city streets at Christmas. They are talking and smiling as they do some Christmas shopping.
Investing Articles

Next impresses again, but could its shares be about to crash?

| Royston Wild

Next shares have leapt after the retailer raised its full-year profits guidance. But could the FTSE 100 retailer be running…

Read more »