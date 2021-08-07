The Motley Fool

How I’d start investing with £100,000 today

Rupert Hargreaves | Saturday, 7th August, 2021

Image source: Getty Images.

If I had a lump sum of £100,000 to invest right now, I’d start investing with a low-cost FTSE All-Share index tracker fund. This might seem like a bit of a shortcut, and it is, to a certain extent. Owning a low-cost index tracker fund is a very straightforward way to build a well-diversified portfolio at the click of a button. But it’s not the only investment I’d buy. In fact, I’d only devote around 10% of my portfolio to this asset. 

Start investing with funds

Alongside the tracker, to start investing I’d also buy a handful of investment trusts. Two of my favourites are the Law Debenture Trust and the Personal Assets Trust

5G is here – and shares of this ‘sleeping giant’ could be a great way for you to potentially profit!

According to one leading industry firm, the 5G boom could create a global industry worth US$12.3 TRILLION out of thin air…

And if you click here we’ll show you something that could be key to unlocking 5G’s full potential...

Law Debenture has a professional services business attached to the company, which provides cash flow to support the trust’s dividend. The investment side of the enterprise invests in a portfolio of blue-chip UK stocks. 

Meanwhile, Personal Assets has a broader brief. Its managers can invest in any assets they believe will accomplish the goal of protecting and growing investors’ capital. To that end, it currently owns stocks, inflation-linked bonds and gold. 

These two trusts provide exposure to UK equities, international stocks, bonds and precious metals. However, they’ve limited exposure to mid- and small-cap UK equities. To that end, I’d also buy the Henderson Smaller Companies Investment Trust. This trust aims to maximise shareholders’ total returns by investing in smaller companies

I’d deploy around 60% of my capital in these trusts and the FTSE All-Share tracker to start investing. I think this would provide me with a broad spread of funds targeting different areas of the market. 

The one downside of this approach is I won’t have any further insight into the funds’ investment decisions. This could become a problem if they start to drift into other assets. Returns may fall, and the trusts might lag the market. Fees could also hurt returns. These are the two risks I’ll be watching out for. 

Blue-chip stocks 

With 50% of my portfolio invested in funds, I’d invest 20% of the remainder in blue-chip stocks. Companies such as Unilever, BT and BAE Systems. I think these businesses have the potential to provide a steady income and capital growth for my portfolio. 

And the final 10% I’d invest in small- and mid-cap stocks I’ve been following. I’d be happy to take more risk with these stocks and look for companies that might have huge growth potential, but a chance of loss. I’d buy growth stocks such as Team17

This approach might not be suitable for all investors, because picking stocks can be a risky proposition. Even professionals get it wrong regularly. Therefore, some investors, when they start investing, might prefer a more significant allocation towards funds. 

Nevertheless, I’m comfortable with the risks involved in picking stocks myself. That’s why I’d use the approach outlined above when investing a lump sum of £100,000. 

Our 5 Top Shares for the New “Green Industrial Revolution"

It was released in November 2020, and make no mistake:

It’s happening.

The UK Government’s 10-point plan for a new “Green Industrial Revolution.”

PriceWaterhouse Coopers believes this trend will cost £400billion…

…That’s just here in Britain over the next 10 years.

Worldwide, the Green Industrial Revolution could be worth TRILLIONS.

It’s why I’m urging all investors to read this special presentation carefully, and learn how you can uncover the 5 companies that we believe are poised to profit from this gargantuan trend ahead!

Access this special "Green Industrial Revolution" presentation now

Rupert Hargreaves owns shares of Henderson Smaller Companies Inv Trust, Law Debenture Corp., Personal Assets Trust, and Unilever. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Unilever. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

Our 6 'Best Buys Now' Shares

Renowned stock-picker Mark Rogers and his analyst team at The Motley Fool UK have named 6 shares that they believe UK investors should consider buying NOW.

So if you’re looking for more stock ideas to try and best position your portfolio today, then it might be a good day for you. Because we're offering a full 33% off your first year of membership to our flagship share-tipping service, backed by our 'no quibbles' 30-day subscription fee refund guarantee.

Simply click below to discover how you can take advantage of this.

See all posts by Rupert Hargreaves