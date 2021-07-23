ISA investing: 3 of the best UK shares to buy in August

I’m scouting for the best UK shares to buy in my Stocks and Shares ISA this August. Here are a few on my radar today.

Lockdown easing boosts sales

Food-to-go specialist Greencore Group (LSE: GNC) isn’t out of the woods just get as the Covid-19 crisis continues. But as things stand, trading conditions are improving rapidly at the food producer as people slowly get mobile again. Food on the move revenues at the firm were up 123% in the seven weeks from March 26, latest financials showed, and down just 14% from the same period in 2019.

5G is here – and shares of this ‘sleeping giant’ could be a great way for you to potentially profit! According to one leading industry firm, the 5G boom could create a global industry worth US$12.3 TRILLION out of thin air… And if you click here we’ll show you something that could be key to unlocking 5G’s full potential...

Analysts at Lumina reckon the food-to-go segment will grow by 32% year-on-year in 2021 as the industry resumes its striking pre-coronavirus growth rates. And Greencore plans to invest £30m at three manufacturing sites over the next two years to meet customer demand. I think this makes it one of the best UK shares to buy for this market, despite its challenges. It is also investing heavily in automation to boost profits by bringing down costs.

On the right page

A stream of positive news on the jobs market bodes well for recruiters like PageGroup (LSE: PAGE). Latest data from the Office for National Statistics, for instance, showed that there were 862,000 vacancies in the UK between April and June. This was the highest level for 15 months. Conditions are steadily recovering in labour markets across the globe too.

PageGroup itself delivered record results in 17 of its markets during the second quarter, it announced recently. The UK support share upgraded its full-year profits expectations as a result. I’m expecting another blowout set of numbers when half-year results come out on Monday, 9 August, making now a great time to buy the business. Remember though, that fierce competition could damage the company’s ability to capitalise on improving market conditions.

One of the best UK tech stocks to buy

I also think Kape Technologies (LSE: KAPE) is a great UK tech share to buy this August. The problem of cybercrime has exploded in recent years as the internet has steadily taken over our lives. The outbreak of Covid-19 made the issue worse amid the e-commerce boom and the rise of remote working. Take hacking as an example. Office for National Statistics data showed a 55% year-on-year rise in the number of hack attacks in Britain during the 12 months to March 2021.

A quick Google search will show that hackers are causing carnage all over the globe too. This is where Kape comes in as a creator of security software that protects users’ privacy. Revenues at the business rocketed 60% in the first six months of 2021. I think it’s a great buy despite the threat of a potential high-profile product failure that might damage demand for its software. And I like the company’s transformative acquisition of Webselenese in March. It significantly boosts the company’s online presence and gives it a chance to supercharge organic sales.