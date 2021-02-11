The Motley Fool

Stock investing: I think these are 5 of the best shares to buy now

Rupert Hargreaves | Thursday, 11th February, 2021

Stock investing can be a challenging pastime. However, by concentrating on the market’s best companies, I think I’ll be able to increase my wealth over the long term. This is by no means guaranteed, but it’s a strategy I’ve followed for the past 10 years with success. Although past performance should never be used as a guide for future returns.

With that in mind, here are what I believe to be five of the best shares to buy right now. 

Stock investing roadmap

I think some of the market’s best companies can be found in the tech sector and I believe one of the top shares to buy right now is e-commerce group THG.

Many legacy brick-and-mortar retailers have struggled to adapt to the changing retail landscape, but THG has never had to change. The business was born in the internet age, and that’s given it a massive lead over competitors. I think if the company can build on this lead over the next few years, it can become a force to be reckoned with in the UK retail industry.

Of course, this isn’t guaranteed. Retail is a viciously competitive market. Look at Arcadia. This was once one of the UK’s leading retail groups, and now its competitors are carving up the failed business. THG has the lead today, but it might not last forever. Despite this risk, I’m a buyer of the stock.

Two other businesses in the same sector I believe are the best shares to buy now are Rightmove and Autotrader. Both are leaders in their respective fields.

Rightmove is the UK’s most visited property website. Likewise, Autotrader is the UK most visited car website. As such, they’ve a large lead over their competitors, which may struggle to unseat these established brands. However, it’s not unheard of for a challenger to overtake an industry leader over time.

The history of the internet is littered with businesses which were once on the top of their game, but ended up on the scrapheap. I’m well aware of the challenges these businesses face, but I’m comfortable with the risk level. That’s why I’d buy them today. 

Best shares to buy right now

Finally, I’d also buy data intelligence businesses GB and Experian. Data is becoming the new oil, and when it comes to this new commodity, more is always better. That’s why I like these firms. They’ve a strong reputation in the data market, which gives them a competitive advantage.

However, having lots of data can also be a challenge. If one of these businesses ends up losing customer information, clients may desert the business. Consequently, it could lose its reputation. Despite this risk, these businesses should continue to see steady growth as the world increasingly becomes reliant on data and data management services.

Rupert Hargreaves owns no share mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Auto Trader, Experian, and Rightmove.

