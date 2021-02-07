The Motley Fool

Why I’d invest £1,000 a month in FTSE 100 dividend shares to make a passive income

Peter Stephens | Sunday, 7th February, 2021

Investing money in FTSE 100 dividend shares could be a sound means of obtaining a generous and growing passive income. A number of large-cap shares offer relatively high yields that may grow over the coming years in a potential economic recovery.

Furthermore, they could offer less risk than other, smaller companies. Certainly, investing money in any dividend share does not guarantee any income or capital returns. However, the size and scale of large-cap shares could make them relatively appealing on a risk/reward basis from a passive income perspective.

5G is here – and shares of this ‘sleeping giant’ could be a great way for you to potentially profit!

According to one leading industry firm, the 5G boom could create a global industry worth US$12.3 TRILLION out of thin air…

And if you click here we’ll show you something that could be key to unlocking 5G’s full potential...

Passive income potential from FTSE 100 dividend shares

Even after the recent stock market rally, a number of FTSE 100 dividend shares offer generous levels of passive income. In fact, it may be possible to build a portfolio of large-cap shares that provides a combined income return in excess of 4%. This could prove to be a relatively attractive level of income return in a low interest rate environment.

Furthermore, the track record of the index and of the economy suggest that a recovery is likely to take place over the long run. Clearly, this is not guaranteed. However, the stimulus programmes being followed and the vaccine rollout may mean that there is a gradual return to improving operating conditions. This may boost the profitability of many businesses, which could lead to rising payouts among FTSE 100 dividend shares over the coming years.

Risks versus rewards

It may be possible to obtain a higher passive income from outside of FTSE 100 dividend shares at the present time. For example, some smaller companies may have higher yields than their larger peers. However, larger companies may have a size and scale advantage that means their income returns are more robust. They may be less reliant on a small number of customers, for example, and that could make their income streams more visible in an uncertain economic environment.

FTSE 100 stocks may also have a more international weighting than their smaller peers. In fact, around two thirds of the index’s revenue is generated from outside the UK. This could make it a more resilient means of making a passive income, since its future prospects may be less tied to the performance of a specific region or economy.

Investing money in UK dividend shares

As ever, buying FTSE 100 dividend stocks means higher risks than some investments. There is no guarantee that any company will pay dividends in future – even if it has done in the past.

However, with a mix of high yields, dividend growth potential and potentially lower risks than other smaller shares, the FTSE 100 could be a sound destination for a £1,000 monthly investment. In time, it could offer an attractive level of passive income as a likely global economic recovery takes hold.

FREE REPORT: Why this £5 stock could be set to surge

Are you on the lookout for UK growth stocks?

If so, get this FREE no-strings report now.

While it’s available: you'll discover what we think is a top growth stock for the decade ahead.

And the performance of this company really is stunning.

In 2019, it returned £150million to shareholders through buybacks and dividends.

We believe its financial position is about as solid as anything we’ve seen.

  • Since 2016, annual revenues increased 31%
  • In March 2020, one of its senior directors LOADED UP on 25,000 shares – a position worth £90,259
  • Operating cash flow is up 47%. (Even its operating margins are rising every year!)

Quite simply, we believe it’s a fantastic Foolish growth pick.

What’s more, it deserves your attention today.

So please don’t wait another moment.

Get the full details on this £5 stock now – while your report is free.

Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

Our 6 'Best Buys Now' Shares

The renowned analyst team at The Motley Fool UK have named 6 shares that they believe UK investors should consider buying NOW.

So if you’re looking for more stock ideas to try and best position your portfolio today, then it might be a good day for you. Because we're offering a full 33% off your first year of membership to our flagship share-tipping service, backed by our 'no quibbles' 30-day subscription fee refund guarantee.

Simply enter your email address below to discover how you can take advantage of this.

I would like to receive emails from you about product information and offers from The Fool and its business partners. Each of these emails will provide a link to unsubscribe from future emails. More information about how The Fool collects, stores, and handles personal data is available in its Privacy Statement.

See all posts by Peter Stephens