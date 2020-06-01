Stock market crash: I’d buy these 2 FTSE 100 shares in an ISA to get rich and retire early

The stock market crash has caused the FTSE 100 to trade around 20% down on the level at which it started the year. And further falls for the index cannot be ruled out either, due to the uncertain future for the world economy. But it means many FTSE members appear to offer sound business models that could deliver long-term growth at bargain prices.

As such, now could be the right time to buy them in a tax-efficient account such as an ISA while investor sentiment towards equities is relatively weak. With that in mind, here are two large-cap shares that could deliver high returns in the coming years and help you to retire early.

FTSE 100 pharma stock AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca’s (LSE: AZN) recent quarterly trading update showed that it continues to deliver strong growth as it executes its strategy. The investment it has made in new medicines seems to be paying off, with the segment’s sales growing by 49%. This means that they now contribute almost half of the company’s total revenue. And it suggests that its overall growth rate could improve over the medium term.

Despite concerns about supply chain disruption caused by the coronavirus lockdown, investor sentiment towards the business has improved over recent months. For example, its shares have gained 11% since the start of the year. Few FTSE 100 companies are apparently able to offer the mix of defensive characteristics and growth potential of AstraZeneca. So sentiment towards the stock could continue to rise over the coming months.

Since global demand for healthcare products and services is likely to rise due to factors such as an ageing population, now could be the right time to buy a slice of AstraZeneca. It appears to offer strong growth prospects at a time when many industries are struggling to post rising bottom lines.

BAE

Another FTSE 100 company that appears to offer long-term growth potential is aerospace and defence business BAE (LSE: BA). Its recent trading update highlighted a number of contract wins over recent months. And this suggests that it may be faring better than a number of its index peers.

Looking ahead, BAE’s strong balance sheet could provide it with the financial means to maintain its dominant market position. It has access to a variety of borrowing options according to its recent update. And it may even be able to gain market share at the expense of competitors that do not have a financial position as strong as that of BAE.

With the company’s share price having fallen by 15% since the start of the year, it appears to offer a margin of safety. Although its trading conditions may deteriorate should government spending on defence come under pressure, it appears to offer long-term recovery potential due to its solid balance sheet and strong market position relative to sector peers.