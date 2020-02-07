No savings at 40? I’d buy these 2 FTSE 100 shares to get rich and retire early

Having no savings at age 40 does not necessarily mean that you will be reliant on the State Pension in older age. There is still time to build a surprisingly large retirement nest egg through, for example, buying a range of FTSE 100 shares today.

In many cases, large-cap stocks offer improving financial prospects that could enable them to deliver rising share prices.

With that in mind, here are two FTSE 100 stocks that could be worth buying today and holding for the long run. They could help to bring your retirement date a step closer.

Burberry

Burberry (LSE: BRBY) released a trading update on Friday to provide details of the impact of coronavirus on its performance. Currently, 24 of its 64 stores in Mainland China are closed due to the outbreak of coronavirus, while many of its other stores have restricted trading hours. In addition, footfall to its open stores in China is weaker than expected. As such, its financial performance could be negatively impacted in the short run.

While this may mean that the company’s share price comes under pressure in the near term, it could present a buying opportunity for long-term investors. Burberry has put in place a refreshed strategy over the past couple of years that has focused on cost reductions, investing in social media marketing, a move to a more ultra-luxe positioning, and becoming more sustainable. It has also released a refreshed range of products that is proving popular with customers.

Therefore, its long-term growth potential seems to be bright. It could be worth buying following its 15% share price decline in the past three weeks, with it seeming to offer a margin of safety alongside growth potential as it implements its revised strategy.

BAE

Another FTSE 100 stock that could offer long-term price appreciation is BAE (LSE: BA). The aerospace and defence company recently reported that it has made two acquisitions that could strengthen its growth potential over the long run.

In addition, its most recent trading update confirmed that it was on track to meet its financial guidance for the 2019 financial year. In 2020, it is due to post a rise in its bottom line of 4%, with growth of 9% expected in 2021. These figures would represent an improvement on its recent past performance, where budget cuts and an uncertain economic outlook have caused the wider defence sector to experience a challenging period.

BAE currently trades on a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 13.7, while it has a dividend yield of 3.7%. These figures suggest that it could offer good value for money at the present time, and may be able to deliver further stock price growth following its 25% gain in the past year. As such, now could be the right time to buy a slice of the company while it still appears to offer a margin of safety.