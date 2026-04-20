Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing Articles » How to target a million-pound SIPP by investing in UK shares

How to target a million-pound SIPP by investing in UK shares

Harvey Jones shows how investors could target a SIPP worth a life-changing seven-figure sum, by investing in FTSE 100 dividend growth stocks.

Posted by
Harvey Jones
I've been a financial journalist since 1988. I've written regularly for a series of national newspapers including The Financial Times, The Times, The Sunday Times, The Daily Telegraph, The Independent and Independent on Sunday, The Guardian and The Observer. Today, I'm the personal finance editor of the Daily and Sunday Express newspapers, and write for newspaper website Express.co.uk. I also write regular investment articles for The National newspaper in Dubai. I've been writing for Motley Fool UK since 2007, producing thousands and thousands of stock reports in that time. My favourite investment quote? Warren Buffett's classic: "Someone is sitting in the shade today because someone planted a tree a long time ago." Let's go plant some trees!
Published
| More on:

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Woman riding her old fashioned bicycle along the Beach Esplanade at Aberdeen, Scotland.

Image source: Getty Images

The Self-Invested Personal Pension, or SIPP, is a brilliant way to build a big pot of money for retirement. It comes with an unmatchable tax break, in the shape of upfront tax relief on contributions. So how does that work?

Whenever somebody invests in a personal pension, HMRC automatically applies 20% basic rate tax relief. This means each £80 contribution is topped up to £100. Basic rate 40% and additional rate 45% taxpayers can claim further relief through their annual tax return. So the same £100 only costs them £60 and £55 respectively. This is a brilliant booster, especially since it applies right at the start of the investment process.

Please note that tax treatment depends on the individual circumstances of each client and may be subject to change in future. The content in this article is provided for information purposes only. It is not intended to be, neither does it constitute, any form of tax advice. Readers are responsible for carrying out their own due diligence and for obtaining professional advice before making any investment decisions.

How much will I make from tax relief?

Let’s say a higher rate taxpayer invests £300 a month in a SIPP. We’ll also assume they continue to invest that sum for 30 years, and their money grows at an average compound rate of 8% a year. After 30 years, they would have £440,445. But with upfront tax relief they’ll have a lot more as they can put away £500 a month. With the same growth assumptions, their SIPP’s worth £734,075. That’s a staggering £293,630 more, courtesy of HMRC. Which goes to show how valuable SIPP tax breaks are.

At that rate, an investors could build a million-pound SIPP in 34 years. They could get there a lot faster if they increase their contributions every year, as their pay increases.

The downside is that in contrast to an ISA, withdrawals are taxable. Even then, the first 25% can be taken tax-free. Overall, it’s a brilliant package and complements ISA tax breaks beautifully. So where should SIPP savers invest?

Lloyds dividends will fund my pension

At The Motley Fool, we think buying individual FTSE 100 shares is a brilliant way to do it. Banking stocks such as Lloyds Banking Group (LSE: LLOY) have done particularly well lately, offering heaps of share price growth and dividend income. The Lloyds share price is up a hefty 48% over the last year, despite recent stock market volatility. Over five years, it’s grown 147%.

Better still, investors have received dividends on top. Applying SIPP tax relief piles benefit upon benefit.

Buying individual stocks can be a little risky. Lloyds is primarily focused on the UK, offerings savings and loans to consumers and smaller businesses. The UK economy isn’t in a good place right now, and profits may slow. If that happens, the share price could retreat. Dividends are never guaranteed, although I think this one looks more solid than most.

I hold Lloyds in my own SIPP, and plan to continue holding it for years, through the ups and downs of the investment cycle. I’ll reinvest all my dividends while working, and draw them as income when I retire. It’s more than possible for an ordinary investor to build a £1m SIPP. It helps to start early and stick with it. Lloyds is a good stock to consider, and I can see plenty more FTSE 100 shares worth looking at today too.

Harvey Jones has positions in Lloyds Banking Group Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Lloyds Banking Group Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Investing Articles

Up 50% in a year! Now check out the intriguing BP share price forecast for the next 12 months

| Harvey Jones

The BP share price is up one day, down the next, as geopolitical uncertainty rattles the FTSE 100. Harvey Jones…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Is now the perfect time to buy high-yield FTSE 100 dividend shares? 

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones says UK dividend shares have a brilliant track record of delivering income and growth, and he can see…

Read more »

Bronze bull and bear figurines
Investing Articles

At 7,000 points, the S&P 500 looks bloated. How should investors navigate this market?

| Mark Hartley

AI-hype may have ballooned the S&P 500 into the mother of all bubbles – but only time will tell. For…

Read more »

Smart young brown businesswoman working from home on a laptop
Investing Articles

How £100 can start a portfolio of UK stocks

| Stephen Wright

Whether it’s building wealth or earning passive income, UK investors might be surprised at what £100 a month in stocks…

Read more »

Passive income text with pin graph chart on business table
Investing Articles

How £16,000 can generate a second income in a Stocks and Shares ISA

| Stephen Wright

Stephen Wright explains how UK investors can target an immediate £1,224 annual second income from UK dividend shares with a…

Read more »

Bronze bull and bear figurines
Investing Articles

This crazy growth stock is up 97% inside 2 months in my ISA!

| Ben McPoland

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) is both an exciting and incredibly volatile growth stock. What on earth has sent it…

Read more »

A rear view of a female in a bright yellow coat walking along the historic street known as The Shambles in York, UK which is a popular tourist destination in this Yorkshire city.
Investing Articles

Buying £20k of BAE Systems shares could give me a £360 income this year!

| Royston Wild

Looking for the best dividend stocks out there? Royston Wild explains why BAE Systems shares are worth considering.

Read more »

UK financial background: share prices and stock graph overlaid on an image of the Union Jack
Investing Articles

Trying to make a million from FTSE 100 shares? Here’s where to start today

| Andrew Mackie

FTSE 100 investor Andrew Mackie highlights how the best UK shares are often those that use weak markets to quietly…

Read more »