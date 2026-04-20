Stephen Wright explains how UK investors can target an immediate £1,224 annual second income from UK dividend shares with a £16,000 investment.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources , and more. Learn More .

How £16,000 can generate a second income in a Stocks and Shares ISA

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources , and more. Learn More .

A Stocks and Shares ISA is great for investors looking to earn a second income. And UK equities are really interesting.

Low valuations can mean high dividend yields. Especially in parts of the stock market where other investors aren’t looking.

Under-the-radar

One name that often goes under investors’ radars is Alternative Income REIT (LSE:AIRE). That’s partly because it’s not a big company.

It’s a real estate investment trust (REIT) with a really interesting portfolio. It includes industrial estates, care homes, and a power station.

The firm doesn’t own as many assets as some larger REITs. And that naturally means a more concentrated tenant base. This can be a risk – its largest tenant accounts for 10% of its rent. That matters for a couple of reasons.

One is that it means a default would be a big deal. But it also means potential risk when leases expire.

Investing always involves risk – and that’s the big one with Alternative Income REIT. But there’s also a lot to like.

Why this stock?

The first point to note is that a mixed asset base offers investors instant diversification. And that can be valuable. It limits the overall impact of a downturn in any given industry. As an example, consider retail warehouses.

The industry has seen a lot of growth recently. But this has led to a lot of building, which creates a risk of oversupply.

For a more specialist operation, that might be a big issue. With Alternative Income REIT, however, the risk is more limited.

The firm’s size also means it can be selective about its portfolio. And this results in terrific occupancy and rent collection metrics.

The company itself might be small. But for ordinary investors, the income opportunity could be big.

A 7.64% dividend yield

Shares in Alternative Income REIT currently come with a 7.64% dividend yield. And that can be big for income investors.

The annual contribution limit in a Stocks and Shares ISA is £20,000. But a lot of investors – like me – put £4,000 into a Lifetime ISA.

That leaves £16,000. And a 7.65% dividend yield is enough to turn that into a £1,224 annual second income.

Please note that tax treatment depends on the individual circumstances of each client and may be subject to change in future. The content in this article is provided for information purposes only. It is not intended to be, neither does it constitute, any form of tax advice. Readers are responsible for carrying out their own due diligence and for obtaining professional advice before making any investment decisions.

This isn’t to say investors should go all-in on the stock. Even with the inbuilt diversification, that’s a risky strategy.

Looking to earn a strong return across a number of investments, however, can be a great idea. And Alternative Income is one to consider.

A high dividend yield is a sign that investors are wary of something. But sometimes, the potential rewards are worth the risks.

Final thoughts

Sometimes the best opportunities are to be found where others aren’t looking. And that might be the case here. A £60m company doesn’t necessarily stand out in a billion-pound world. But it doesn’t need to for most investors.

The market cap might be small, but the dividend yield is big. And I think it’s well worth considering at today’s prices.