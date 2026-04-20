Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing Articles » At 7,000 points, the S&P 500 looks bloated. How should investors navigate this market?

At 7,000 points, the S&P 500 looks bloated. How should investors navigate this market?

AI-hype may have ballooned the S&P 500 into the mother of all bubbles – but only time will tell. For now, this Fool is erring on the side of caution.

Posted by
Mark Hartley
Mark is an IT professional with a background in financial technology. He developed an interest in stocks and investments while working as a systems analyst for one of the largest interdealer brokers in London. He is enthusiastic about emerging industries like fintech, biotech, AI, and renewable energy. "There is more honor in accumulating little by little than in reaching for the sky and ending up flat on your face" - Vatnsdæla Saga, c.7
Published
| More on:

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Bronze bull and bear figurines

Image source: Getty Images

Last week, the S&P 500 hit a new record high above 7,000 points. So why am I not celebrating?

Because it also made another, less encouraging record last week. It hit the new record with the lowest-ever number of stocks at a 52-week high (only 2.4%).

In other words, a tiny number (about 12) of companies were responsible for most of the growth.

What does this mean for investors?

AI concentration risk

Looking at the stocks that got us here, it’s easy to see where the concentration is. The top three S&P 500 stocks with highest volume last week were Intel, AMD, and ON Semiconductor.

Looking deeper, the top three stocks with the highest 52-week gains were Western Digital, Ciena Corporation, and Seagate Technology.

Seeing a pattern? Yup, it’s no surprise: AI demand is driving outsized growth.

This makes the US market look strong on paper only. Any small slip up in the AI market and everything goes south quickly.

But before selling everything and stashing cash in pillows, remember: risky markets can also offer opportunties.

Let’s take a look.

Currently, the top 10 companies on the S&P 500 make up 36% of the index. These are the usual suspects — Nvidia, Google, Microsoft, etc. Aside from mild caution around Apple and Tesla, analysts are overwhelmingly bullish on all of them.

Personally, I don’t share that optimism. But there are some interesting developments that have caught my eye lately.

Besides a potential AI-bubble, two other factors add risk to the US market currently: inflation and tariffs. The sectors least likely to be affected by these are healthcare, utilities, and consumer staples.

So for investors looking to rebalance into something less risky, this is where to look.

A lesser-known value play

One attractive value opportunity I’ve identified recently is The Cigna Group (NYSE: CI). The $73bn health services company looks cheap right now, with the shares down 15% in the past year despite an 81% profit jump.

With further growth expected, the current price is estimated to be only nine times future earnings. That’s unusually low for one of the five largest healthcare providers in the US. 

For comparison, rivals United Health and HCA have earnings multiples between 16 and 18. This is likely because Cigna features less frequently in large trusts and ETFs, so the market hasn’t priced in its full earnings potential yet.

For value investors, this offers an opportunity to get in before the market catches up.

Of course, growth isn’t guaranteed. US healthcare policy is famously tricky, and Cigna’s profits rely heavily on government contracts and pharmacy‑benefit‑manager (PBM) economics. It’s not like the UK, with different drug-pricing rules and volatile politics all adding risk.

Still, it’s a good example of the type of stock to consider as a risk-hedge in this economy.

The bottom line?

This is not the first time a small number of the S&P 500 constituents have driven the index to new highs. It happened before, in March 2000, a few months before the dot-com bubble burst.

In the year following that high, Cigna’s stock price rose over 70%, while the overall S&P 500 fell 22%.

Of course, past performance is no indication of future results. But when market’s look bubbly, I find good old traditional companies hold up better than hyped-up tech stocks.

Mark Hartley has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Advanced Micro Devices, Alphabet, Apple, Microsoft, Nvidia, and Tesla. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Investing Articles

Up 50% in a year! Now check out the intriguing BP share price forecast for the next 12 months

| Harvey Jones

The BP share price is up one day, down the next, as geopolitical uncertainty rattles the FTSE 100. Harvey Jones…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Is now the perfect time to buy high-yield FTSE 100 dividend shares? 

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones says UK dividend shares have a brilliant track record of delivering income and growth, and he can see…

Read more »

Smart young brown businesswoman working from home on a laptop
Investing Articles

How £100 can start a portfolio of UK stocks

| Stephen Wright

Whether it’s building wealth or earning passive income, UK investors might be surprised at what £100 a month in stocks…

Read more »

Passive income text with pin graph chart on business table
Investing Articles

How £16,000 can generate a second income in a Stocks and Shares ISA

| Stephen Wright

Stephen Wright explains how UK investors can target an immediate £1,224 annual second income from UK dividend shares with a…

Read more »

Bronze bull and bear figurines
Investing Articles

This crazy growth stock is up 97% inside 2 months in my ISA!

| Ben McPoland

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) is both an exciting and incredibly volatile growth stock. What on earth has sent it…

Read more »

Woman riding her old fashioned bicycle along the Beach Esplanade at Aberdeen, Scotland.
Investing Articles

How to target a million-pound SIPP by investing in UK shares

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones shows how investors could target a SIPP worth a life-changing seven-figure sum, by investing in FTSE 100 dividend…

Read more »

A rear view of a female in a bright yellow coat walking along the historic street known as The Shambles in York, UK which is a popular tourist destination in this Yorkshire city.
Investing Articles

Buying £20k of BAE Systems shares could give me a £360 income this year!

| Royston Wild

Looking for the best dividend stocks out there? Royston Wild explains why BAE Systems shares are worth considering.

Read more »

UK financial background: share prices and stock graph overlaid on an image of the Union Jack
Investing Articles

Trying to make a million from FTSE 100 shares? Here’s where to start today

| Andrew Mackie

FTSE 100 investor Andrew Mackie highlights how the best UK shares are often those that use weak markets to quietly…

Read more »