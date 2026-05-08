Motley Fool Premium

We have some exciting news to share! The Motley Fool UK has now become an independent, UK-owned company, led by our long-serving UK management team — Mark Rogers, Chris Nials and Heather Adlington. In practical terms, it’s the same team you know, now fully focused on serving our UK readers and members.

Just as importantly, our approach remains unchanged: long-term, jargon-free, and on your side. We’ll be introducing a new name and brand over the coming weeks — we're very excited to share it with you and embark on this new chapter together!

Home » Investing Articles » How much do you need in an ISA to aim for a £2,613 monthly second income

How much do you need in an ISA to aim for a £2,613 monthly second income

Harvey Jones explains how a spread of FTSE 100 shares held in an ISA could generate enough second income to secure a comfortable retirement.

Posted by
Harvey Jones
I've been a financial journalist since 1988. I've written regularly for a series of national newspapers including The Financial Times, The Times, The Sunday Times, The Daily Telegraph, The Independent and Independent on Sunday, The Guardian and The Observer. Today, I'm the personal finance editor of the Daily and Sunday Express newspapers, and write for newspaper website Express.co.uk. I also write regular investment articles for The National newspaper in Dubai. I've been writing for Motley Fool UK since 2007, producing thousands and thousands of stock reports in that time. My favourite investment quote? Warren Buffett's classic: "Someone is sitting in the shade today because someone planted a tree a long time ago." Let's go plant some trees!
Published
| More on:

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

View of Lake District. English countryside with fields in the foreground and a lake and hills behind.

Image source: Getty Images

Building a second income stream for retirement is a common investment goal and investing in a Stocks and Shares ISA is a great way to do it. But how much do people need to tuck away?

To achieve a comfortable retirement a single person needs £43,900 a year (see table), according to the Retirement Living Standards survey. Let’s assume they get the full new State Pension, currently worth £12,547 a year. They’ll still need to generate another £31,353, under their own steam. It’s made a bit easier by the fact that in an ISA that money will be tax-free.

Lifestyle targetSingle personCouple
Minimum£ 13,400£ 21,500
Moderate£ 31,700£ 43,900
Comfortable£ 43,900£ 60,600

Please note that tax treatment depends on the individual circumstances of each client and may be subject to change in future. The content in this article is provided for information purposes only. It is not intended to be, neither does it constitute, any form of tax advice. Readers are responsible for carrying out their own due diligence and for obtaining professional advice before making any investment decisions.

How much do you need to retire in comfort?

A popular way of building wealth is to invest in a spread of FTSE 100 shares offering both growth and dividend income. So what do you need to earn £31,353, which works out as £2,613 a month?

The answer depends on your portfolio’s yield. It’s possible to generate an average income of 5% a year from a spread of UK blue-chips. At that rate, the investor would need a Stocks and Shares ISA worth £627,060. If they target higher-income shares and get a 6% yield, the target falls to £522,550.

Those are daunting numbers. But by investing regularly in a spread of shares, and reinvesting all dividends while still working, it’s possible to build up some pretty meaty sums.

One FTSE 100 stock investors could consider is pensions and insurance specialist Standard Life (LSE: SDLF) — until recently known as Phoenix Life. Today, it offers a stunning trailing yield of 7.25%. Not only that, but the shares have climbed 25% over the last year. That’s a total return of 32.25%. It means a £10,000 investment just one year ago would be worth £13,225 today.

I wouldn’t expect gains like that every year. But a chunky dividend combined with bursts of share price growth could still deliver attractive long-term returns.

Standard Life needs to keep generating new sources of cash to fund its dividends. It recently made another step in that direction by purchasing Aegon UK’s pension business. The deal expands its customer base to roughly 16m people. The group now has £480bn worth of assets under administration.

Are the shares decent value?

That should give Standard Life more scale, while adding new customers to offset the gradual decline in its older legacy accounts. No business is perfect though. Competition across pensions and savings remains fierce. Standard Life’s shares aren’t super-cheap either. After the recent rally, the forward price-to-earnings ratio now sits at 17.5. That’s slightly over the index average.

The dividend looks solid, as the board has increased it every year since 2016. It’s aiming to lift it by a modest 2% annually in future. Remember, no dividend is guaranteed.

Millions of Britons need pensions, savings products and retirement advice, so there’s a big opportunity here. I hold Standard Life in my own SIPP and think it’s well worth considering for investors keen to fund a comfortable retirement and cut their tax bills too.

Harvey Jones has positions in Standard Life. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Thoughtful man using his phone while riding on a train and looking through the window
Investing Articles

Should I dump Duolingo from my ISA and buy Palantir stock instead?

| Ben McPoland

These two AI-powered software stocks have been heading in very different directions, making me wonder if I should sell one…

Read more »

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

Warren Buffett just sounded an alarm to the stock market

| Ben McPoland

Last week Warren Buffett used a six-letter word that should give investors pause for thought. But is the Oracle of…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Here are the lazy passive income streams paying me while I sleep

| Ben McPoland

Find out which passive income stocks this writer owns, as well as one from the FTSE 100 index that he's…

Read more »

A senior man and his wife holding hands walking up a hill on a footpath looking away from the camera at the view. The fishing village of Polperro is behind them.
Investing Articles

9 dividend-paying FTSE 100 shares to target a huge ISA retirement income!

| Royston Wild

Royston Wild explains how a diversified portfolio of FTSE 100 shares can deliver a strong (and growing) passive income in…

Read more »

Front view of a young couple walking down terraced Street in Whitley Bay in the north-east of England they are heading into the town centre and deciding which shops to go to they are also holding hands and carrying bags over their shoulders.
Investing Articles

£20,000 in an ISA? This passive income stock could give you £3,271 in dividends in 2025 and 2026

| Royston Wild

This passive income stock carries yields of 7.8% for 2026 and 7.9% for next year. So what makes it one…

Read more »

happy senior couple using a laptop in their living room to look at their financial budgets
Investing Articles

Plan to fund your retirement with just the State Pension? Good luck with that!

| Royston Wild

The UK's State Pension is ranked as one of the worst among the world's developed economies. Consider this alternative to…

Read more »

A handsome mature bald bearded black man in a sunglasses and a fashionable blue or teal costume with a tie is standing in front of a wall made of striped wooden timbers and fastening a suit button
Investing Articles

HSBC shares plunged 5% on Tuesday. Here’s what I did…

| Harvey Jones

It's been a bumpy week for HSBC shares, as investors felt let down by the FTSE 100 bank's latest set…

Read more »

Santa Clara offices of NVIDIA
Investing Articles

Want to invest in AMD, Micron and Nvidia stock on the cheap? Check out this FTSE trust 

| Ben McPoland

This investment trust in the FTSE All-Share Index has huge positions in Nvidia and other stocks central to the multi-trillion-dollar…

Read more »