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Home » Investing Articles » £20,000 in an ISA? This passive income stock could give you £3,271 in dividends in 2025 and 2026

£20,000 in an ISA? This passive income stock could give you £3,271 in dividends in 2025 and 2026

This passive income stock carries yields of 7.8% for 2026 and 7.9% for next year. So what makes it one of the UK stock market’s best dividend shares?

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Royston Wild
I am a freelance financial writer with years of experience covering global financial markets. I work with international media outlets to provide clear, actionable insights for investors and savers alike. My work spans multiple markets, including shares, commodities, forex, funds and private equity. I produce a variety of content -- from breaking news and market analysis, through to in-depth investing guides -- helping readers understand complex financial topics and make informed decisions. I previously reported on equities, currencies and commodities at Shares Magazine, and covered industrial and precious metals at BaseMetals.com and TheBullionDesk.com. That background gives me a deep understanding of the investing arena which I bring to every article I write.
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Front view of a young couple walking down terraced Street in Whitley Bay in the north-east of England they are heading into the town centre and deciding which shops to go to they are also holding hands and carrying bags over their shoulders.

Image source: Getty Images

I love investing in passive income stocks. It’s not that I use the dividends I receive to fund my lifestyle. Well, not yet at least. It’s that reinvesting the cash I receive can significantly growth the size of my eventual pension pot.

For me, the London stock market’s the best place to find dividend-paying shares. It’s packed with market leaders whose strong cash flows and diverse income streams deliver juicy dividends year after year. And here’s the kicker: after years of share price underperformance, the dividend yields on many of these winning stocks are currently sky high.

Take Primary Health Properties (LSE:PHP). This FTSE 250 dividend hero carries yields approaching 8% for both of the next two years. The result? Investing in £20,000 in a Stocks and Shares ISA could earn you more than £3,000 in dividends just this year, completely free of tax.

In great health

Primary Health Properties is in fact a personal favourite of mine. It’s also one of the largest holdings in my passive income portfolio after I increased my holdings last month.

So what makes it such a dividend winner? There are multiple reasons, including:

  • 29 straight years of payout growth.
  • Its focus on the non-cyclical medical property market.
  • Long-term contracts backed by government bodies, meaning reliable cash flows.
  • A broad range of properties in the UK and Ireland (1,142 in total).
  • Inflation-linked rental agreeements that protect earnings and dividends from rising costs.

What really sets Primary Health apart — and leads to its huge dividend yields for 2026 and 2027 — is its status as a real-estate investment trust (or REIT). Under sector rules, at least 90% of profits from rental operations must be paid out to shareholders. That’s in exchange for tax breaks.

Please note that tax treatment depends on the individual circumstances of each client and may be subject to change in future. The content in this article is provided for information purposes only. It is not intended to be, neither does it constitute, any form of tax advice. Readers are responsible for carrying out their own due diligence and for obtaining professional advice before making any investment decisions.

What’s the catch?

So what’s the downside to buying Primary Health shares for income? If interest rates rise, the firm’s cost of borrowing could increase when refinancing takes place, hitting earnings and dividends later down the line.

The FTSE 250 company also relies heavily on borrowing to grow its portfolio through developments and acquisitions. If debt costs increase, the business could pull back on its expansion plans, impacting long-term profit and dividend growth.

The good news is Primary Health is on track to significantly reduce its loan-to-value (LTV) ratio this year. This was recently at 57%, reflecting its acquisition of rival Assura last year. But this should fall to a more sustainable 40% to 50% later this year as asset sales and cost synergies kick in.

Let’s talk dividends

For 2026, Primary Health is tipped to pay a dividend of 7.3p per share, marking the 30th straight yearly increase. Another hike to 7.5p is forecast by analysts for 2027, too. The result? Enormous dividend yields of 7.8% and 7.9% for this year and next respectively.

All this means £20,000 worth of Primary Health shares in an ISA today could make you £3,271 worth of dividends tax free. That’s assuming 2026’s payouts are reinvested. I expect the company to remain one of the UK’s best passive income stocks for years to come.

Royston Wild has positions in Primary Health Properties Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Primary Health Properties Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

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