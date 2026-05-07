Mark Hartley outlines how UK housing market woes have driven down the price of one his core FTSE 250 holdings, prompting a tough decision.

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Down 73%, Vistry’s the worst-performing FTSE 250 share in my portfolio. Time to sell?

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Smaller‑cap FTSE 250 shares often feel market volatility more sharply than blue‑chip giants. When things go well they can surge, but when the housing sector wobbles or the UK economy flags, they can keep sliding for years.

That’s exactly where Vistry Group (LSE: VTY) finds itself today, with the share price down around 73% over the past five years.

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For anyone holding the stock, the question is simple: should you cut your losses, or hang on in hope of a recovery?

What the numbers actually say

Despite the drop, Vistry still looks like an efficient business rather than a basket case.

Sure, the shares slipped a further 2% this past week, but it remains profitable, with a net margin of 3.8% and a healthy 8.5% operating margin. Earnings per share (EPS) grew roughly 6% since this time last year, and the group is still generating around £270m in adjusted profit before tax.

But the real story here is net income growth. Up from just £31m in H1 2025 to £106.7m in H2, it seems to have already initiated a recovery. On top of that, it boasts a very attractive valuation. The shares are trading at a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of just 8, with a price‑to‑book (P/B) ratio of only 0.31.

When adding in earnings growth, we get a super-low P/E to growth (PEG) ratio of just 0.08. That’s the second lowest (after Serco Group) of profitable non-fund stocks on the FTSE 250.

So what’s the catch?

The balance sheet’s still in recovery mode, but it’s not stretched to breaking point. Long-term assets comfortably cover long‑term liabilities and it’s begun an aggressive push to preserve cash.

However, there are real red flags. After pausing dividends in 2023, the board made it clear that further payouts will depend on stronger cash flow and lower debt.

It also faces a tough housing backdrop, with interest‑rate‑sensitive buyers, competition for lower‑margin homes and a historically weak share‑price track record.

Are there better options to consider?

If you like the UK housing story but want a bit more stability, there are alternatives worth looking at. Berkeley Group, Bellway and Legal & General all operate in the housebuilding or property‑linked space and have more consistent dividend histories. They’re not immune to market swings but they seem more stable.

For income investors, a property-focused investment trust or more diversified housebuilder may feel preferable to a single‑name stock that has halved twice in a decade.

So should I Sell or Hold?

The reality of the situation can’t be ignored: Vistry’s cheap because it has disappointed investors many times before. Yes, the numbers indicate some improvements, with margins edging up and cash flow stabilising. But the stock price still reflects deep scepticism.

For those comfortable with high volatility, a possible multi‑year recovery and the risk of no dividend for a while, it could be worth holding. But even then, only as a small, speculative portion of a portfolio.

From my side, I’m thinking of cutting my losses and looking for a more diversified UK property-focused trust. In the long run, it may be a less stressful way to back the housing market than betting on a single housebuilder that’s already lost three‑quarters of its value in five years.