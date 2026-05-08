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Home » Investing Articles » Want to invest in AMD, Micron and Nvidia stock on the cheap? Check out this FTSE trust 

Want to invest in AMD, Micron and Nvidia stock on the cheap? Check out this FTSE trust 

This investment trust in the FTSE All-Share Index has huge positions in Nvidia and other stocks central to the multi-trillion-dollar AI buildout.

Posted by
Ben McPoland
Ben is an investment writer who has contributed more than 2,000 articles for The Motley Fool UK. He has been managing his own ISA and SIPP portfolios for over a decade, focusing on high-quality companies benefitting from powerful growth trends. His favourite investing quote comes from Peter Lynch: “The real key to making money in stocks is not to get scared out of them.”
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Santa Clara offices of NVIDIA

Image source: NVIDIA

Chip stocks Nvidia and Taiwan Semiconductor (TSMC) have been pretty hot. But nowhere near Micron Technology and Advanced Micro Devices (AMD), which have been hotter than the sun’s surface.

In just the past month, Micron and AMD are up 77% and 88% respectively. So it’s no surprise to see them and Nvidia represent three of the four most-bought stocks on AJ Bell in the last 24 hours.

The reason, of course, is that there’s a memory chip shortage due to sky-high demand from the artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure buildout. And due to this, the profits at these chip firms are going through the roof, with no sign of the shortage ending anytime soon.

For investors who are unsure which chip stock to buy, the following investment trust holds all the big names and is trading at a sizeable discount to its underlying net asset value (NAV).

All-in

Manchester & London Investment Trust (LSE:MNL) is a £362m-cap business that’s gone all-in on this AI theme. Led by manager Mark Sheppard, it’s made a big bet that almost all of the value will go towards AI hardware companies rather than software or anywhere else.

As such, it has had a massive portfolio weighting towards Nvidia (42% last month), Broadcom (11%) and TSMC (10.3%). These helped drive a 21.6% total return in April, thrashing the Nasdaq 100‘s 12.6%.

The trust’s three-year share price return is now an excellent 166%, while the 10-year NAV return is 449%. Since the management team took over in September 2015, the total return (with dividends reinvested) is around 17% a year.

AI-packed portfolio

We have positions in Memory, CPUs, GPUs, TPUs, Optics, Networking, AI Model Labs, Semi Fabrication, Semi Equipment, Energy, Power & Cooling, Financial Applications, Neo-Clouds, Robotics, and Space.

Manchester & London Investment Trust.

Zooming in a little closer on the portfolio, we see many companies that are creaming it today as hyperscalers such as Amazon, Meta, Google and Microsoft spend a fortune on data centres.

These are essentially the ‘picks and shovels’ of AI.

What it does
NvidiaAI accelerators
BroadcomNetworking and custom AI chips
TSMCLeading semiconductor foundry
Bloom EnergyFuel-cell power systems
Lumentum Optical networking components
AMDCPUs and AI GPUs
SK HynixMemory chipmaker
CienaFibre-optic networking gear
VertivData centre cooling and power systems
CoherentOptical and laser components
Lam ResearchChip manufacturing equipment
Micron Memory and storage chips
AlphabetSearch, cloud, and AI services

Concentration risk

Of course, an extremely high concentration like this adds significant risk. Were the market to turn bearish on the AI hardware theme, the trust would almost certainly underperform badly.

That said, management’s been making some portfolio adjustments recently that reduces this risk somewhat. For example, Nvidia has been trimmed and now represents ‘just’ 24.5% of assets.

The reason for the cut is that the trust believes Nvidia may experience some production delays with its next-generation Vera Rubin chip. However, with AI capital expenditure expected to top $1trn in 2027, it still sees a path to $500 for Nvidia stock within three years.

If so, that would be a more than doubling from today’s share price.

Source: Manchester & London.

Rare combo

Is the stock worth considering for bullish AI investors? I think so, as Manchester & London’s currently trading at a 23% discount to NAV, thereby offering a cheaper and more diversified way to invest than buying the individual AI-related shares.

Plus, the trust intends to pay a minimum 40p dividend for the next five years. Based on the current share price, that translates into a dividend yield of 4.2%.

It’s a very rare combo to get massive AI growth exposure and decent passive income in a single stock.

Ben McPoland has positions in Nvidia and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Advanced Micro Devices, Aj Bell Plc, Alphabet, Amazon, Bloom Energy, Lam Research, Meta Platforms, Microsoft, Nvidia, and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

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