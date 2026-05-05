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Home » Investing Articles » Dividend Shares » How much is needed in an ISA to target a £1,456 monthly passive income?

How much is needed in an ISA to target a £1,456 monthly passive income?

Jon Smith talks through the numbers to potentially achieve a four-figure monthly payout from an ISA backed by smart dividend picks.

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Jon Smith
Jon is an experienced private investor from London, having been in markets for well over a decade. He has contributed over 2,000 articles for The Motley Fool since 2019. Regarding investing style, he specializes in macroeconomics with his articles often incorporating the state of the economy into specific stock recommendations. He is a big advocate of the thoughts expressed by Benjamin Franklin in that "an investment in knowledge pays the best interest."
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We’re a month into the new Stocks and Shares ISA year, so most investors probably still have some of their £20k annual allocation left.

With this in mind, some might look to target income from dividend stocks. By being smart with the way the money’s deployed, a four-figure monthly income further down the line is plausible. But how?

Key points to remember

To begin with, one benefit of using an ISA for this strategy is that dividends received will be banked without the tax being deducted. Put another way, there isn’t any tax payable on the income received in the ISA. This means payments can accumulate faster than usual, compounding income over time.

Another point worth noting is that reinvestment of dividends in the early years can make a big difference versus spending it. For example, if a stock has a dividend yield of 7% and someone invests £1k, in year one, it should pay £70 in dividends. Instead of spending this money, buying an additional £70 worth of the stock means that in the following year, the £1,070 could pay £74.90 in income. When this gets scaled up over time and money, it really makes a difference.

Please note that tax depends on the individual circumstances of each client and may be subject to change in future. The content in this article is provided for information purposes only. It is not intended to be, neither does it constitute, any form of tax advice. Readers are responsible for carrying out their own due diligence and for obtaining professional advice before making any investment decisions.

Running the numbers

Let’s assume someone invests £500 a month in an ISA portfolio that yields 7%. Based on the current yields of stocks in the FTSE 100 and FTSE 250, I think this is a reasonable target. In that case, by year 20, it could pay out £1,456 a month on average.

Of course, this might take longer if companies cut dividends or if some black swan events happen. Some might think waiting for two decades is too long. The amount invested can change things, as the table below illustrates, showing the year when the monthly average income reaches £1,456.

£500 a month£750 a month£1,000 a month
Year 20Year 16Year 14

A potential contender

In terms of stocks to think about including, one that’s hot right now is Aberdeen Group (LSE:ABDN). The stock’s up 32% over the past year, with a dividend yield of 7.03%.

At its core, Aberdeen’s an asset manager. That means it earns fees based on the amount of client money it looks after, which currently sits north of £550bn. The bigger those assets and the better the investment performance, the more fees roll in.

The share price performance looks impressive, but it’s really a reflection of a rebound after years of underperformance. This was mainly due to painful outflows, but Aberdeen’s finally stabilising, thanks to rising profits and cost savings. Profit before tax jumped 76% in the latest 2025 full-year results.

As far as the dividend goes, I see it as sustainable. The payout’s been held steady for years, and improving profitability plus solid capital generation suggest it’s broadly supported by cash flow as the business stabilises. Of course, there are risks. For example, Aberdeen’s core investment arm continues to face pressure from low-cost passive funds, which pose a threat.

Yet overall, I think it’s a good stock to consider as part of a diversified income portfolio strategy.

Jon Smith has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

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