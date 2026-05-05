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Home » Investing Articles » How much passive income could be generated from £274k in an ISA?

How much passive income could be generated from £274k in an ISA?

The average house price in the UK is now £274k. What kind of passive income might that same amount bring in a Stocks and Shares ISA?

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John Fieldsend
John Fieldsend is a global investor and equity analyst, managing his private portfolio since 2015 and writing for The Motley Fool since 2022. Based in Yorkshire, he aims to combine his mathematical background with a qualitative approach to identifying value in the markets and selecting stocks with huge potential. One important quote for investors to take heed of, in his opinion, comes by way of billionaire investor Peter Lynch: "If you're right six times out of ten, you're terrific in this business."
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It seems that more and more people are waking up to the idea of using a Stocks and Shares ISA as the main place to invest and aim for passive income. And in many cases, this will be instead of buying property. Some might be opting against a buy-to-let because of the new rules for landlords that are being brought in. Some might simply prefer renting and want a more mobile place to park some cash.

The average house price in 2026 has grown to £274,000. What would that kind of sum look like in a Stocks and Shares ISA? And how much passive income might it return? Let’s answer those questions.

How much?

In simple terms, an investor might aim for a 5% dividend yield in the ISA, which would return £13,700 yearly from the £274k. This compares favourably to the current yields from housing, which hovers around 3%-7%. That figure does vary massively depending on location, house type, and other factors.

The long-term average, including share price appreciation, is closer to 10%. This would return an average of £27k a year. However, this would not be at all consistent with many down as well as up years along the way. Given the often volatile nature of the stock markets, it’s considered a bad idea to try to rely on such a high figure as passive income.

One side of the coin? Historical performance suggests stocks win handsomely in purely financial matters over long periods. The other side? There are no guarantees the future will be the same. A stuttering economy, a potential AI bubble popping, or a multi-decade stagnation like that Japan experienced are all risks investors should be aware of.

One option

Another advantage to the Stocks and Shares ISA is the flexibility of the type of investments within it. Let’s say you were bullish on the housing market in general. Then you might wish to consider a stock in a company like Taylor Wimpey (LSE: TW.) that builds houses up and down the country.

This does require doing the research of course. The housing sector is being rocked at the moment by inflation. The rising cost of materials and wages has led to a rough few years for such stocks. Taylor Wimpey shares have dropped 55% down to 79p. Someone who is not willing to take the rough with the smooth may think a house is a safer place to invest in.

Amid the turmoil, there may be a bargain hiding in plain sight too. Taylor Wimpey pays a huge dividend of 9.57% which looks stable for the short term. The possibility of falling interest rates could be a boon for the stock too. If general conditions improve, then this could be one of those stocks that perform above average and deliver passive income for years to come.

John Fieldsend has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

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