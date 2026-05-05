Motley Fool Premium

We have some exciting news to share! The Motley Fool UK has now become an independent, UK-owned company, led by our long-serving UK management team — Mark Rogers, Chris Nials and Heather Adlington. In practical terms, it’s the same team you know, now fully focused on serving our UK readers and members.

Just as importantly, our approach remains unchanged: long-term, jargon-free, and on your side. We’ll be introducing a new name and brand over the coming weeks — we're very excited to share it with you and embark on this new chapter together!

Home » Investing Articles » Could Greggs shares bounce back and pull a Rolls-Royce?

Could Greggs shares bounce back and pull a Rolls-Royce?

It may seem odd to compare a major aerospace engineer to a bakery chain, but Greggs shares currently exhibit a stark similarity to Rolls back in 2020.

Posted by
Mark Hartley
Mark is an IT professional with a background in financial technology. He developed an interest in stocks and investments while working as a systems analyst for one of the largest interdealer brokers in London. He is enthusiastic about emerging industries like fintech, biotech, AI, and renewable energy. "There is more honor in accumulating little by little than in reaching for the sky and ending up flat on your face" - Vatnsdæla Saga, c.7
Published
| More on:

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Businessman hand stacking money coins with virtual percentage icons

Image source: Getty Images

Currently trading around £15 each, Greggs (LSE: GRG) shares have lost more than half their value since their 2022 high above £33.

It’s a shocking comparison to the promising growth stock it once was in the late 20-teens. And that’s exactly why it closely mirrors the price activity of Rolls-Royce between 2010 and 2020.

Greggs shares vs Rolls Royce
Created on TradingView.com

So could Greggs do a full 180 and rack up exponential gains in the coming five years?

Let’s take a closer look.

Macro challenges

The parallels between Greggs today and Rolls-Royce in prior years run deeper than just the share price.

In both cases, sharp downturns were driven largely by external factors. In Rolls’ case, the Covid-19 pandemic grounded global air travel. For Greggs, shifting consumer habits and wage hikes have hit profits hard.

But we can’t attribute Rolls’ success purely to recovering air travel, otherwise all airlines would have similar fortunes. The role of CEO Tufan Erginbilgiç in the recovery can’t be overstated, which is where Greggs comes into question. 

Can Gregg’s CEO Roisin Currie, appointed in 2022, help the bakery enact a Rolls-like recovery?

Why a Greggs recovery is plausible

Several factors play into the narrative of a strong recovery for Greggs. Most notably, it still has a strong underlying brand and cash flow.

It’s viewed as a leading ‘value food‑to‑go’ brand, with resilient like‑for‑like sales, and a pipeline of store openings and new‑venue formats (rail, forecourts, supermarkets).

After its sharp fall from 2021 highs, analysts now describe it as ‘cheap’ relative to earnings and cash generation. The current price is only 12 times estimated future earnings.

That’s attractive for a consumer‑defensive, asset‑light business. With costs falling, management now targets a return on capital employed (ROCE) recovery of around 20%. So even a modest margin improvement could re‑rate the shares.

That means the growth narrative of the 20-teens could return in full force – if external issues ease.

But will it be a Rolls-like recovery?

While I’m optimistic about Greggs, I’m also realistic. Rolls’ 1,000%+ rally came from a leveraged balance sheet turnaround, double‑digit margin expansion, and extensive government defence spending.

Greggs is different in that it’s a smaller, more cyclical, competitive consumer‑retail stock. It doesn’t exhibit quite the same structural leverage and explosive potential.

Add to that ongoing challenges like the cost-of-living crisis, weather-sensitive foot traffic, and evolving eating habits, and it faces a tough future.

I think it’s reasonable to expect growth in the 300%-400% range over the coming five years if conditions improve and it caters to changing habits.

But it’s highly unlikely that any FTSE stock will match Rolls’ once-in-a-decade performance.

The bottom line

Arguably the UK’s most popular high street bakery chain, Gregg’s has grown aggressively since 2020. Between 2020 and 2025, it increased its store count from around 2,000 to over 2,700.

But the rapid expansion may have been premature. After the Labour government introduced budgetary changes in October 2024, the company was faced with the threat of rising costs.

And yet despite these ongoing risks, it’s managed to maintain a healthy balance sheet. Shrinking margins are a concern but growing cash flow and an attractive valuation hint at recovery potential.

The future may be uncertain, but for value investors optimistic about the UK economy, Greggs is a compelling option to consider.

Mark Hartley has positions in Greggs Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Greggs Plc and Rolls-Royce Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

A handsome mature bald bearded black man in a sunglasses and a fashionable blue or teal costume with a tie is standing in front of a wall made of striped wooden timbers and fastening a suit button
Investing Articles

Should investors consider buying Palantir stock after its stellar earnings?

| Muhammad Cheema

Palantir stock fell today after yesterday’s impressive quarterly earnings results. Muhammad Cheema looks at whether investors should consider buying some.

Read more »

Engineer Project Manager Talks With Scientist working on Computer
Investing Articles

A huge opportunity for growth investors looking for stocks to buy in May?

| Stephen Wright

A quality company showing signs of coming out of a cyclical downturn is at the top of Stephen Wright’s list…

Read more »

Close-up of British bank notes
Investing Articles

£8,580 invested in Rolls-Royce shares shares 5 years ago is now worth…

| Alan Oscroft

Rolls-Royce shares have been suffering from Middle East strife fallout, but analysts aren't being dissuaded from their rosy outlook.

Read more »

Portrait Of Senior Couple Climbing Hill On Hike Through Countryside In Lake District UK Together
Investing Articles

£7,500 invested in Santander shares 3 years ago is now worth…

| Ben McPoland

Ben McPoland asks whether Santander shares are still worth considering after a blistering hot run over the past three years.

Read more »

Affectionate Asian senior mother and daughter using smartphone together at home, smiling joyfully
Investing Articles

1 of the best dividend shares to consider as UK dividend forecasts surge!

| Royston Wild

Dividends from UK shares surged 21.1% in Q1. The question is, can London stocks keep paying impressive dividends as earnings…

Read more »

A rear view of a female in a bright yellow coat walking along the historic street known as The Shambles in York, UK which is a popular tourist destination in this Yorkshire city.
Investing Articles

National Grid shares: a classic sleep-well stock for uncertain markets?

| Andrew Mackie

Andrew Mackie analyses National Grid shares and explains why he sees more than just income in a world driven by…

Read more »

Portrait of elderly man wearing white denim shirt and glasses looking up with hand on chin. Thoughtful senior entrepreneur, studio shot against grey background.
Investing Articles

Ever wondered why some FTSE shares have such high dividend yields?

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane explains that FTSE shares may offer high yields for all sorts of reasons. A high yield can be…

Read more »

UK financial background: share prices and stock graph overlaid on an image of the Union Jack
Investing Articles

This FTSE 250 stock could turn £7,500 into £11,700, according to brokers

| Ben McPoland

Ben McPoland highlights a market-leading FTSE 250 firm trading cheaply and offering a generous dividend yield. What's the catch?

Read more »