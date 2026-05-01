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Home » Investing Articles » How much is needed in an ISA to target a £99 weekly passive income?

How much is needed in an ISA to target a £99 weekly passive income?

Muhammad Cheema explains how an investor could potentially put an extra £99 of passive income into their pockets with a successful long-term strategy.

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Muhammad Cheema
As an investor of stocks and shares for a number of years, I like to focus my strategy on generating growth and income. I enjoy researching different companies and passing on my knowledge and insight through my articles with the Motley Fool. Previously, I studied Accounting and Finance at LSE, which enhanced my expertise in this area. Away from writing, I enjoy reading about philosophy, learning about different businesses, and exercising.
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A mature adult sitting by a fireplace in a living room at home. She is wearing a yellow cardigan and spectacles.

Image source: Getty Images

Want an extra £99 of passive income a week? I certainly do. So, that’s why I’m trying to build a dividend portfolio that can help me do just that.

This could help investors with increasingly higher expenses, or even to support a nice treat for themselves every week.

Let’s see how it’s possible to aim for this and potentially get this extra stream of cash.

Is it even realistic?

So, some of you may be reading this and thinking to yourselves that you’ll need a significant upfront investment to make this work. If we take a look at the numbers, we’ll see how much this is exactly.

An additional £99 a week is equivalent to £5,148 a year. Assuming that we target a dividend yield of 5% in our ISA, this would cost £102,960 to achieve.

Now, this is a pretty considerable sum. Most of us probably don’t have this much extra to just put down.

However, all is not lost. While it may be difficult to do this immediately, it’s certainly possible over seven years.

If investors put down a much more modest £15,000 initially and reinvest their dividends, along with an extra £150 a week, in just seven years, they would have the sum needed.

And by investing in an ISA, the £99 of weekly dividends will be tax-free.

Please note that tax treatment depends on the individual circumstances of each client and may be subject to change in future. The content in this article is provided for information purposes only. It is not intended to be, neither does it constitute, any form of tax advice. Readers are responsible for carrying out their own due diligence and for obtaining professional advice before making any investment decisions.

It should be noted that this assumes that dividends grow by 2% a year, and shares by 5%.

Plenty of choices

I’ve talked plenty about the maths above, so let’s take a deeper dive into some stocks that could make this portfolio work for investors.

Looking at just the FTSE 100, there are plenty of shares investors could consider.

For example, life insurance firm Aviva has a dividend yield of 6.3%, and tobacco giant British American Tobacco sports a yield of 5.8%. These are both above the target yield of 5%, which I discussed above. This could help bring down the amount needed to invest for the weekly £99.

Furthermore, Legal & General (LSE:LGEN) boasts an impressive yield of 8.7%, which easily beats the target.

If investors exclusively invested in the shares of this company, they would only need £59,378 to get the weekly £99. Comparatively, it would take only just over four years to potentially build the desired passive income portfolio.

However, investors should understand that dividends aren’t guaranteed, and building a diversified portfolio may be better suited to hedge this risk.

Even then, there’s still plenty to like about the company aside from the dividend.

Looking at the demographics of the UK, the ageing population means that there will be a higher need for retirement services.

Given that retirement services are the firm’s most profitable segment, by far, this could help it grow further. This income stream is already growing well, with operating profit growth of 6.5% in 2025. It could yet grow further and fuel the company’s earnings.

As a financial services firm, there are risks arising from uncertainty surrounding the wider economy. The conflict in Iran could see this having a negative effect on the company’s earnings. The more prolonged it is, the more it may hurt.

However, I still believe Legal & General has strong long-term prospects. Therefore, I think investors should consider buying its shares.

Muhammad Cheema has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended British American Tobacco P.l.c. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

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