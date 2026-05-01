Motley Fool Premium

We have some exciting news to share! The Motley Fool UK has now become an independent, UK-owned company, led by our long-serving UK management team — Mark Rogers, Chris Nials and Heather Adlington. In practical terms, it’s the same team you know, now fully focused on serving our UK readers and members.

Just as importantly, our approach remains unchanged: long-term, jargon-free, and on your side. We’ll be introducing a new name and brand over the coming weeks — we're very excited to share it with you and embark on this new chapter together!

Home » Investing Articles » How should FTSE 100 energy investors react to the UAE quitting Opec?

How should FTSE 100 energy investors react to the UAE quitting Opec?

Mark Hartley investigates the potential impact that the UAE’s Opec exit could have on FTSE 100 energy stocks, and how Britons should react.

Posted by
Mark Hartley
Mark is an IT professional with a background in financial technology. He developed an interest in stocks and investments while working as a systems analyst for one of the largest interdealer brokers in London. He is enthusiastic about emerging industries like fintech, biotech, AI, and renewable energy. "There is more honor in accumulating little by little than in reaching for the sky and ending up flat on your face" - Vatnsdæla Saga, c.7
Published
| More on:

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Two white male workmen working on site at an oil rig

Image source: Getty Images

On Tuesday (28 April), the United Arab Emirates (UAE) announced it will be leaving the Opec group of major oil producers.

The move ends nearly 60 years of membership, and was described by one analyst as “the beginning of the end of Opec“. The UAE is the third-largest producer in the group of 12 countries and will exit the group on 1 May.

So what does it mean for British energy shares — and should investors be concerned?

Volatility, as usual

The UAE’s exit may be bad news for Opec, but it’s not an immediate disaster for British energy investors. For FTSE energy shares such as BP (LSE: BP) and Shell (LSE: SHEL), the key issue is still the oil price.

A weaker Opec will probably lead to supply problems, which ultimately means volatility and higher crude oil prices. That’s not an ideal situation (as everything gets more expensive), but it can mean more cash flows for oil producers while prices stay high.

Essentionally, for energy stock investors, the gains could offset higher expenses elsewhere.

Should UK investors do anything?

BP and Shell tend to benefit when crude prices rise, with Reuters recently highlighting that BP’s results are particularly sensitive to oil-price volatility. Shell’s profits similarly move with weaker or stronger oil and gas prices but to a lesser extent.

That means the UAE’s departure could be mildly positive for earnings if it helps keep oil elevated. But it could also raise the risk of sharper price swings that make forecasts less reliable.

For UK investors, this is more a market structure story than a direct company-specific shock. BP and Shell are both diversified global businesses, with shares are driven by a number of factors aside from Opec membership, including:

  • Oil prices.
  • Gas prices.
  • Trading performance.
  • Share buybacks.
  • Capital returns.

In the greater scheme of things, this isn’t a huge development. UK energy shares have already suffered volatility from this year, rising when crude jumps and weakening when higher oil prices drive inflation worries.

So what’s the likely impact?

In the near term, the UAE leaving Opec could be:

  • Positive for BP and Shell if traders price in tighter supply and higher crude prices.
  • Negative for consumer-facing parts of the FTSE if higher energy costs feed inflation and pressure sentiment.
  • Neutral overall if the market decides the move simply adds volatility without changing actual supply that much.

In reality, the foundational picture remains the same, with the key risk being disruption at the Strait of Hormuz. To that end, performance will depend on how each individual company meets the challenge.

BP has already boasted about exceptional trading conditions, while Shell has kept buybacks and is still shaping its portfolio through deals.

The key takeaway?

Overall, I don’t see any reasons for investors to be too concerned. The UAE’s exit probably makes the oil market more unpredictable, and that can cut both ways for UK energy shares.

It may lift earnings while prices are strong, but it also increases volatility risk and valuation noise. So for long-term investors, I’d say it’s sensible to focus on balance sheet strength, dividend cover, buybacks and oil-price sensitivity.

The Opec story might make for sensational headlines but it’s certainly no reason to panic.

Mark Hartley has positions in Bp P.l.c. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

UK financial background: share prices and stock graph overlaid on an image of the Union Jack
Investing Articles

What on earth’s happening to Babcock, Rolls-Royce and BAE Systems shares?

| Harvey Jones

Babcock, Rolls-Royce and BAE Systems' shares have been outperforming lately, but last month was different. Harvey Jones examines why.

Read more »

Tesco employee helping female customer
Investing Articles

Will Tesco shares plunge in May or June? This latest news spells trouble…

| Royston Wild

Royston Wild thinks Tesco shares might fall sharply in the coming weeks -- is a storm coming for the FTSE…

Read more »

Hand flipping wooden cubes for change wording" Panic" to " Calm".
Investing Articles

How scared should investors be about a stock market crash? I say, not at all

| Mark Hartley

Nobody can truly predict where the stock market is headed. But rather than panic, our writer plans to take advantage…

Read more »

Front view of aircraft in flight.
Investing Articles

Time to buy IAG shares now they’re down 19% and trading at just 6 times earnings?

| John Fieldsend

IAG shares have taken a huge fall in 2026. Is this a golden opportunity to buy into the airline on…

Read more »

Mixed-race female couple enjoying themselves on a walk
Investing Articles

3 of the best UK growth, value and dividend shares to consider in an ISA!

| Royston Wild

Looking for top UK shares to buy in a Stocks and Shares ISA? Royston Wild reveals three top growth, value…

Read more »

Middle-aged white man pulling an aggrieved face while looking at a screen
Investing Articles

Here’s why the stock market may FINALLY crash in May… and I can’t stop smiling

| Royston Wild

Getting ready for a stock market crash? If you aren't already, this news suggests you should probably start, says our…

Read more »

Young black woman in a wheelchair working online from home
Investing Articles

93 years of dividend growth! 3 FTSE 100 shares to target income

| Royston Wild

These FTSE 100 shares have collectively grown dividends every year for almost a century! Royston Wild expects them to keep…

Read more »

Close-up image depicting a woman in her 70s taking British bank notes from her colourful leather wallet.
Investing For Beginners

AJ Bell investors are snapping up these FTSE shares. Should others join them?

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith reviews some of the most popular FTSE shares at the moment, and shares his views on one in…

Read more »