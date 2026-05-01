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Home » Investing Articles » 93 years of dividend growth! 3 FTSE 100 shares to target income

93 years of dividend growth! 3 FTSE 100 shares to target income

These FTSE 100 shares have collectively grown dividends every year for almost a century! Royston Wild expects them to keep on growing.

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Royston Wild
I am a freelance financial writer with years of experience covering global financial markets. I work with international media outlets to provide clear, actionable insights for investors and savers alike. My work spans multiple markets, including shares, commodities, forex, funds and private equity. I produce a variety of content -- from breaking news and market analysis, through to in-depth investing guides -- helping readers understand complex financial topics and make informed decisions. I previously reported on equities, currencies and commodities at Shares Magazine, and covered industrial and precious metals at BaseMetals.com and TheBullionDesk.com. That background gives me a deep understanding of the investing arena which I bring to every article I write.
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The FTSE 100 index of UK shares is famed for its strong dividend culture. Muscular balance sheets, competitive advantages, and diverse revenue streams make many of them excellent buys for long-term passive income.

Take these three shares: Sage Group (LSE:SGE), BAE Systems (LSE:BA.) and Halma (LSE:HLMA). Between them, they’ve an aggregated almost 90 years of consistent dividend growth.

Want to know what still makes them five-star dividend shares to consider?

Sage — 35 years of growth

Dividends are never guaranteed for any stock. With Sage, its long history of payout growth could falter if the global economy implodes, taking corporate tech spending with it.

But what’s made it resilient to such shocks in the past? Its accounting, human resources and payroll software is essential for any business. This provides high-quality recurring revenues and cash flow, and makes it more resilient than most other tech shares. What’s more, its software isn’t especially expensive, which helps support a ‘sticky’ customer base even in tough times.

I’m optimistic Sage can keep delivering healthy dividend growth, as businesses increasingly digitalise their operations. I’m also encouraged by the FTSE company’s steps to embrace artificial intelligence (AI). The forward dividend yield here is 2.5%.

BAE Systems — 22 years of growth

Defence stocks are among the most reliable dividend payers out there. Their earnings are practically immune to broader economic conditions, given the importance of national security spending.

BAE Systems isn’t totally without risk though. With sovereign debt levels in the West rising, could governments have to cool spending on weapons? It’s possible, but it’s unlikely, in my opinion, as geopolitical instability grows. In fact, global defence spending rose at its fastest pace since the Cold War in 2025.

With strong government relationships, a diverse client base and market-leading technologies, BAE Systems looks in great shape to keep growing shareholder payouts. One final thing, its customer contracts tend to last for years, giving it excellent cash flow visibility for dividends. For this year, the forward yield is 1.8%.

Halma — 46 years of growth

Of this selection of FTSE 100 shares, Halma has the longest unbroken record of yearly dividend growth. Spirax is the only UK blue-chip stock with a better record (41 years of growth).

This is down to decades of consistent earnings progress, provided by a mix of healthy organic growth and contributions from bolt-on acquisitions. This has underpinned 22 straight years of record profit growth. That’s not all — with ultra high margins, Halma turns a huge share of these profits into cash it can then distribute to investors.

It’s also important to consider how Halma’s end markets have contributed to its resilience. The business sells safety, environmental and healthcare equipment which are often mission critical. The demand outlook for these technologies is strong, as safety and environmental regulations tighten across the globe, which bodes well for future dividends.

But remember that regulations could change later down the line, hurting sales. Halma’s forward dividend yield is 0.7%.

Royston Wild has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended BAE Systems, Halma Plc, Sage Group Plc, and Spirax Group Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

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