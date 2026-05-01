Looking for top UK shares to buy in a Stocks and Shares ISA? Royston Wild reveals three top growth, value and dividend stocks from his portfolio.

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3 of the best UK growth, value and dividend shares to consider in an ISA!

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The UK stock market’s awash with top-quality shares for long-term investors. Whether you’re looking for growth, value or dividends, there are hundreds of top stocks available to build a five-star portfolio.

Let me reveal three top shares I think Stocks and Shares ISA holders should consider today: CRH (LSE:CRH), Aviva (LSE:AV.) and Primary Health Properties (LSE:PHP). I’ve put my money where my mouth is and bought them for my portfolio.

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Here’s why they’re among my favourite UK stocks today.

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Growth hero

CRH has proved a reliable earnings grower even during tough times. City analysts expect this impressive run to continue — growth of 8% and 11% is predicted for 2026 and 2027 respectively.

The company supplies building materials across the globe, with the US its single largest market (60% of sales). It has significant growth levers to pull, including massive Stateside spending on transport and water infrastructure. Supply chain shake-ups, and the construction of new data centres and renewable energy projects also create major earnings opportunities.

CRH expects annual sales growth to average 7% and 9% between now and 2030. It’s also expecting adjusted EBITDA to leap to 22%-24% by the end of the period. I’m backing it to hit these targets, though difficulties in the US housing market may cause some near-term problems.

Too cheap to ignore?

At 6.6%, Aviva shares carry one of the FTSE 100‘s highest near-term dividend yields. Predictions of further dividend growth in 2027 drive the reading to 7.1% too.

I bought the financial services giant for it passive income qualities. The majority of its operations are capital light in nature. And with its insurance premiums and service fees driving a steady flow of cash, it’s able to return boatloads of capital to its shareholders.

But it isn’t all about dividends at Aviva. With ultra-low price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratios, it has great appeal as a value share too. For this year and next, its PEG readings are 0.1 and 0.8 respectively. Any reading below 1 is considered bargain-basement territory.

Though its markets are highly competitive, I’m optimistic earnings and dividends will keep rising, driven by rising financial services demand.

8% dividend yield

Primary Health Properties is my favourite all-round dividend share, and last month I increased my holdings. For this year its dividend yield is 7.8%, rising to 8% for 2027. Both figures are more than double the FTSE 100 average of 3%.

These large payouts partly reflect real estate investment trust (REIT) rules, where at least 90% of annual rental profits must go out in dividends. However, it also reflects the company’s focus on the lucrative and ultra-defensive medical sector. With rental rolls guaranteed by government bodies too, and a large proportion also inflation linked, its income streams are rock solid.

Yearly dividends have grown every year since the mid-1990s. Primary Health’s share price could suffer if interest rates rise, hitting asset values. But it’s still one of the best UK shares out there, in my view.