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Home » Investing Articles » 3 of the best UK growth, value and dividend shares to consider in an ISA!

3 of the best UK growth, value and dividend shares to consider in an ISA!

Looking for top UK shares to buy in a Stocks and Shares ISA? Royston Wild reveals three top growth, value and dividend stocks from his portfolio.

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Royston Wild
I am a freelance financial writer with years of experience covering global financial markets. I work with international media outlets to provide clear, actionable insights for investors and savers alike. My work spans multiple markets, including shares, commodities, forex, funds and private equity. I produce a variety of content -- from breaking news and market analysis, through to in-depth investing guides -- helping readers understand complex financial topics and make informed decisions. I previously reported on equities, currencies and commodities at Shares Magazine, and covered industrial and precious metals at BaseMetals.com and TheBullionDesk.com. That background gives me a deep understanding of the investing arena which I bring to every article I write.
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The UK stock market’s awash with top-quality shares for long-term investors. Whether you’re looking for growth, value or dividends, there are hundreds of top stocks available to build a five-star portfolio.

Let me reveal three top shares I think Stocks and Shares ISA holders should consider today: CRH (LSE:CRH), Aviva (LSE:AV.) and Primary Health Properties (LSE:PHP). I’ve put my money where my mouth is and bought them for my portfolio.

Here’s why they’re among my favourite UK stocks today.

Please note that tax treatment depends on the individual circumstances of each client and may be subject to change in future. The content in this article is provided for information purposes only. It is not intended to be, neither does it constitute, any form of tax advice. Readers are responsible for carrying out their own due diligence and for obtaining professional advice before making any investment decisions.

Growth hero

CRH has proved a reliable earnings grower even during tough times. City analysts expect this impressive run to continue — growth of 8% and 11% is predicted for 2026 and 2027 respectively.

The company supplies building materials across the globe, with the US its single largest market (60% of sales). It has significant growth levers to pull, including massive Stateside spending on transport and water infrastructure. Supply chain shake-ups, and the construction of new data centres and renewable energy projects also create major earnings opportunities.

CRH expects annual sales growth to average 7% and 9% between now and 2030. It’s also expecting adjusted EBITDA to leap to 22%-24% by the end of the period. I’m backing it to hit these targets, though difficulties in the US housing market may cause some near-term problems.

Too cheap to ignore?

At 6.6%, Aviva shares carry one of the FTSE 100‘s highest near-term dividend yields. Predictions of further dividend growth in 2027 drive the reading to 7.1% too.

I bought the financial services giant for it passive income qualities. The majority of its operations are capital light in nature. And with its insurance premiums and service fees driving a steady flow of cash, it’s able to return boatloads of capital to its shareholders.

But it isn’t all about dividends at Aviva. With ultra-low price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratios, it has great appeal as a value share too. For this year and next, its PEG readings are 0.1 and 0.8 respectively. Any reading below 1 is considered bargain-basement territory.

Though its markets are highly competitive, I’m optimistic earnings and dividends will keep rising, driven by rising financial services demand.

8% dividend yield

Primary Health Properties is my favourite all-round dividend share, and last month I increased my holdings. For this year its dividend yield is 7.8%, rising to 8% for 2027. Both figures are more than double the FTSE 100 average of 3%.

These large payouts partly reflect real estate investment trust (REIT) rules, where at least 90% of annual rental profits must go out in dividends. However, it also reflects the company’s focus on the lucrative and ultra-defensive medical sector. With rental rolls guaranteed by government bodies too, and a large proportion also inflation linked, its income streams are rock solid.

Yearly dividends have grown every year since the mid-1990s. Primary Health’s share price could suffer if interest rates rise, hitting asset values. But it’s still one of the best UK shares out there, in my view.

Royston Wild has positions in Aviva Plc, CRH Plc and Primary Health Properties Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Primary Health Properties Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

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