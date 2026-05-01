Motley Fool Premium

We have some exciting news to share! The Motley Fool UK has now become an independent, UK-owned company, led by our long-serving UK management team — Mark Rogers, Chris Nials and Heather Adlington. In practical terms, it’s the same team you know, now fully focused on serving our UK readers and members.

Just as importantly, our approach remains unchanged: long-term, jargon-free, and on your side. We’ll be introducing a new name and brand over the coming weeks — we're very excited to share it with you and embark on this new chapter together!

Home » Investing Articles » How I’m targeting retirement riches with my Stocks & Shares ISA

How I’m targeting retirement riches with my Stocks & Shares ISA

Looking to boost your chances of a comfortable retirement? Royston Wild explains why you need to consider a Stocks and Shares ISA.

Posted by
Royston Wild
I am a freelance financial writer with years of experience covering global financial markets. I work with international media outlets to provide clear, actionable insights for investors and savers alike. My work spans multiple markets, including shares, commodities, forex, funds and private equity. I produce a variety of content -- from breaking news and market analysis, through to in-depth investing guides -- helping readers understand complex financial topics and make informed decisions. I previously reported on equities, currencies and commodities at Shares Magazine, and covered industrial and precious metals at BaseMetals.com and TheBullionDesk.com. That background gives me a deep understanding of the investing arena which I bring to every article I write.
Published
| More on:

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

A senior man and his wife holding hands walking up a hill on a footpath looking away from the camera at the view. The fishing village of Polperro is behind them.

Image source: Getty Images

I love share investing with my Stocks and Shares ISA. If I didn’t, I wouldn’t be doing the job I am (13 years at The Motley Fool and counting!) That doesn’t mean I make stock markets the sole plank of my investment strategy.

Putting all of your money in shares is a high-risk option. Equities can go down in value as well as up, while come companies also go bust (albeit rarely). Holding cash and other less-volatile assets is therefore important to create a well-rounded portfolio that balances reward and risk.

Still, the broader long-term direction of stock markets is up. And while past performance isn’t always a reliable guide to the future, shares typically generate returns far higher than any other asset class. So what exactly am I doing?

Clear thinking

My thinking is clear: not prioritising share investing could cost me a shot at a comfortable retirement. There’s a wealth of data out there to prove it.

Hargreaves Lansdown said that longer-term, you could be missing out on thousands of pounds in returns, and this could significantly impact your long-term outcomes, be that a comfortable retirement or moving onto or up the housing ladder.

Ah, but they would say that, you might be thinking. Hargreaves makes a living from encouraging people to buy stocks. The thing is, the investing specialists have done the research to back up their claims.

They took a theoretical £1,000 lump sum, and worked out what the average saver and share investor would have earned over various timescales. Their numbers were staggering…

What’s the difference?

Time periodSavings accountShares account
5 years£1,180£1,521
10 years£1,205£2,679
20 years£1,439£3,904
30 years£2,430£6,007

Hargreaves Lansdown calculated the average savings rate based on Bank of England base rates. The return on the shares account reflecting investing £1,000 in an instrument tracking the MSCI All Country World Index.

As you can see, the wealth created by share investing can be substantially higher (especially given gains made in an ISA are tax-free). And the returns if dividends are reinvested are even greater — over 30 years, an investor could make £11,779 using this strategy. With an investment far greater than £1k, the amount can be life changing.

For this reason, I invest about 80% of my spare cash each month in the stock market, with the remaining 20% held in a Cash ISA to manage risk.

Please note that tax treatment depends on the individual circumstances of each client and may be subject to change in future. The content in this article is provided for information purposes only. It is not intended to be, neither does it constitute, any form of tax advice. Readers are responsible for carrying out their own due diligence and for obtaining professional advice before making any investment decisions.

Which shares are in my ISA?

Tracker funds that follow an index can deliver excellent returns, as the table shows. When complemented by individual stocks, the long-term returns investors can shoot through the roof.

I hold an exchange-traded fund (ETF) tracking the S&P 500, for instance. But I also hold more thematic funds and particular shares like Legal & General (LSE:LGEN) in my Stocks and Shares ISA.

That way, I get the same diversification benefits as well as being able to target greater returns. With Legal & General shares, I hold one of the FTSE 100‘s greatest passive income shares, the dividends from which I reinvest to grow my portfolio.

Dividends here have grown every year bar one since the early 2010s, and I’m optimistic will continue to do so as demand for retirement, protection and wealth products steadily grows. Its share price may experience pressure during stock market downturns. But I expect Legal & General to remain a great long-term share for me.

Royston Wild has positions in Legal & General Group Plc. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Tesco employee helping female customer
Investing Articles

Will Tesco shares plunge in May or June? This latest news spells trouble…

| Royston Wild

Royston Wild thinks Tesco shares might fall sharply in the coming weeks -- is a storm coming for the FTSE…

Read more »

Hand flipping wooden cubes for change wording" Panic" to " Calm".
Investing Articles

How scared should investors be about a stock market crash? I say, not at all

| Mark Hartley

Nobody can truly predict where the stock market is headed. But rather than panic, our writer plans to take advantage…

Read more »

Front view of aircraft in flight.
Investing Articles

Time to buy IAG shares now they’re down 19% and trading at just 6 times earnings?

| John Fieldsend

IAG shares have taken a huge fall in 2026. Is this a golden opportunity to buy into the airline on…

Read more »

Mixed-race female couple enjoying themselves on a walk
Investing Articles

3 of the best UK growth, value and dividend shares to consider in an ISA!

| Royston Wild

Looking for top UK shares to buy in a Stocks and Shares ISA? Royston Wild reveals three top growth, value…

Read more »

Middle-aged white man pulling an aggrieved face while looking at a screen
Investing Articles

Here’s why the stock market may FINALLY crash in May… and I can’t stop smiling

| Royston Wild

Getting ready for a stock market crash? If you aren't already, this news suggests you should probably start, says our…

Read more »

Young black woman in a wheelchair working online from home
Investing Articles

93 years of dividend growth! 3 FTSE 100 shares to target income

| Royston Wild

These FTSE 100 shares have collectively grown dividends every year for almost a century! Royston Wild expects them to keep…

Read more »

Close-up image depicting a woman in her 70s taking British bank notes from her colourful leather wallet.
Investing For Beginners

AJ Bell investors are snapping up these FTSE shares. Should others join them?

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith reviews some of the most popular FTSE shares at the moment, and shares his views on one in…

Read more »

Jumbo jet preparing to take off on a runway at sunset
Investing Articles

£1,000 buys 1,429 shares in this red-hot penny stock that’s smashing the FTSE 100 in 2026

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Edward Sheldon just bought a new penny stock for his Stocks and Shares ISA. It’s risky, but he sees a…

Read more »