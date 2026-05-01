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Home » Investing Articles » 2 dirt-cheap penny stocks I’m considering in May!

2 dirt-cheap penny stocks I’m considering in May!

Searching for the best value small-cap shares? Royston Wild reveals two penny stocks he’s considering for his ISA — including a top dividend share.

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Royston Wild
I am a freelance financial writer with years of experience covering global financial markets. I work with international media outlets to provide clear, actionable insights for investors and savers alike. My work spans multiple markets, including shares, commodities, forex, funds and private equity. I produce a variety of content -- from breaking news and market analysis, through to in-depth investing guides -- helping readers understand complex financial topics and make informed decisions. I previously reported on equities, currencies and commodities at Shares Magazine, and covered industrial and precious metals at BaseMetals.com and TheBullionDesk.com. That background gives me a deep understanding of the investing arena which I bring to every article I write.
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Investing in penny stocks carries significantly more risk than buying large- and-mid-cap UK shares. But with that added danger comes the chance to make supersized returns.

Needless to say, it’s critical that investors do proper detailed research to separate the duds from the true investment opportunities. But there’s another important thing to consider: buying penny shares that are trading ‘on the cheap.’

Underpriced companies can avoid the price volatility that’s a common problem for small-cap companies. What’s more, a low valuation can stop a penny stock from plummeting if news on the company, industry, or the broader economy rattles investor nerves.

With this in mind, here are two dirt-cheap penny stocks I’m thinking about buying this month.

Getting back on Topp

The risks facing Topps Tiles (LSE:TPT) have risen since the start of the Iran war. Rising inflation and its potential effects on interest rates could prompt a fresh housing market downturn. It’s a combination that could also dent sales to cash-strapped DIY enthusiasts.

In this climate, demand for its tiles and other product lines might come under pressure. But is this baked into the firm’s low valuation? With a forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of just 7.2 times, I think it could be.

The long-term potential at Topps Tiles is considerable in my view. Britain’s fast-growing population should lead to increased newbuild rates over the next decade. In addition, the UK’s existing housing stock is extremely old, which I’m expecting to support demand from the repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI) sector.

Encouragingly, Topps is investing heavily in its digital capabilities and product ranges to capitalise on these opportunities.

Big dividends

Penny stocks aren’t renowned for their high dividend yields. Typically, these small-cap shares are growth-focused companies that plough any extra cash into their operations. Real estate investment trust Alternative Income REIT (LSE:AIRE) is one brilliant exception to this rule.

As its name suggests, it’s designed to deliver dividends to its shareholders. In exchange for tax breaks, REITs like this must distribute at least 90% of their rental earnings to shareholders each year.

Please note that tax treatment depends on the individual circumstances of each client and may be subject to change in future. The content in this article is provided for information purposes only. It is not intended to be, neither does it constitute, any form of tax advice. Readers are responsible for carrying out their own due diligence and for obtaining professional advice before making any investment decisions.

This doesn’t guarantee a healthy dividend each year, mind. What if Alternative Income struggles to collect rents, or its properties become empty? Fortunately the trust’s diversified portfolio helps reduce this danger. It has 20 properties on its books, ranging from care homes to power stations, and retail parks to gyms.

The REIT also has tenants locked down on long-term contracts. This gives it the strength and the confidence to pay market-beating dividends year after year. As of December, its weighted average unexpired lease term (WAULT) to expiry was a robust 17.1 years.

For this financial year (to June 2026), Alternative Income REIT sports an enormous 7.6% dividend yield. Its shares also trade at a 13% discount to the trust’s net asset value (NAV) per share. For value investors seeking top penny stocks, I think these numbers are hard to ignore.

Royston Wild has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

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