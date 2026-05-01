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Home » Investing Articles » £10,000 invested in Filtronic stock 8 months ago is now worth…

£10,000 invested in Filtronic stock 8 months ago is now worth…

The growing hype around the SpaceX IPO has had a serious effect on British company Filtronic – but how has the stock performed?

Posted by
John Fieldsend
John Fieldsend is a global investor and equity analyst, managing his private portfolio since 2015 and writing for The Motley Fool since 2022. Based in Yorkshire, he aims to combine his mathematical background with a qualitative approach to identifying value in the markets and selecting stocks with huge potential. One important quote for investors to take heed of, in his opinion, comes by way of billionaire investor Peter Lynch: "If you're right six times out of ten, you're terrific in this business."
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On 5 September last year, I posted an article here on The Motley Fool titled, “Up 81% in 2025 — should I buy this UK tech stock before it enters the FTSE 250?” The tech stock in question is Filtronic (LSE: FTC).

The exciting communications manufacturer had just signed a deal with SpaceX to supply equipment for the firm’s rockets. The stock was surging. The growth story looked compelling. I took the plunge and opened a position. What has happened since? It looks like I made a pretty good decision…

Double up

In the eight months since that article, the Filtronic share price has doubled in value – up 120% at its peak, although it has retreated a touch since then. The market cap has soared to £651m, now larger than a couple of dozen FTSE 250 companies (it may join the index in the near future). A £10,000 stake is now worth £20,175.

All the while, I got a decisive answer to the opening question – yes, yes I should have bought that UK tech stock!

A share price doubling in less than a year is a pretty rare event. So what happened? In short, we can call it the ‘SpaceX effect’.

Filtronic works closely with SpaceX, receiving two massive orders in the last year alone. The American giant also holds something like 10% of the equity in the British firm – a sign that this is a partnership that is here for the long run.

What has been lifting up both companies is the hype around the nascent ‘space industry’ and the upcoming blockbuster IPO. When SpaceX has a public offering later this year, it is expected to be valued at $2trn or thereabouts.

While the 100% gain has been nice to watch rising in my portfolio, I will say that us longtime investors know that there will always be winners and losers. I was not looking to double up as quickly as possible and sell. I’m interested in investing in great companies that can be financially rewarding over decades. And with that in mind, I think Filtronic could still be a good buy today…

Is it a buy today?

Much of the potential with Filtronic is tied up in the success of the space industry at large. We have seen applications for taking things to orbit already such as Starlink. And BAE Systems has just released a new spacecraft for space defence too. If the use cases continue to grow then the valuable technology Filtronic provides could as well.

The risks are that this is a new industry and valuations are sky high. Filtronic now has a price-to-earnings ratio of 71 – making it one of the most expensive stocks on that metric across the whole FTSE 350. To take another example, SpaceX is aiming for a market cap of $2trn with a purported revenue of $16bn and earnings of $8bn. Pricey stuff.

My view? I’m not focusing on a time period as short as the past eight months. I think the company makes good products that are needed in a growing industry. I like its prospects over the long term and think it’s worth considering today.

John Fieldsend has positions in BAE Systems and Filtronic Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended BAE Systems and Filtronic Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

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