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Home » Investing Articles » How much do I need in an ISA to cover a £137 monthly energy bill for life?

How much do I need in an ISA to cover a £137 monthly energy bill for life?

Andrew Mackie explores how ISA passive income strategies could help cover rising energy bills, and what kind of portfolio might actually get you there.

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Andrew Mackie
Andrew started out on his journey as a private investor in late 2019, just months before the Covid crash. He has expertise across several different industries, including: banking, energy, materials, consumer goods, precious metals and technology. Andrew is a value investor who primarily looks for opportunities in industries and businesses that have been shunned by the Market. He applies a thematic approach to investing and does not invest in fads. His minimum holding period for any stock is five years. Andrew’s vast work experience across banking, insurance, energy, renewables, communications and public sector enables him to bring a unique perspective and insight into his investment analysis. Education: Degrees in law and management
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ISA Individual Savings Account

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With household bills still feeling painfully high and inflation continuing to squeeze disposable income, I think many investors are asking whether an ISA could one day cover a major cost like energy bills.

According to EDF Energy, the average UK household currently pays around £137 a month under the latest Ofgem price cap. That works out at more than £1,600 a year — a meaningful expense for most households. So how big would an ISA need to be to cover that for life?

Crunching the numbers

To keep things simple, an investor is assumed to want to cover a £1,644 annual energy bill using income from an ISA invested in a broadly diversified portfolio.

A commonly used rule of thumb is that around 4% of a portfolio can be withdrawn each year without running it down too quickly over the long term. It’s not perfect, but it provides a useful starting point.

On that basis, an ISA would need to be worth £41,100.

Put another way, this isn’t about building a life-changing fortune. It’s about building a relatively modest pot that could potentially cover a very real and recurring household cost.

Of course, markets won’t move in straight lines and returns will vary year to year. But it does suggest the gap between having nothing and an income stream that covers a key bill may not be as wide as it first appears.

Index tracker

One simple way to approach this would be using a low-cost FTSE 100 ETF inside an ISA, such as the iShares Core FTSE 100 UCITS ETF, (LSE:ISF), which tracks the UK’s largest companies in a single, diversified investment.

At the time of writing, it offers a trailing 12-month yield of 2.9%. Based on that yield, an investor would need a significantly larger ISA pot to generate £1,644 a year in income.

But there is another route — picking individual dividend-paying stocks. This approach does require more effort and research, and it comes with less diversification. However, in return, it can offer the potential for a higher income stream than a broad market tracker.

Stock pick

Aviva (LSE:AV.) offers a forward dividend yield of 6.6%, which immediately puts it in the higher-income bracket of the FTSE 100. The key question for investors is whether that level of income is sustainable.

The good news is that the dividend is not being driven by a single, fragile source. Aviva has been steadily reshaping its business model towards more capital-light areas such as wealth, retirement, and fee-based insurance services.

That shift matters. It means the dividend is increasingly supported by recurring earnings rather than cyclical insurance profits, which should make it more resilient over time.

Recent performance also suggests momentum is building across the group, with management already delivering on medium-term targets ahead of schedule.

That said, risks remain. Insurance results can still be affected by claims inflation, while investment returns remain sensitive to bond markets and broader economic conditions.

Overall, I think the stock’s yield looks well supported by a more diversified and resilient earnings base. If management continues to execute at this pace, it could become exactly the kind of income-generating stock that helps an ISA cover rising costs like energy bills faster than many investors expect.

Andrew Mackie has positions in Aviva Plc. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

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