Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing Articles » Growth Shares » What are the best growth shares to try and double your money?

What are the best growth shares to try and double your money?

Jon Smith points out several key characteristics of growth shares to differentiate the good from the bad, and highlights one in particular.

Posted by
Jon Smith
Jon is an experienced private investor from London, having been in markets for well over a decade. He has contributed over 2,000 articles for The Motley Fool since 2019. Regarding investing style, he specializes in macroeconomics with his articles often incorporating the state of the economy into specific stock recommendations. He is a big advocate of the thoughts expressed by Benjamin Franklin in that "an investment in knowledge pays the best interest."
Published
| More on:

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Thoughtful man using his phone while riding on a train and looking through the window

Image source: Getty Images

The FTSE 100 is up almost 7% in a month. It’s clear that even though the market is volatile right now, there’s the potential to make money by picking the right growth shares. I believe there are key characteristics to filter when picking the right stocks. So what’s the secret?

Best features to note

To start, a key feature is selecting stocks from sectors with strong momentum. Even if an individual company’s doing well, if it operates in a declining sector, it’s unlikely to deliver outsized gains for several years.

In terms of specific areas, obviously AI and tech are sectors that stand out with good potential right now. Yet apart from that, FinTech and renewable energy are other parts of the market that I think have very good chances of outperforming in the coming decade.

From there, the next step is to own a portfolio of growth shares, not just one. Sure, I’d like to think that I could pick one stock and have it double in value. But no one can predict the future. If a stock underperforms, it’s game over.

Instead, owning half a dozen or more companies means that the chances of one doing well increase. Then, even if another firm doesn’t do that well, the overall performance of the portfolio will be smoothed out.

Finally, the company’s size matters. For example, Nvidia has a market-cap of £3.62trn. It’s going to be hard for the stock to double in value, given that it’s already a very large firm. However, picking companies that are smaller can make it easier to enjoy large price growth. This should be caveated, as if an investor targets penny stocks they can carry higher levels of risk.

Beefing up

One particular company I believe fits the bill is Applied Nutrition (LSE:APN). The stock’s up 94% in the past year. With a market-cap of £541m, it’s well positioned as a decent-sized company with scope for significant growth.

It formulates and sells sports nutrition products such as protein powders and energy drinks. The global shift toward health and fitness is no longer a niche trend and it’s quickly becoming mainstream, with Applied Nutrition having a large market.

It’s not just bodybuilders who care about supplements but also everyday gym-goers. The company has positioned itself right in the middle of that demand, with over 120 products spanning performance through to wellness.

Why could it double? For a start, it has almost doubled in the past year, so it has a good track record. But from here, it has so many things going for it.

Continued sector growth, international expansion, operating leverage from scale as it gets bigger, along with a host of other factors. If revenues keep compounding at double digits and margins hold, the share price should mirror the move from the past year in the coming years.

One risk is that some might see the business operating in a competitive, sometimes faddish industry. Further, raw material costs (like whey protein) can be volatile and squeeze margins. Even with this concern, I think it’s a stock that could be considered by investors.

Jon Smith has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Nvidia. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Growth Shares

Edinburgh Cityscape with fireworks over The Castle and Balmoral Clock Tower
Investing Articles

£7,500 invested in Scottish Mortgage shares 3 years ago is now worth…

| Ben McPoland

Scottish Mortgage shares have the wind in their sails and have delivered excellent returns since 2023. Is this FTSE 100…

Read more »

Belfast City Sunset with colorful twilight over Lagan Weir Pedestrian and Cycle Bridge spanning over the Lagan River in downtown Belfast
Investing Articles

Up 1,164%! Here’s how the Rolls-Royce share price might keep surging

| John Fieldsend

The Rolls-Royce share price has been flying of late. But here's one reason why the next few years could see…

Read more »

Midnight is celebrated along the River Thames in London with a spectacular and colourful firework display.
Investing Articles

Down 90% and 93%! Are Ocado Group and Aston Martin shares set for a mind-blowing recovery?

| Harvey Jones

Aston Martin shares have been a complete disaster and Ocado has done just as badly. But are these FTSE 250…

Read more »

Amazon Go's first store
Investing Articles

How this £6.24 UK stock is copying Amazon’s winning tactics

| Stephen Wright

Amazon’s success has been built on using its scale to earn high-margin subscription revenues. And a FTSE 250 stock is…

Read more »

Black woman using smartphone at home, watching stock charts.
Growth Shares

Should I sell FTSE 100 stocks ahead of May and go away?

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith reviews an old market adage but questions whether this still applies against the backdrop in 2026 and the…

Read more »

Investing Articles

How to invest £500 in the FTSE 100 today

| James Beard

James Beard explains how investing £500 in this FTSE 100 stock at the start of 2025 would have made an…

Read more »

A pastel colored growing graph with rising rocket.
Investing Articles

£20,000 invested in Barclays shares 2 years ago is now worth…

| Simon Watkins

Barclays shares have surged 134% since April 2024 — but the bank’s strong fundamentals, huge cash generation, and valuation gap…

Read more »

Person holding magnifying glass over important document, reading the small print
Investing Articles

Down 17% to under £5! Here’s why this overlooked FTSE 250 defence gem looks a bargain anywhere below £6.12

| Simon Watkins

FTSE 250 defence firm QinetiQ is stacking billions in long‑cycle contracts, yet its share price looks fast asleep — and…

Read more »